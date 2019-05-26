U.S. Durable Goods Orders Down - Recall That Boeing Has A Bit Of A Problem At Present

Well, not so much - we all know that Boeing has the occasional little problem right now?

Why Worry About Durable Goods?

We all should care about the details of statistics like durable goods orders for two reasons. The first is reasonably obvious. Durable goods are, by definition, those that will last 3 or more years in use. So, how many people are buying stuff they think they're going to have a use for over the next few years - instead of perhaps the next few months or weeks as with non-durables - is a reasonable sighting of how people think the economy is going to be over the next few years.

This then ties in with Keynes idea about how the business cycle is driven by those animal spirits among businessmen. It's actually all rather self-reinforcing. If we all think it's going to be great and we go out and gear up with investment now for that future then it will be great. Our investment now creates that better future. And, of course, vice versa. We all think it's going to be terrible, no business investment, it will be terrible.

So, if people are buying lots of durables they're thinking the future will be good so, barring extreme other events, it will be.

Which itself leads into that second reason to pay attention. Most durables are that business investment. And not just does the process of business investing create that economic growth, the fact that the investment has happened means that we've the business infrastructure to allow greater production in the future.

Durable goods spending is a good leading indicator that is.

Current U.S. Durable Goods Spending

We've a pretty weak number here so perhaps we should all be gloomy?

Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods fell sharply last month, pulled down by lower demand for commercial aircraft and cars. The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — fell 2.1%, after rising 1.7% in March. Orders also fell steeply in February. Aircraft orders, typically a volatile category, plummeted 25.1%, after a more modest gain of 7.8% in the previous month. Orders for cars and auto parts fell 3.4%, the biggest drop in nearly a year.

There's a great deal less to that than it seems on the face of it. Recall, we're interested in durables not so much because the spending on the orders is important, but what it tells us about the future.

The full figures are here:

Core Numbers And Gross

However, we've got to distinguish between "core" numbers and gross ones. We do this regularly with inflation indices. We know that both food and fuel are wildly more volatile in price than pretty much anything else. So, with the consumer price index, SPI (and RPI, PCE and the other variations) we distinguish between gross numbers and core, the latter removing food and fuel. We want to see what is happening to the economy in general, not what might be happening to salad prices because of the weather, or oil because of some spat in Iran.

We don't normally do this with such numbers as durables but we should employ the same concept. Non defence aircraft is always much more variable in sales volume than pretty much any other constituent number here. And it's that largely driving this latest statistic as in that quote up at the top there.

Excluding transportation items, orders were unchanged.

Ah.

So It's All About Aircraft Then

As Moody's analytics tells us:

New orders for durable manufactured goods fell 2.1% in April, their second decrease in the last three months. The decline was slightly less than our below-consensus forecast. The change for March was also revised sharply lower. The negative change was mainly driven by the volatile non-defense aircraft component, but there were other weak spots.

A slight weakness elsewhere, but the real driver of the number is those aircraft.

Think Of Boeing

And what is it that we know about aircraft at present? Well, the big shipper of non-defence aircraft is Boeing, isn't it? Who we know has something of a little problem at present:

That Boeing (NYSE:BA) has a problem with the 737 Max is obvious enough. The Lion and then Ethiopian crashes tell us that much. But there's not necessarily a bigger problem here, merely uncertainty about how big the problem might be. Or, even, whether there is a problem to be uncertain about. That being, well, airlines which have bought the 737 Max can't currently use them. Or at least in many places they cannot.

Well, quite, who is going to order planes they can't actually use even if they could take delivery? We rather expect a certain hiccup in this number at present therefore.

The Takeaway

When discussing any economic statistic we want to be able to distinguish between things that are happening for a specific reason and things that are just happening. The first group, as here. Aircraft orders are down because Boeing made a boo boo. Well, OK. But that's not a reflection on the general direction of the US economy. Things that are just happening, things that are widespread and happening in many sectors, they are such a general reflection. Thus, if we know why something's happening, can identify the specific cause, it's much less of a worry than a more general malaise.

US durables numbers look bad this month. But it's mostly aircraft which means basically Boeing, for reasons we know about. Meaning that our number here is really that there's not a great deal happening here. Our macroeconomic information is that we're still rumbling along that is. We're not at one of those inflexion points that drive market prices, the general level of them one way or the other.

