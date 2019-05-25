Verastem: Copiktra To Power Turnaround Prospect

To investors' disappointment, Copiktra posted subpar sales after two quarters into launch. Consequently, the stock is depreciating like a falling knife that has yet to find a base.

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett

I enjoy conducting investment research because of the intellectual challenges that each unique company presents. And, I feed off the excitement associated with putting together various puzzle pieces into a grand collage. As such, I'm drawn to Verastem Inc. (VSTM) because of its intriguing thesis. The company successfully gained approval for the lead medicine, Copiktra, as a treatment for three different forms of cancers. Ironically, the stock is trading like a falling knife after Copiktra's positive regulatory binary. And, I'm left to believe that Verastem's turnaround prospect is now dependent on Copiktra's commercialization. In assessing the launch, it's imperative for investors to pay attention to factors, including partnership, insurance coverage, and therapeutic lines of recommendation. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Verastem and provide my expectation on this stock.

Figure 1: Verastem chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

For new investors, I'll present a brief corporate overview. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Verastem is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in oncology. Poised to battle cancers, Verastem is harnessing the power of two stellar medicines, duvelisib (Copiktra) and defactinib. They're advancing in different phases as the answer to resistant cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Verastem)

Despite PI3K drugs availability, Copiktra heralds as the unprecedented approval of a dual PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma inhibitor in the U.S. As the third-line treatment, Copiktra is efficacious against the resistant cancers coined chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), as well as follicular lymphoma ("FL"). Though approved, regulatory success is only half the battle won. I believe that the more difficult obstacles entail "hurdles" to successful commercialization.

Copiktra Commercialization

Over half-a-year into commercialization for CLL/SLL, Copiktra has not generated robust sales to convince investors of the company's viability. Nonetheless, Verastem is able to secure its label expansion to manage patients afflicted by FL. With 120 days post-accelerated approval, Verastem is now commercializing Copiktra for patients suffering from FL beginning in March this year. The President and CEO (Robert Forrester) remarked:

"We are now into the second full quarter of the Copiktra launch and sales were up approximately 38% compared to the prior quarter. We have also made substantial progress securing broader reimbursement for our product, with over 92% of targeted health plans now listing and providing reimbursement for Copiktra. We continue to receive positive feedback from physicians using Copiktra for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL after at least two prior therapies or FL after at least two prior systemic therapies."

Based on Mr. Forrester's statement, it appears that Verastem is "hitting the ground running." And, I believe that Verastem is realizing concrete commercialization progress for Copiktra. More importantly, the Chief is enthused about laying the growth foundation through stellar initiatives as depicted below. Specifically, the sales expansion is set to occur in four consecutive steps, including Anchor, Broaden Reach, Bold Steps, and Maximize Potential. Forrester elucidated:

"The commercial team has been diligently working to enhance physician and advocacy group awareness of Copiktra, and to overcome certain historical misperceptions concerning the PI3K class. We believe the groundwork we have laid over the past several months will have an increasingly positive impact through 2019 and into next year. In parallel, we continue to advance duvelisib in additional lines of therapy, both as a monotherapy and in combination, as well as in additional indications like PTCL for which preliminary data are expected by the end of this year."

Figure 3: Copiktra growth strategy (Source: Verastem)

In my view, if the first step (Anchor) is successful, it'll create a "domino effect" to galvanize growth via subsequent steps. As such, Anchor is strongly correlated with my "investment profitability" score. Notably, investment profitability is a quantitative variable that I devised for my unique system of equity analysis. It essentially gives you a quick assessment of whether a particular stock will bank a profit. Going forward, I'll employ investment profitability exclusively in IBI chat and IBI articles.

Looking at the short term, it doesn't seem that the investment profitability of Verastem is high. Since I'm an ultra-long-term investor, I'm undeterred by volatility. As a matter of fact, market inefficiency is born out of volatility. Hence, you should not let it scare you out of the investment game. To determine if there is truly market inefficiency affecting Verastem, I'll walk you through three main criteria that I employed to forecast Copiktra commercialization.

Lines Of Recommendation

First and foremost, I believe that the line of recommendation ("LOR") is crucial to launch success. Intriguingly, few investors focus on this aspect. And yet, LOR is essentially the thread that is weaved into the practice of modern-day medicine (i.e., evidence-based medicine or EBM). Specifically, EBM determines the number of scripts written for a drug. Since doctors will prescribe a first-line med "first," it has the best chances of garnering robust sales. As such, the first-line drug has the best chances of commercialization success.

Only after the first-line molecules are exhausted would the physician consider second-line or third-line options. Anything except the first-line medicine is considered "leftover." Another leftover example is an add-on (i.e., adjunct) therapeutic. It is not an essential component of a treatment regiment. Therefore, an add-on drug typically does not have strong therapeutic demand.

Altogether, the chances that either an adjunct, second-line or third-line medicine will procure substantial sales are quite slim. In light of the fact that Copiktra is a third-line option, the odds are definitely stacked against this efficacious drug. Perhaps, Verastem is unable to secure a U.S. partnership because Copiktra isn't the first choice for CLL/SLL/FL.

