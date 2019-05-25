Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 26

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
6/18
|
7/12
|
0.9
|
0.92
|
2.22%
|
1.81%
|
9
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/13
|
6/28
|
0.86
|
0.9
|
4.65%
|
3.37%
|
10
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
6/27
|
7/15
|
0.64
|
0.77
|
20.31%
|
1.12%
|
10
|
NetApp Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
7/3
|
7/24
|
0.4
|
0.48
|
20.00%
|
3.10%
|
7
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
6/14
|
7/1
|
0.25
|
0.26
|
4.00%
|
2.99%
|
10
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
6/27
|
7/10
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
12.50%
|
2.74%
|
8
|
Wellesley Bancorp Inc.
|
(WEBK)
|
6/4
|
6/19
|
0.055
|
0.06
|
9.09%
|
0.71%
|
6
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Tuesday May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/27
|
0.85
|
Increase
|
193
|
1.76%
|
9
|
La-Z-Boy Inc.
|
(LZB)
|
6/14
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
32.35
|
1.61%
|
7
|
Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
|
(SIX)
|
6/10
|
0.82
|
No Change
|
51.24
|
6.40%
|
9
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
6/27
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
73.93
|
1.30%
|
9
Wednesday May 29 (Ex-Div 5/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
7/1
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
96.37
|
2.08%
|
9
|
Aircastle Limited
|
(AYR)
|
6/14
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
19.67
|
6.10%
|
8
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
6/28
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
46.79
|
1.37%
|
8
|
Brookfield Property Partners LP
|
(BPY)
|
6/28
|
0.33
|
No Change
|
19.68
|
6.71%
|
7
|
Cboe Global Markets Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
6/14
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
106.95
|
1.16%
|
9
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
6/14
|
0.35
|
Increase
|
41.28
|
3.39%
|
8
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
6/17
|
0.23
|
Increase
|
28.89
|
3.18%
|
7
|
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|
(EL)
|
6/17
|
0.43
|
No Change
|
165.16
|
1.04%
|
9
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
6/17
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
79.48
|
5.66%
|
9
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security
|
(FBHS)
|
6/19
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
52.97
|
1.66%
|
7
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
6/28
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
29.7
|
2.69%
|
9
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
|
(HY)
|
6/14
|
0.3175
|
Increase
|
44.68
|
2.84%
|
8
|
Kingstone Companies Inc.
|
(KINS)
|
6/14
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
9.59
|
4.17%
|
8
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
6/14
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
37.56
|
2.77%
|
6
|
Nvidia Corp.
|
(NVDA)
|
6/21
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
145.15
|
0.44%
|
7
|
Open Text Corp.
|
(OTEX)
|
6/21
|
0.1746
|
Increase
|
40.47
|
1.73%
|
7
|
Power Integrations Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/28
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
67.46
|
1.01%
|
7
|
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
|
(SBGI)
|
6/17
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
55.27
|
1.45%
|
8
|
SunTrust Banks Inc.
|
(STI)
|
6/17
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
62.35
|
3.21%
|
8
|
United Fire Group Inc.
|
(UFCS)
|
6/14
|
0.33
|
Increase
|
47.65
|
2.77%
|
7
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
6/14
|
0.23
|
Increase
|
81.58
|
1.13%
|
7
Thursday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
6/17
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
21.13
|
3.22%
|
7
|
BorgWarner Inc.
|
(BWA)
|
6/17
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
35.64
|
1.91%
|
6
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
(CATY)
|
6/13
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
35.29
|
3.51%
|
6
|
CDK Global Inc
|
(CDK)
|
6/27
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
50.21
|
1.19%
|
5
|
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
|
(DNKN)
|
6/12
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
73.86
|
2.03%
|
8
|
Emclaire Financial Corp.
|
(EMCF)
|
6/21
|
0.29
|
No Change
|
31.7
|
3.66%
|
9
|
Escalade Inc.
|
(ESCA)
|
6/10
|
0.125
|
No Change
|
12.01
|
4.16%
|
9
|
First Mid Bancshares Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/10
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
34.2
|
2.11%
|
8
|
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
|
(GPI)
|
6/17
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
76.48
|
1.36%
|
9
|
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/1
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
53.24
|
2.25%
|
8
|
KAR Auction Services Inc.
