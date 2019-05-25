Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 26

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 6/18 7/12 0.9 0.92 2.22% 1.81% 9 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/13 6/28 0.86 0.9 4.65% 3.37% 10 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 6/27 7/15 0.64 0.77 20.31% 1.12% 10 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 7/3 7/24 0.4 0.48 20.00% 3.10% 7 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 6/14 7/1 0.25 0.26 4.00% 2.99% 10 TowneBank (TOWN) 6/27 7/10 0.16 0.18 12.50% 2.74% 8 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 6/4 6/19 0.055 0.06 9.09% 0.71% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Tuesday May 28 (Ex-Div 5/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6/27 0.85 Increase 193 1.76% 9 La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 6/14 0.13 No Change 32.35 1.61% 7 Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) 6/10 0.82 No Change 51.24 6.40% 9 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 6/27 0.24 No Change 73.93 1.30% 9

Wednesday May 29 (Ex-Div 5/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Allstate Corp. (ALL) 7/1 0.5 No Change 96.37 2.08% 9 Aircastle Limited (AYR) 6/14 0.3 No Change 19.67 6.10% 8 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/28 0.16 No Change 46.79 1.37% 8 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 6/28 0.33 No Change 19.68 6.71% 7 Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) 6/14 0.31 No Change 106.95 1.16% 9 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 6/14 0.35 Increase 41.28 3.39% 8 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/17 0.23 Increase 28.89 3.18% 7 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 6/17 0.43 No Change 165.16 1.04% 9 EPR Properties (EPR) 6/17 0.375 No Change 79.48 5.66% 9 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 6/19 0.22 No Change 52.97 1.66% 7 Corning Inc. (GLW) 6/28 0.2 No Change 29.7 2.69% 9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 6/14 0.3175 Increase 44.68 2.84% 8 Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) 6/14 0.1 No Change 9.59 4.17% 8 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/14 0.26 No Change 37.56 2.77% 6 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 6/21 0.16 No Change 145.15 0.44% 7 Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 6/21 0.1746 Increase 40.47 1.73% 7 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 6/28 0.17 No Change 67.46 1.01% 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 6/17 0.2 No Change 55.27 1.45% 8 SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 6/17 0.5 No Change 62.35 3.21% 8 United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 6/14 0.33 Increase 47.65 2.77% 7 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 6/14 0.23 Increase 81.58 1.13% 7

Thursday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6/17 0.17 No Change 21.13 3.22% 7 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 6/17 0.17 No Change 35.64 1.91% 6 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 6/13 0.31 No Change 35.29 3.51% 6 CDK Global Inc (CDK) 6/27 0.15 No Change 50.21 1.19% 5 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 6/12 0.375 No Change 73.86 2.03% 8 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 6/21 0.29 No Change 31.7 3.66% 9 Escalade Inc. (ESCA) 6/10 0.125 No Change 12.01 4.16% 9 First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) 6/10 0.36 No Change 34.2 2.11% 8 Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 6/17 0.26 No Change 76.48 1.36% 9 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 7/1 0.3 No Change 53.24 2.25% 8 KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) 6/17 0.35 No Change 56.49 2.48% 6 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 6/14 1.09 Increase 91.52 2.38% 9 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 6/14 0.14 No Change 28.2 1.99% 7 Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.2 Increase 34.16 1.17% 7

Friday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 6/19 0.2225 No Change 45.38 1.96% 7 Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 6/17 0.925 No Change 52.56 7.04% 8 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 6/19 0.18 No Change 17.79 4.05% 9 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 7/3 0.7 No Change 123.68 2.26% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 5/31 0.28 8.66% Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 5/31 0.39 3.06% ALLETE Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.5875 2.85% Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 5/31 0.175 1.79% Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 5/30 0.11 1.39% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 5/31 0.23 2.67% BB&T Corp. (BBT) 6/3 0.405 3.35% Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 6/1 0.25 2.65% Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 5/31 0.125 3.16% Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 5/29 0.33 2.95% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 5/31 0.6 4.15% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 5/31 0.41 4.32% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 5/30 0.1 0.67% Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 5/31 0.055 2.20% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 5/28 0.15 1.34% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 5/29 0.645 8.16% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 6/3 0.16 4.37% Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) 5/31 0.24 4.39% HNI Corp. (HNI) 6/3 0.305 3.54% IDACORP Inc. (IDA) 5/30 0.63 2.43% IDEX Corp. (IEX) 5/31 0.5 1.31% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) 5/31 0.18 6.00% Intel Corp. (INTC) 6/1 0.315 2.83% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/30 0.5 1.23% Macerich Company (MAC) 6/3 0.75 7.42% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 5/30 0.07 2.67% Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 5/29 0.275 3.42% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/31 0.58 1.06% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 5/31 0.5 2.24% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 5/30 0.27 1.43% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 5/30 0.62 2.88% PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 5/30 0.51 9.93% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 5/31 0.23 3.78% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 6/3 0.7375 3.05% Pool Corp. (POOL) 5/31 0.55 1.21% Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/3 0.9 4.34% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 5/29 0.21 2.62% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) 5/31 0.45 9.11% Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 5/29 0.1 2.40% Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 5/31 0.37 6.90% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 6/3 0.2 1.10% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 5/31 0.13 1.58% Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) 5/30 0.23 5.22% Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 5/30 0.07 1.90% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 5/29 0.15 2.40% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 5/31 0.15 0.90% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 5/29 0.37 2.55% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 6/1 0.45 3.90% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 5/28 0.4452 8.00% Woodward Inc. (WWD) 6/3 0.1625 0.59%

