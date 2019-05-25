MTUM: The Curious Case Of The Largest Momentum ETF

How are we supposed to think about this ad-hoc rebalancing in the context of the backtested performance of the momentum index?

This article looks at the drivers of this ad-hoc rebalancing, and details historical absolute and risk-adjusted returns of this momentum strategy in U.S. stocks.

The ad-hoc rebalancing of the leading momentum ETF at the end of January has produced higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns versus the broader market so far in 2019.

At the end of January, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) conducted an ad-hoc rebalancing. The index threw out higher beta growth stocks and got defensive. A combined 36% weight between Tech and the fund's allocation to top holding Amazon (AMZN) was chopped in half. Consumer staples expanded from 8% to 13%. Utilities and REITs grew to a combined 9% from just over 1%. As an owner of the fund, and a believer in the structural alpha provided by momentum, I was a little confused by the ad-hoc rebalancing. Over the next few months, the broad stock market rally gained steam and the rebalancing began to look ill-timed versus the broad market as defensive stocks began to lag, causing the reconstituted momentum strategy to underperform.

Source: Bloomberg

Fast forward another month, and the rebalancing looks prescient. The bet on lower volatility stocks has paid off. While the broad S&P 500 - and tech specifically - has been waylaid by recent trade tensions, the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) has been hitting all-time highs. The defensive ad-hoc rebalancing of the momentum index has helped that strategy outperform as well.

Source: Bloomberg

I am a believer in the structural alpha generated by momentum. I have written frequently on Seeking Alpha about the alpha-generative nature of momentum strategies. Momentum strategies have been demonstrated to produce short-run alpha across asset classes, geographies, and time. The canonical momentum strategy was first authored by Jegadeesh and Titman (1993), which showed that stocks that had performed the best (worst) over trailing three- to twelve-month periods continued to perform the best (worst) over forward three- to twelve-month periods. This research is referenced prominently on the iShares site for this ETF.

Building on this academic research, I have demonstrated on Seeking Alpha that excess returns can be generated from momentum strategies between domestic stocks and Treasuries, domestic stocks and corporate bonds, domestic stocks and emerging market stocks, between varying ratings cohorts within corporate bonds, value and growth stocks, low volatility and high beta stocks, and a host of other imperfectly correlated asset classes, typically utilizing one- to three-month look-back periods and one- to three-month forward holding periods. If you want to test whether a factor works, test it across asset classes, geographies, and time horizons. The structural alpha from momentum has proved robust. Alpha generative momentum is so pervasive that at times I worried that I was authoring too many articles on the topic for my readership at the expense of time spent on other analysis.

When I began to periodically publish my five-factor tilts (size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting) that have outperformed the market, I eschewed momentum. In the kickoff to that series, I noted that investment rates among households were falling despite lower barriers to entry for investing. I wanted to describe simple buy-and-hold strategies available through low-cost exchange-traded funds that captured structural alpha to generate long-run performance. My momentum strategies tended to involve active turnover, given their short forward holding periods, which would be unsuitable for taxable accounts and less experienced investors.

Like the ETFs referenced in my factor tilt pieces, MTUM gives investors exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum in a low-cost ETF form. The index tracks the MSCI USA Momentum Index. That underlying index selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months, which is translated into a momentum score and weights by the constituents' market capitalization. With an expense ratio of 0.15%, the historic outperformance would have strongly paid for the higher cost of the momentum versus using a lower cost cap-weighted passive fund to replicate the market.

The long-run performance of the MSCI USA Momentum Index, replicated by MTUM, and its parent index the MSCI USA Index (EUSA) is shown below for the longest data set I have available. I have also added in the S&P 500 (SPY) for reference, given that market benchmark is what I have historically used for exploring the other five-factor tilts.

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI, Standard and Poor's

Momentum has generated long-run absolute outperformance. Despite its historical higher volatility (roughly 20% higher than the S&P 500), momentum has also produced risk-adjusted outperformance. While this graph demonstrates very strong historical performance for the momentum strategy, part of the results are backtested or simulated. The momentum index has not been outstanding since the 1970s. It has a launch date of February 15th, 2013. After January's ad-hoc rebalancing, I began to question the historical data on the momentum strategy. How could the index provider know how their ad-hoc rebalancing would have played out in the past? I like simple rules-based ETFs where the backtesting is straightforward.

The rebalancing of MTUM in January was driven by an arcane reference in Appendix III of the MSCI Momentum Index Methodology. In a section labeled Conditional Rebalancing, the index methodology includes a path towards an off-schedule rebalancing that seeks to mitigate drawdowns during periods featuring sparks in market volatility like what we experienced in the back half of the fourth quarter. Nine business days before month-end, the annualized volatility over the past three months of the broad MSCI Index is calculated. If vol is above a certain threshold, 95% of monthly changes in volatility over the index history, an ad-hoc rebalancing is triggered. At that point, only 6-month volatility and not a combination of 6- and 12-month volatility is used to form the portfolio.

When you look at the historical performance of the momentum index, you get a feel about why this Conditional Rebalancing policy was instituted.

The last six negative years for the S&P 500 (in red - 2018, 2008, 2000-2002, 1990) were preceded by years where the momentum strategy strongly outperformed. Momentum rides the hot hand in the mid-to-late part of a business cycle. That makes the strategy prone to crashes when the economy rolls over. This is presumably why this index provider inserted the Conditional Rebalancing provision - to catch the outperformance afforded by momentum in up-markets, but better position the strategy for potential shifts in sentiment. Realized volatility forms a trigger for this rebalancing. In a mathematical sense, volatility tends to cluster, making this a sensible improvement to the strategy.

Critics could certainly counter that the volatility trigger was used by the index provider to fit to the historical data and produce better long-run returns. For my part, I think the relationship between the outperformance of momentum and subsequent drawdowns by the broad market is a fascinating observation, and believe that this vol trigger is a worthwhile improvement to the strategy. I am going to remain an investor in the ETF as a complement to my allocations to low volatility and dividend growth strategies. Given momentum's tendency to lead downturns, following this index has merit on a standalone basis. I will also look to use this forum to evaluate the merits of future conditional rebalancing instituted by this increasingly popular vehicle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTUM,SPLV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.