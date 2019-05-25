Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 26

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

American Tower Corp.

(AMT)

6/18

7/12

0.9

0.92

2.22%

1.81%

9

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

6/13

6/28

0.86

0.9

4.65%

3.37%

10

Lennox International Inc.

(LII)

6/27

7/15

0.64

0.77

20.31%

1.12%

10

NetApp Inc.

(NTAP)

7/3

7/24

0.4

0.48

20.00%

3.10%

7

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

(SYBT)

6/14

7/1

0.25

0.26

4.00%

2.99%

10

TowneBank

(TOWN)

6/27

7/10

0.16

0.18

12.50%

2.74%

8

Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

(WEBK)

6/4

6/19

0.055

0.06

9.09%

0.71%

6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Tuesday May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(GS)

6/27

0.85

Increase

193

1.76%

9

La-Z-Boy Inc.

(LZB)

6/14

0.13

No Change

32.35

1.61%

7

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

(SIX)

6/10

0.82

No Change

51.24

6.40%

9

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

6/27

0.24

No Change

73.93

1.30%

9

Wednesday May 29 (Ex-Div 5/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Allstate Corp.

(ALL)

7/1

0.5

No Change

96.37

2.08%

9

Aircastle Limited

(AYR)

6/14

0.3

No Change

19.67

6.10%

8

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

(BAM)

6/28

0.16

No Change

46.79

1.37%

8

Brookfield Property Partners LP

(BPY)

6/28

0.33

No Change

19.68

6.71%

7

Cboe Global Markets Inc.

(CBOE)

6/14

0.31

No Change

106.95

1.16%

9

Cabot Corp.

(CBT)

6/14

0.35

Increase

41.28

3.39%

8

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

(CPF)

6/17

0.23

Increase

28.89

3.18%

7

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

(EL)

6/17

0.43

No Change

165.16

1.04%

9

EPR Properties

(EPR)

6/17

0.375

No Change

79.48

5.66%

9

Fortune Brands Home & Security

(FBHS)

6/19

0.22

No Change

52.97

1.66%

7

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

6/28

0.2

No Change

29.7

2.69%

9

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

(HY)

6/14

0.3175

Increase

44.68

2.84%

8

Kingstone Companies Inc.

(KINS)

6/14

0.1

No Change

9.59

4.17%

8

NBT Bancorp Inc.

(NBTB)

6/14

0.26

No Change

37.56

2.77%

6

Nvidia Corp.

(NVDA)

6/21

0.16

No Change

145.15

0.44%

7

Open Text Corp.

(OTEX)

6/21

0.1746

Increase

40.47

1.73%

7

Power Integrations Inc.

(POWI)

6/28

0.17

No Change

67.46

1.01%

7

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

(SBGI)

6/17

0.2

No Change

55.27

1.45%

8

SunTrust Banks Inc.

(STI)

6/17

0.5

No Change

62.35

3.21%

8

United Fire Group Inc.

(UFCS)

6/14

0.33

Increase

47.65

2.77%

7

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

(WTS)

6/14

0.23

Increase

81.58

1.13%

7

Thursday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Associated Banc-Corp

(ASB)

6/17

0.17

No Change

21.13

3.22%

7

BorgWarner Inc.

(BWA)

6/17

0.17

No Change

35.64

1.91%

6

Cathay General Bancorp

(CATY)

6/13

0.31

No Change

35.29

3.51%

6

CDK Global Inc

(CDK)

6/27

0.15

No Change

50.21

1.19%

5

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

(DNKN)

6/12

0.375

No Change

73.86

2.03%

8

Emclaire Financial Corp.

(EMCF)

6/21

0.29

No Change

31.7

3.66%

9

Escalade Inc.

(ESCA)

6/10

0.125

No Change

12.01

4.16%

9

First Mid Bancshares Inc.

(FMBH)

6/10

0.36

No Change

34.2

2.11%

8

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

6/17

0.26

No Change

76.48

1.36%

9

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

(HIG)

7/1

0.3

No Change

53.24

2.25%

8

KAR Auction Services Inc.

