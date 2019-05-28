Building A Comprehensive System For Valuing Stocks With David Trainer (Podcast)

The wide-ranging conversation that follows quickly moves beyond an explanation of David's valuation models and tries to answer deeper questions about proper valuation techniques in a 'permanent' low yield environment.

The system, which David pioneered at New Constructs, LLC, is rooted in a painstaking process of forensic analysis and correcting financial reporting data, via machine learning and artificial intelligence.

On the latest Marketplace Roundtable podcast, David Trainer sits down with Seeking Alpha's Jonathan Liss to walk listeners through his comprehensive stock and equity fund valuation system.

By Jonathan Liss

David Trainer doesn't want you to blindly accept financial reporting data from either the company doing the reporting or the many popular financial websites out there that aggregate data on thousands of stocks and funds. "The quarterly financial reporting we're accustomed to was really designed for accounting departments and debt investors - not equity investors," he explains.

David's 'aha' moment came early on in his career. He was analyzing a company's earnings statement and noticed a correction that wasn't incorporated into the company's top-line earnings numbers. When he brought this to the attention of his supervisor, her response was simple: "Don't worry about it, just place the correction into a footnote."

Over time, David noticed that this sort of correcting mis-reported data via footnotes buried at the bottom of reports is rampant among publicly traded companies - something most investors fail to take note of. He uses an analogy to explain the depth of the problem: "It's like going to a doctor and expecting an accurate diagnosis based on them looking only into your ear. To get an accurate diagnosis, you want your doctor to do a full body exam."

17 years ago, David decided to break out on his own and found New Constructs, LLC. There, he developed a proprietary model for what he terms "unconflicted and comprehensive fundamental research." David and his team of data scientists and financial analysts are constantly improving their valuation models, through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

In 2017, David brought his proprietary fundamental ratings and research to Seeking Alpha's audience via his Value Investing 2.0 Marketplace service. David is particularly passionate about the added layer of value his stock rating system offers investors: "The truth is that it's fairly easy for company executives to improve top-line earnings growth for years while running a business into the ground." By offering accurate data that isn't colored by the biases of the publicly traded companies doing the reporting - or by Wall Street's eagerness to have investors to plunk down large sums of capital into businesses they don't truly understand - David hopes to build a more efficient future, where a company's stock price "reflects its true underlying value, and not hype or technical noise."

Listen to the whole conversation by hitting play above.

Topics covered

2:30 - David explains how he ended up building out his proprietary fundamental stock and fund rating models

10:00 - David drills down into how his valuation models differ from standard stock valuation tools

14:30 - Is there still a place for 'product narratives' in successful stock picking? The case of Amazon.com (AMZN)

20:00 - Are we permanently trapped in a low rate environment? And if so, what does it say about the future expected returns of equities as an asset class?

27:00 - Will low rates continue to cause P/E multiple expansion, fundamentals be damned? Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX)

31:00 - How do David's models differ for equity funds vs. stocks?

35:30 - A drill-down into current sector valuations: Telecom equipment vs. Tech stocks

39:15 - Specific stock recommendations based on David's model: Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)

45:15 - Which major index and accompanying ETFs currently offer the best valuation: (DIA), (QQQ) or (SPY)?

