S&P 500 Earnings: S&P 500 Earnings Yield Back Above 6%

On the daily chart, the S&P 500 is about 3/4ths of the way to "oversold" status, but the key benchmark remains above the 200-day moving average, unlike the decline in Q4 '18.

The S&P 500 earnings yield was between 6% and 7% in 2007 and 2008, but the 2008 Financial Crisis was not an earnings recession, it was a "rotting from within" our mortgage and housing financing, which is not an excuse to disregard the 2007-2008 data, but it's a reality test for today.

The S&P 500 earnings yield was 6.05% as of Friday's close, and the 2nd week in a row where the key benchmark's earnings yield was above 6%.

There was a string of 22 consecutive weeks from October 5th, 2018 to February 22nd, 2019, where every week the S&P 500 earnings yield was above 6% and even above 7% on December 21st, so don't use the EY as a timing tool, but the metric does indicate that the S&P 500 is relatively cheaper once again.

S&P 500 Earnings data (by the numbers - Source: IBES by Refinitiv)

Fwd 4-qtr est: $171.60 vs. last week's $171.76

$171.60 vs. last week's $171.76 PE ratio: 16.5x

16.5x PEG ratio: 3.48x

3.48x S&P 500 earnings yield: 6.07% vs. last week's 6.01%

6.07% vs. last week's 6.01% Year-over-year growth of fwd estimate: 4.73% vs. last week's 4.85%

Since this blog has spent the last few weeks talking about the "4-week change" in the 2019 and 2020, this last week the 4-week change turned back negative.

Don't like to see that.

However, note the 2020 estimate - that is 12% expected growth next year. Readers will laugh, but don't ignore that longer time horizon.

