Abraxas Petroleum: Appears To Be A Solid Value Again Despite Some Recent Challenges

It should still be able to deliver a bit of positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices, despite the dip in oil prices and higher LOE.

Abraxas's production has been as expected so far, although it now shut in West Texas dry gas production due to low regional prices.

Abraxas Petroleum's (AXAS) production results have been in line with expectations so far, as strong performance from its wells have offset the impact of items such as winter weather and gas processing constraints. On the cost side, Abraxas ran into some issues with tubular failures that pushed up its lease operating expense for the quarter. Overall, Abraxas should still be able to deliver a small amount of positive cash flow in 2019 at high $50s WTI oil.

Q1 2019 Results

Abraxas's average daily production during Q1 2019 ended up at 10,874 BOEPD (67% oil). This was approximately 4% higher than its Q4 2018 average daily production of 10,493 BOEPD, although Q1's production did represent a 5% decrease from December 2018's average production, which was estimated at 11,427 BOEPD.

This production result wasn't bad given that Abraxas didn't place any wells on production in Q1 2019. Production would have been higher without various issues such as winter weather effects, electrical outages in West Texas and third-party gas processing constraints that led to higher levels of natural gas flaring. Abraxas noted that it flared around 5.5 MMcf per day in natural gas (equal to 910 BOEPD) during Q1 2019.

Abraxas had issues with lease operating expenses in Q1 2019, which ended up at $7.90 per BOE, well above its $4 to $6 per BOE guidance range for the full year. It largely attributed this to the use of high strength tubulars that failed after being weakened by contact with H2S gas, which it then charged to lease operating expense. Abraxas believes that this issue should be largely solved going forward, though.

Bakken Divestiture

While Abraxas is still continuing discussions about selling its Bakken assets, it did reach an agreement to sell some non-operated Bakken properties for $15.5 million. These properties account for around 5% of Abraxas's current daily Bakken production, so that appears to work out to approximately 350 BOEPD.

The divestiture also relieves Abraxas of the obligation to fund $5.4 million in future wells that it didn't budget for in 2019.

The price Abraxas received for this divestiture appears to be pretty solid, at around $44,000 per flowing BOE. If Abraxas received the same price per flowing BOE for the rest of its Bakken assets, it would receive around $310 million in total, which is getting close to Abraxas's current enterprise value of $358 million. There isn't enough detail included in the divestiture announcement to say with a high level confidence that Abraxas would likely receive a similar value per flowing BOE for the rest of its Bakken assets, though.

Abraxas noted that it saw a higher level of interest for its non-operated Bakken assets compared to the entire package, so it seems that a full Bakken divestiture is somewhat more uncertain now.

Revised 2019 Outlook

Abraxas has not yet changed its guidance for 10,500 to 11,500 BOEPD in production during 2019, although it is going to look at its model again after its non-operated Bakken sale closes.

I am personally modelling Abraxas's 2019 production at 10,500 BOEPD now to account for that divestiture and the shut-in of 500 BOEPD in West Texas dry gas prices due to the low regional prices there.

This results in a revised estimate that Abraxas can generate around $149 million in revenues net of hedges at current strip prices (around $58 to $59 WTi oil).

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,719,250 $53.00 $144 Natural Gas [Mcf] 4,095,300 $1.50 $4 NGL (Barrels) 562,100 $10.00 $6 Hedge Value -$5 Total $149

Abraxas has reduced its capital expenditure budget slightly to $86 million. This should allow it to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow still (around $4 million) at current strip prices, after allowing for lease operating expenses to end up at $6.50 per BOE (above its current guidance range). I've assumed that lease operating expenses average around $6 per BOE for the remainder of 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $25 Production Tax $13 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $10 Capital Expenditures $86 Total $145

Valuation

Abraxas can generate around $105 million EBITDAX without hedges at current strip prices in 2019. Excluding the first half contribution from the divested Bakken assets may reduce this to $103 million. Abraxas's projected year-end enterprise value is around $335 million using its current share price and its expected net debt of $162 million at the end of 2019. This is only 3.3x its unhedged EBITDAX at current strip prices.

I believe that Abraxas should be worth closer to 4x EBITDAX, which would put it at around $1.50 per share in the current oil pricing environment.

Abraxas does need to be careful of its credit facility debt, as it had $179 million borrowed against a $217.5 million borrowing base at the end of Q1 2019. A significant downturn in oil prices could result in quite limited liquidity, although it has created a bit more breathing room with its non-operated Bakken sale.

Conclusion

Abraxas's projected results have been affected a bit by lower oil prices and higher lease operating expenses, but with its share price falling to near $1 now, it appears to be a decent value again. Abraxas can still generate a bit of positive cash flow while growing production modestly (proforma for its divestment), and the divestment appears to confirm that its Bakken assets have a solid amount of value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.