(KAR)

6/17

0.35

No Change

56.49

2.48%

6

ManpowerGroup Inc.

(MAN)

6/14

1.09

Increase

91.52

2.38%

9

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(PEBK)

6/14

0.14

No Change

28.2

1.99%

7

Universal Forest Products Inc.

(UFPI)

6/15

0.2

Increase

34.16

1.17%

7

Friday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

CSG Systems International Inc.

(CSGS)

6/19

0.2225

No Change

45.38

1.96%

7

Cedar Fair LP

(FUN)

6/17

0.925

No Change

52.56

7.04%

8

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

(HVT)

6/19

0.18

No Change

17.79

4.05%

9

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(RCL)

7/3

0.7

No Change

123.68

2.26%

8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

(ABR)

5/31

0.28

8.66%

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

5/31

0.39

3.06%

ALLETE Inc.

(ALE)

6/1

0.5875

2.85%

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

(APOG)

5/31

0.175

1.79%

Aramark Services Inc.

(ARMK)

5/30

0.11

1.39%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

(AUB)

5/31

0.23

2.67%

BB&T Corp.

(BBT)

6/3

0.405

3.35%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.

(BMTC)

6/1

0.25

2.65%

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

(BSET)

5/31

0.125

3.16%

Cheesecake Factory Inc.

(CAKE)

5/29

0.33

2.95%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

(CCOI)

5/31

0.6

4.15%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

(CHCT)

5/31

0.41

4.32%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

(CTO)

5/30

0.1

0.67%

Community West Bancshares

(CWBC)

5/31

0.055

2.20%

D.R. Horton Inc.

(DHI)

5/28

0.15

1.34%

Enviva Partners LP

(EVA)

5/29

0.645

8.16%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

(GT)

6/3

0.16

4.37%

Hanmi Financial Corp.

(HAFC)

5/31

0.24

4.39%

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

6/3

0.305

3.54%

IDACORP Inc.

(IDA)

5/30

0.63

2.43%

IDEX Corp.

(IEX)

5/31

0.5

1.31%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

(INN)

5/31

0.18

6.00%

Intel Corp.

(INTC)

6/1

0.315

2.83%

Innospec Inc.

(IOSP)

5/30

0.5

1.23%

Macerich Company

(MAC)

6/3

0.75

7.42%

Macatawa Bank Corp.

(MCBC)

5/30

0.07

2.67%

Mobile Mini Inc.

(MINI)

5/29

0.275

3.42%

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

5/31

0.58

1.06%

ONE Gas Inc.

(OGS)

5/31

0.5

2.24%

Oshkosh Corp.

(OSK)

5/30

0.27

1.43%

Paychex Inc.

(PAYX)

5/30

0.62

2.88%

PBF Logistics LP

(PBFX)

5/30

0.51

9.93%

Provident Financial Services Inc.

(PFS)

5/31

0.23

3.78%

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

(PNW)

6/3

0.7375

3.05%

Pool Corp.

(POOL)

5/31

0.55

1.21%

Phillips 66

(PSX)

6/3

0.9

4.34%

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

(RMAX)

5/29

0.21

2.62%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

(SBRA)

5/31

0.45

9.11%

Superior Group of Companies Inc.

(SGC)

5/29

0.1

2.40%

Signet Jewelers Limited

(SIG)

5/31

0.37

6.90%

Selective Insurance Group Inc.

(SIGI)

6/3

0.2

1.10%

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

(SMBC)

5/31

0.13

1.58%

Extended Stay America Inc.

(STAY)

5/30

0.23

5.22%

Two River Bancorp

(TRCB)

5/30

0.07

1.90%

Timberland Bancorp Inc.

(TSBK)

5/29

0.15

2.40%

Tetra Tech Inc.

(TTEK)

5/31

0.15

0.90%

Unitil Corp.

(UTL)

5/29

0.37

2.55%

Wells Fargo & Co.

(WFC)

6/1

0.45

3.90%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

(WLKP)

5/28

0.4452

8.00%

Woodward Inc.

(WWD)

6/3

0.1625

0.59%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

