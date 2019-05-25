FEI: A High-Yielding Way To Play Growth In The Midstream/MLP Sector

First Trust is a company that has become somewhat well known for its excellent energy infrastructure MLP funds. I have discussed a few of these funds in the past (here and here). However, the company does have more excellent closed-end funds that I have not yet discussed here at Seeking Alpha. One of these is the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI). This fund, as the name implies, is likely to be very appealing to those investors that are seeking a high level of income off of their assets, but it may also be a reasonable choice for those looking for a certain amount of growth.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund has the objective of generating a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. In order to accomplish this objective, the fund invests primarily in equity and debt securities of publicly-traded MLPs. Despite this, though, a good portion of the fund's assets are invested in corporations that act somewhat like MLPs. We can see this clearly by looking at the ten largest holdings in the fund:

Source: First Trust

Of just the companies in the fund's ten largest positions, TransCanada (OTCPK:TNCAF), Kinder Morgan (KMI), The Williams Cos. (WMB), and Enbridge (ENB), are corporations and not master limited partnerships. These four companies together account for 23.52% of the fund's total assets. Thus, the fund appears to be violating its own rule of investing at least 85% of its assets into master limited partnerships. Granted, though, all four of these companies do operate in the midstream space and they do act somewhat like MLPs in that they pay out a sizable percentage of their cash flow to their investors.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. However, if an asset is too heavily weighted, then this risk is not completely diversified away. Thus, the risk here is that if some event occurs that causes the stock price of some heavily-weighted asset to decline independently of the market, then it will drag the value of the fund down noticeably along with it. As we can see above, there are seven positions in the fund that have weightings above 5%. One of these, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), has a weighting that is more than double this 5% threshold. Thus, the fund is exposed to a certain degree of risk from these holdings.

According to the Energy Information Administration, there are two fuel types that are likely going to see growing demand going forward. The first of these is renewables and the second is natural gas.

Source: Energy Information Administration

Thus, it is a good thing that over a third of the fund's assets are invested in natural gas pipelines. This is the largest segment of the industry that the fund is invested in:

Source: First Trust

The fact that natural gas consumption is expected to increase will drive producers to increase their production of natural gas. However, in order to get this new production to the market, natural gas pipelines will need to be utilized. Midstream companies operating in the segment have been actively working to expand their infrastructure to meet this growing demand. This should result in those midstream companies operating in the segment producing revenue and cash flow growth. The shareholders in the fund should benefit from this.

Why Invest In MLPs

We just discussed one reason to be invested in this fund, but natural gas is not the only energy commodity that should see rising production over the next several years. In fact, between now and 2025, crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids are expected to see rapid and large increases in production.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As I have stated multiple times, this production growth is effectively worthless if the companies producing it cannot get this incremental new production to market. Thus, midstream companies operating all different types of pipeline have been working hard to expand their infrastructure to satisfy the needs of all this new production. As these new pipelines and other infrastructure come online, the midstream companies owning them should see their revenues and cash flows grow. This conclusion is reinforced by the fact that new midstream projects almost always have new capacity fully contracted for use before construction begins. This effectively guarantees that growth will come from this new infrastructure.

Distributions

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase units in master limited partnerships is to receive the high distributions that these entities tend to pay out. In that respect then, we should logically expect the fund itself to boast a high distribution yield. This is indeed the case. FEI pays out a distribution of $0.10 monthly, which works out to $1.20 per share annually. At the current price of $11.90, the fund boasts a 10.08% yield.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a relatively high percentage of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this can be concerning is that return of capital distributions can be a sign that the fund is not actually making enough money to cover the distributions that it pays to its investors. Thus, it can be a sign that the fund is actually returning investors' own money back to them and thus destroying its own asset base. However, there are other things that can trigger a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is distributing money that the fund receives from partnerships. As this represents a sizable percentage of the income that the fund generates, we can conclude that this is the reason why the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. Therefore, investors in FEI should simply sit back and enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like FEI, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. Therefore, it is the amount that the investors in the fund would receive if the fund were immediately liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase the fund when we can obtain it for less than its net asset value. This is because such a scenario means that we are essentially acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. As is the case with First Trust's other MLP funds, this is the case with FEI right now. As of May 23, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), FEI had a net asset value of $12.55 per share. This means that at the current price of $11.90, FEI is trading at a 5.18% discount to net asset value. This is a fairly appealing price at which to acquire the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the midstream sector currently offers investors the potential for both growth and yield. The First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a good way to invest in the sector without needing to pick and choose among the various companies in the sector due to its discount to net asset value and its very high yield. With that said, though, the fund does have a relatively high level of exposure to only a few assets, so there are some risks involved here. Nonetheless, the fund may be worth considering for the right investor.

