How To Measure Closed-End Fund Risk

We work hard to "look through" the NAV of the fund to identify the risks that are likely to drive its performance.

Adjusting your mindset to look at widening discounts (especially when accompanied by rising NAVs) as opportunities rather than risk can significantly improve your outcomes.

The fourth quarter of last year surprised many CEF newbies to the realization that these funds have more risk than thought.

What is risk? Most investors simply use standard deviation to ascertain how much a security moves around in a given time period. Others look at draw-down or downside risk capture for their assessment. And still others simply look at the safety of the principal to ascertain the percentage of probability of receiving 100% of your capital back.

However you define risk, a proper mindset needs to be created when investing in closed-end funds ("CEFs"). The growing popularity of CEFs as of late is likely due to baby boomers looking to 'juice the yields' in their portfolio in order to overcome the low yield world that has become the new normal. And it appears that this new normal is not going to change any time soon so we could be in a completely new paradigm that hasn't existed in a couple of generations.

But many investors who are new to the CEF space do not understand the added volatility that they are taking on. That volatility stems from the fact that the price at which investors pay for CEF shares are based on supply and demand and can deviate from the NAV price. This deviation coupled with other factors like those listed below can significantly increase daily volatility:

low liquidity

leverage

lack of institutional presence

less sophisticated investor base

sentiment

These factors are a main driver of why the price of a CEF can deviate drastically from that of the NAV. It can also bounce around the NAV much more violently so comparing the "risk" of a CEF to a mutual fund or ETF is a bit like comparing apples to oranges. Do those factors listed above actually contribute to the overall risk of your portfolio? Well, if you measure risk based on the probability of the return of the original investment, then the answer is "no."

Those factors simply create a higher standard deviation rather than an increased risk of "default" or the return of your capital. Many investors have this false sense of safety if their assets are not marked-to-market on a daily or intraday basis. For example, if you hold an individual municipal bond that pays 4% and barely moves because there are some 80K individual muni CUSIPs available, it may seem like this is a very safe 4% income stream. And it is! But is the unlevered muni CEF that pays 4% and holds similar quality municipal bonds riskier simply because the price is whipped around by sentiment and other factors that have little to do with the changes in the underlying value of the bonds? I don't think so.

In other words, the muni CEF actually holds a diversified pool of high-quality bonds (similar to what a basket of individual munis would look like) but because the price trades all around the NAV with much more daily movement, the perceived riskiness of the CEF is much higher. To us, this is our opportunity and not cause for concern.

Remember, the price of a CEF is driven by supply and demand forces in a low-liquidity environment. Many things can cause the price of a relatively safe CEF to move significantly in a day that has nothing to do with the underlying risk of the fund itself. For example, if a broker sells out of a position using a market order and the fund falls by 2%, is the fund really riskier? Is your capital permanently impaired?

We believe that there are a host of factors that combine to exacerbate the moves of CEF prices while not meaningfully increasing the overall risk of holding the fund itself. This is primarily true on the fixed income side of the CEF world as a bond is essentially a loan that you, the holder of the loan, have made to a borrower, typically a company. If the borrower doesn't pay back the loan in the specified time than they are in default and the bankruptcy process begins. Default rates are low so the probability is high that the holder of the bond will recover 100% of their capital. In other words, zero impairment of your capital has occurred.

Conversely, NAV volatility can move around due to extraneous factors. The most common being the amount in level 3 securities vs. level 1. A level 3 security is one that rarely trades or does not trade on a public exchange. Thus, the price transparency is very low and may create artificially low volatility measures. Something to watch out for.

The Closed-End Fund Structure Has Significant Advantages

CEFs have a superior wrapper that helps to provide some advantages to the holder if they can be taught how to weather the added price risk in the funds. We've touched on many of these advantages in the past including no cash flows into or out of the fund, the ability to use leverage, and higher natural yields.

Cash flows into and out of mutual funds tend to occur at the worst times (buy high and sell low) which drags returns down for long-term shareholders. Portfolio managers are forced to raise cash when the best buying opportunities are available and put cash to work (invest) when valuations are stretched. CEFs do not have this problem due to their closed structure allowing managers to only trade when they want to trade. The use of leverage can be thought of as a negative but it is actually a positive given the ability of these sponsors to borrow at ultra-low rates and reinvest at current yields. The spread creates an added kicker that research suggests increases the risk-return trade-off. Leverage is obviously a double-edged sword. Leverage will clearly increase the volatility of the funds, but also enhance rather dramatically the flexibility of the portfolio manager to take advantage of market dislocations, without having to raise cash via the sale of other bonds. The higher natural yields discussed above stems from the ability to purchase less liquid positions which tend to have higher yields. Since the portfolio managers do not have to ever sell a position if they do not want to (no cash flows), they can buy these less liquid bonds of the same quality and earn a higher yield.

Price Risk Vs. NAV Risk

If you measure the risk of your CEF by the volatility (standard deviation) of the price movements, the differences can be astounding. What do I mean? The taxable bond CEF universe of 146 funds has an average price standard deviation of approximately 11.5%. However, that compares to average standard deviation on the NAVs of 5.47%. In other words, the "risk" as measured by standard deviation would show that the average fund is about two times riskier based on price than NAV.

To put those numbers into some context. The S&P 500 has annualized volatility of 13.3% for the last five years and 15.03% for the last ten years. Compare that to the investment grade bond ETF (LQD) and the high yield bond ETF (HYG), which have standard deviations of 4.7% and 6.1%, respectively over the last five years, and 7.71% and 11.3%, respectively over the last ten years.