Commercial Partnership

The second criteria pertains to the ability of a small company to ink a commercial partnership. Having a commercialized partnership is crucial to launch success. For instance, a commercial partner will help absorb development and commercialization expenses. Usually, a large pharmaceuticals company does not have an issue with launching a stellar drug into a blockbuster. Notwithstanding, it's extremely unlikely for a small operator to achieve the same feat. The main rationale is that it takes significant time and tremendous resources to build a sales and marketing team from scratch.

The new reps simply necessitate time to form a meaningful relationship with physicians, clinics, and hospitals. It's just like the fact that you need time to form a valuable friendship. A tiny company usually has limited resources and thereby lacks the robustness of a marketing team. Ultimately, this minimizes the launch impacts. Since Verastem is pushing Copiktra alone, I doubt that the strong potential of Copiktra can be realized. Hence, it's quite likely that the product revenue will be insignificant for the first few years of commercialization.

Insurance Coverage

Furthermore, investors should give more thoughts to insurance coverage. Post-approval, a company will typically update investors with the insurance status for a particular drug. Even a stellar medicine can fail if there is inadequate coverage. In my experience, most physicians will place an uninsured drug in the back-burner. Patients are also reluctant to pay out of their pocket for uninsured medicines. The premium price of an uncovered molecule can burn a hole even in a "deep pocket." After all, a commercialized drug in the U.S. is reimbursed at a substantial premium.

Nonetheless, I believe that premium reimbursement is a necessity to compensate an innovator for the costly, low-success, and lengthy drug development process. Approximately $1B is spent in a decade long endeavor to bring a molecule from bench research to commercialization. The said cost is warranted because innovation delivers the means to save countless lives. And, no money can justify the value of lives we save. Without adequate compensation, innovation will be hampered. Ultimately, our health will be jeopardized.

Regardless of your stance, you should be asking if Copiktra is insured. In my research, I noted that Verastem management already "hit an eagle" on this course. If you recalled earlier, CEO Forrester said that "92% of targeted health plans now listing and providing reimbursement for Copiktra." With coverage, the monthly (25mg and 15mg) pack that normally costs $11,800 would be substantially lower and thus becomes affordable.

Financial Assessment

Asides from the launch fundamentals, you should check the financial health of Verastem. The "financial fitness" determines if Verastem can survive until Copiktra sales are galvanized to deter the need for a Chapter 11 filing. Accordingly, I'll assess the 1Q 2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As follows, Verastem procured $1.7M in revenue compared to no sales for the same period a year prior. Though sales increased 38% since last quarter, it's an insignificant sum.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) spending for the corresponding periods registered at $9.8M and $10.9M. The 11% R&D decline pertained to a decrease in consulting fees associated with the New Drug Application for Copiktra. The selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses also tallied at $26.0M which represents a 165.3% increase from $9.8M. The higher expenses are related to the promotional and consulting activities regarding Copiktra. Additionally, there was a $38.1M ($0.52 per share) net loss compared to a $21.1M ($0.41 per share) decline for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. This underlies a 26.8% bottom line underperformance.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $211.7M in cash, equivalent, and short-term investment which implies a 15.1% decrease from $249.6M last year. Based on the $36.3M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations to 3Q 2020 prior to the need for additional financing.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Verastem)

Potential Risks

As this point in its growth cycle, the most important risk for Verastem is whether the company can galvanize Copiktra revenue. As I presented, the risk of slow commercialization is quite high. Precisely, sales might not increase aggressively to offset the tremendous capital needed to fund operations. There is also the concern that substantial dilution will eventually decimate the stock value. The reality is that Verastem can only execute so much public offering until the stock is essentially worthless. Unless the Copiktra launch picks up substantially, the risk of Verastem running into cash flow constraints and thereby filing a Chapter 11 is paramount.

Conclusion

After assessing Copiktra's commercialization prospect, I recommend a "neutral" on Verastem with a three out of five stars rating. Since I support therapeutic innovation, I don't recommend investors to short the stock. As a legitimate developer, Verastem fought through countless battles to successfully deliver Copiktra to patients. The next challenge is successful commercialization. To achieve this colossal goal, many factors have to work in a concerted fashion. The management already secured insurance coverage for Copiktra. And, they're running on all gears to improve Copiktra's prospect. Regardless of its excellent efficacy, the hurdles to commercialization success are nearly insurmountable for Copiktra. Being a third-line drug strongly deters robust sales. Going alone in commercialization is also perilous. If you're interested in learning about other criteria, I recommend that you check out my IBI Education article on this topic.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that you're ultimately responsible for the decision to buy, sell, or hold. My research simply provides the intelligence to assist you in your own due diligence. As I approach bioscience investment from both the social responsibility and profitability angles, I do not short stocks. If you view Verastem strictly from a profit perspective, it'd make sense to either short or sell Verastem.

As the final remark, Copiktra sales are unlikely to "save the day." The battle until dawn for Verastem might be consumed by darkness. Ultimately, it's better to build shares in other innovators with a higher investment profitability score. As such, I'd like to bid farewell with the wisdom of Philip Fisher. He said:

"More money has probably been lost by investors holding a stock they really did not want until they could 'at least come out even' than from any other single reason. If to these actual losses are added the profits that might have been made through the proper reinvestment of these funds if such reinvestment had been made when the mistake was first realized, the cost of self-indulgence becomes truly tremendous."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.