|
(KAR)
|
6/17
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
56.49
|
2.48%
|
6
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
6/14
|
1.09
|
Increase
|
91.52
|
2.38%
|
9
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
|
(PEBK)
|
6/14
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
28.2
|
1.99%
|
7
|
Universal Forest Products Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
Increase
|
34.16
|
1.17%
|
7
Friday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CSG Systems International Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
6/19
|
0.2225
|
No Change
|
45.38
|
1.96%
|
7
|
Cedar Fair LP
|
(FUN)
|
6/17
|
0.925
|
No Change
|
52.56
|
7.04%
|
8
|
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
|
(HVT)
|
6/19
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
17.79
|
4.05%
|
9
|
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
|
(RCL)
|
7/3
|
0.7
|
No Change
|
123.68
|
2.26%
|
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
8.66%
|
Apartment Investment & Management Co.
|
(AIV)
|
5/31
|
0.39
|
3.06%
|
ALLETE Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
6/1
|
0.5875
|
2.85%
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/31
|
0.175
|
1.79%
|
Aramark Services Inc.
|
(ARMK)
|
5/30
|
0.11
|
1.39%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
|
(AUB)
|
5/31
|
0.23
|
2.67%
|
BB&T Corp.
|
(BBT)
|
6/3
|
0.405
|
3.35%
|
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.
|
(BMTC)
|
6/1
|
0.25
|
2.65%
|
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
|
(BSET)
|
5/31
|
0.125
|
3.16%
|
Cheesecake Factory Inc.
|
(CAKE)
|
5/29
|
0.33
|
2.95%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/31
|
0.6
|
4.15%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
5/31
|
0.41
|
4.32%
|
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
|
(CTO)
|
5/30
|
0.1
|
0.67%
|
Community West Bancshares
|
(CWBC)
|
5/31
|
0.055
|
2.20%
|
D.R. Horton Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
5/28
|
0.15
|
1.34%
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
5/29
|
0.645
|
8.16%
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|
(GT)
|
6/3
|
0.16
|
4.37%
|
Hanmi Financial Corp.
|
(HAFC)
|
5/31
|
0.24
|
4.39%
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
6/3
|
0.305
|
3.54%
|
IDACORP Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
5/30
|
0.63
|
2.43%
|
IDEX Corp.
|
(IEX)
|
5/31
|
0.5
|
1.31%
|
Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|
(INN)
|
5/31
|
0.18
|
6.00%
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
6/1
|
0.315
|
2.83%
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
5/30
|
0.5
|
1.23%
|
Macerich Company
|
(MAC)
|
6/3
|
0.75
|
7.42%
|
Macatawa Bank Corp.
|
(MCBC)
|
5/30
|
0.07
|
2.67%
|
Mobile Mini Inc.
|
(MINI)
|
5/29
|
0.275
|
3.42%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
5/31
|
0.58
|
1.06%
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
5/31
|
0.5
|
2.24%
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
5/30
|
0.27
|
1.43%
|
Paychex Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
5/30
|
0.62
|
2.88%
|
PBF Logistics LP
|
(PBFX)
|
5/30
|
0.51
|
9.93%
|
Provident Financial Services Inc.
|
(PFS)
|
5/31
|
0.23
|
3.78%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
|
(PNW)
|
6/3
|
0.7375
|
3.05%
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
5/31
|
0.55
|
1.21%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/3
|
0.9
|
4.34%
|
RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
5/29
|
0.21
|
2.62%
|
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.
|
(SBRA)
|
5/31
|
0.45
|
9.11%
|
Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|
(SGC)
|
5/29
|
0.1
|
2.40%
|
Signet Jewelers Limited
|
(SIG)
|
5/31
|
0.37
|
6.90%
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
6/3
|
0.2
|
1.10%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
5/31
|
0.13
|
1.58%
|
Extended Stay America Inc.
|
(STAY)
|
5/30
|
0.23
|
5.22%
|
Two River Bancorp
|
(TRCB)
|
5/30
|
0.07
|
1.90%
|
Timberland Bancorp Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
5/29
|
0.15
|
2.40%
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
5/31
|
0.15
|
0.90%
|
Unitil Corp.
|
(UTL)
|
5/29
|
0.37
|
2.55%
|
Wells Fargo & Co.
|
(WFC)
|
6/1
|
0.45
|
3.90%
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
(WLKP)
|
5/28
|
0.4452
|
8.00%
|
Woodward Inc.
|
(WWD)
|
6/3
|
0.1625
|
0.59%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.