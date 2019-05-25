Plains All American Pipeline: Betting On The Permian

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, pipeline-focused midstream partnership Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) gave a presentation to a group of investors and analysts. As is usually the case with presentations such as this, the company spent a great deal of time discussing its position in the North American midstream industry as well as making an investment case in itself to the parties that were in attendance. Unlike some similar presentations that we have seen from some peer companies, Plains All American did not spend any time talking about the fundamentals in the broader industry. Therefore, I will add such information as appropriate while discussing the company's investment case in the paragraphs below.

Plains All American Pipeline owns and operates one of the largest networks of pipelines and related infrastructure in the United States and Canada, stretching across much of the central part of the continent. All in all, the company's network is capable of transporting more than six million barrels of liquids per day.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As we can see on the map above, Plains All American has a significant base of operations in the Permian basin of West Texas. The Permian basin had been at the epicenter of North America's energy boom and has been responsible for a significant portion of the continent's production growth in recent years.

Source: Energy Information Administration

The Permian basin is expected to continue to grow its production over the next few years. As we can see here, the basin is expected to grow its production by 80% between now and 2021.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

However, all this production growth would be pointless if the companies that are producing the oil and gas have no way to get it to market in order to be sold. This is where Plains All American Pipeline and similar companies come into play as these are the companies that take the produced oil and gas away from the basins and to the market where it can be sold. However, oil and gas pipelines only have a finite capacity of resources that they can carry. Thus, Plains All American is expanding its pipelines in the region to allow it to carry away some of this incremental new production. This will have the effect of boosting the company's revenues and cash flows as its business model essentially results in the company's financial performance being correlated to the amount of resources moving through its infrastructure. As we can see here, the company's Permian infrastructure is expected to have a capacity of 7.4 million barrels per day by the end of 2019, an increase from 5.1 million barrels per day at the end of 2017:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

This capacity growth over the past year or two has been driving increases in the company's distributable cash flow, which is the usual metric used to measure the profitability of a midstream company. In 2017, Plains All American had a distributable cash flow of $1.312 billion, which increased to $1.948 billion in 2018. As the new capacity that was just discussed comes online, Plains All American Pipeline should be able to increase its distributable cash flow to $2.170 billion this year. This would be a 65.40% increase over 2017 levels:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline is currently working on two major long-haul projects meant to take resources away from the Permian basin and to locations where they can be sold. The first of these is the Cactus II pipeline, which is designed to carry 585,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast in Corpus Christi, Texas. The pipeline will first begin operating in the third quarter of 2019, although it will not be at full capacity until the first quarter of next year so we will begin to see the impact of this pipeline on the company's results.

One of the nice things about this pipeline is that Plains All American's customers have already contracted for the use of the pipeline's entire capacity. This has two advantages for Plains All American. The first is that it ensures that the company is not investing a great deal of money to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use. The second advantage is that it ensures that Plains All American Pipeline will generate a positive return on its investment. This therefore ensures that the project will have a positive impact on the company's cash flow.

The second long-haul project that Plains All American Pipeline is working on is the Wink-to-Webster joint venture. This project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil (XOM), Plains All American, and Lotus Midstream to construct a pipeline capable of carrying a massive one million barrels of crude oil and condensate per day from the Permian basin in West Texas to the Gulf Coast. The pipeline will extend approximately 650 miles between origination points in Wink and Midland and its delivery point in Webster, which is near Houston. As might be expected from the size of it, this pipeline should have a very noticeable impact on the company's financial performance when it begins operating, although they will be split among the joint venture partners. The Wink-to-Webster pipeline is in the early stages of construction and should begin operations in early 2021.

As was the case with Cactus II, the Wink-to-Webster pipeline has already secured long-term commitments for the use of its capacity. This likewise ensures that the joint venture partners are not spending all the money to construct this pipeline when it is not clearly needed. It also ensures that the company will be able to generate a positive return off of its investment in this pipeline. This would certainly prove beneficial for the company and its unitholders.

The overwhelming majority of the company's capital spending is being directed towards the company's projects in the Permian basin region:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As we can see here, the partnership is spending more than 75% of its capital spending on its intra-basin and Permian basin projects. Thus, Plains All American seems to be going nearly all-in on this region's production growth to fuel its own forward growth. This may not be a bad bet since the Permian is one of the richest basins in the world and it is likely that the basin will see its production grow over the coming years. Even without this growth, though, Plains All American Pipeline still has plenty of assets elsewhere so the company should still be okay.

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline is well-positioned to take advantage of the continued growth in the Permian basin. In fact, the company has been and is actively working to expand its capacity serving the region. This has allowed the company to grow its cash flow over the past few years. There is no reason to believe that this growth will stop now.