Of course, the equity side would have higher volatility numbers given that stocks tend to jump around significantly more than bonds. You can see those numbers below with equity CEFs generally 80% more volatile as judged by standard deviation. Many of those funds also have leverage meaning that they can have standard deviations as high as 30% or more on price. NAV standard deviations on the equity side are slightly more than the market.

From a NAV perspective the volatility of fixed income CEFs isn't much different from that of an open-end bond mutual fund when accounting for the leverage. The largest fixed income mutual funds (so obviously we are looking at NAV standard deviations) have volatility measures of 2.0% - 5.5%.

How To Look At Price Volatility

As we noted above, the volatility in the price of a share of a CEF can be driven by many factors that have little-to-no bearing on the true value of the fund. If that is the case, should we use the standard deviation of the price of a CEF as the driving determinant of the amount of risk? The answer is that it depends on the type of risk you are trying to quantify.

What is the risk of a AA/AAA-rated municipal bond CEF? Well, the credit risk is extremely low with only treasuries and perhaps government-backed mortgages safer. So if the NAV barely budges on a daily basis but the price jumps around thanks to lower liquidity and unsophisticated retail investor trading, is it risky?

Some investors would say that price movement and volatility should be thought of as a risk as that is the value at which you buy and sell your shares, either realizing a gain or a loss. Others, likely more buy-and-hold investors, would prefer to look at NAV potential loss and draw-downs as the real risk.

But what if you look at all the price volatility as an opportunity? After all, if the true value of the fund is the NAV and the prices are simply a reflection of daily trading imbalances or unsophisticated sentiment, shouldn't you assess prices as opportunities to buy or sell? Any day when there's a 1%+ move in a CEF can be thought of as a day when there is a supply and demand imbalance (outside of ex-dividend days and large moves in interest rates). The NAV of a typical CEF moves less than 50 bps even on volatile days - and most days likely less than 20 bps.

Thus, the gyrations of price around that of the NAV could be thought of as opportunities. Opportunities to trim/sell on large price increases and opportunities to add/buy on large price declines. Focusing on the movement of the NAVs on a daily, weekly, monthly, or even annual basis can help hone down the true risk of the fund.

We think investors overall spend far too much time on penny-pinching their CEFs focusing almost exclusively on discounts and yield and ignoring many other more pertinent factors. Those include:

Net investment income yield vs. distribution yield

Coverage ratio and UNII trends

Relative and composite z-scores (discount relative their sub-sector)

3- and 5- year NAV performance and rank

NAV trend

We use regression modeling to ascertain a "true value" of a fund that helps us not only avoid distribution blowups but find some gems. A great example is Nuveen Muni High Income Opps (NMZ) which we recommended early on in the year. The fund was trading at a large discount to NAV- a NAV that was rising in value while price continued to decline. The yield was covered and near the higher end of the composite (peer group) range. In addition, the model told us the fund was several points undervalued.

The chart below shows that graphically. The price (dark line) is far more volatile than the NAV (blue line). Again, the volatility to some is thought of as a risk as that is the price at which they can liquidate the position. But without the price volatility, we wouldn't have had the opportunity we had in late December and January.

(Source: CEFConnect)

While that chart is a great indicator of why price volatility is important both from an opportunity and as a sentiment indicator, the following chart shows the performance. YTD, the price of the fund is up 21.14% while the NAV is *only* up 8.43%. Remember, this is a municipal bond CEF. Without that price volatility, that added 13% would have not been possible.

(Source: CEFConnect)

These types of opportunities do not come around very often. It is unlikely we see them more than once per year. However, at that point, it is extremely important to take advantage of the opportunity. Through the use of data and macro-analysis, we can shift probabilities to our side.

Concluding Thoughts

The CEF marketplace is new to many investors and caught a lot of them off-guard in the fourth quarter when volatility reared its ugly head. Many funds saw the double-edged sword of leverage and the untethering from NAV work against them. In other words, not only did the NAVs of many of these bond funds fall faster than their open-end mutual fund counterparts due to the leverage, but the price fell faster than the NAV widening out the discount. This is apparent with NMZ which we discussed above.

Look at the chart below from CEFConnect. The price and NAV were very close in late summer of 2018. In the first half of the fourth quarter, the NAV was falling but not nearly as fast as the price was falling. In the second half of the fourth quarter, we saw the NAV arrest its decline and start moving higher. However, the price continued lower with the discount widening further!

This is the opportunity that the price volatility can produce. But investors need to look beyond the skin of a fund, beyond just the discount and the yield, to make sure they haven't just walked into a value trap.

Volatility of CEF shares needs to be judged correctly by investors. Some investors simply do not have the wherewithal to do that and tend to sell at the most incorrect time. In reality, NAV volatility is the true risk of the fund- though remember in some cases can be understated. Downside risks including draw-downs and correlations to different benchmarks and factors can help identify that risk. Price volatility is more of a reflection of the technical factors driving that particular fund, primarily the supply and demand of less liquid securities.

Remember that CEFs primarily pay monthly cash distributions. Very few brokerages allow you to automatically reinvest distributions so cash tends to pool. This is another advantage that is afforded to the investor allowing them to select when the distributions are reinvested (if ever).

For investors focused on yield and have a long-term time horizon, it shouldn't matter if Mr. Market is pricing your asset at 5% above or 5% below its true value - the NAV- as long as you continue to collect your monthly distribution. The volatility on the pricing can then be viewed as a positive allowing the holder to acquire additional shares at opportune times when the supply and demand imbalance favors that action.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.