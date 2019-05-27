Retirement Advisor: The Actuarial Tables Are Turning (Podcast)

The Society of Actuaries has released a draft of its new mortality tables, reflecting a notable decline in the longevity of male white-collar workers.
This brief podcast (5:07) argues that advisory clients are individuals, not statistics. Yet while neither the Centers for Disease Control nor the Society of Actuaries will determine which end date the advisor uses to make retirement income projections, the statistics do capture a certain demographic reality we should all take into consideration.
