Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2019

Welcome to the May 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices flatline, and steady progress from the cobalt miners.

Cobalt price news

As of May 21, the cobalt spot price was US$15.76/lb, down slightly from US16.10/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$34,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 892 tonnes. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate) can be found here at Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD US$15.76/lb

Cobalt demand and supply

On April 23, Investing News reported:

LME opens floor for responsible sourcing rules. The LME has launched a market-wide consultation in an effort to ensure responsible sourcing from LME-listed brands. The proposed rules would see all LME brands go through a red flag assessment, to be based on guidance by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), by the end of 2020. “If this assessment demonstrates potential responsible sourcing red flags, then that brand will be classified as a Higher-Focus Brand and will also need to be audited as compliant with an OECD-aligned standard by the end of 2022,” the LME’s statement reads. Additionally, the red flag assessment would require producers to prove whether or not they facilitate the disclosure of any possible financial crime and corruption risks.

An excellent chart I came across this month from a Cobalt Blue report is shown below. It shows cathode material reserves by country, with Australia having the largest overall reserves. Of course for cobalt, DRC has the largest reserves.

Cobalt market news

On May 8, Investing News reported:

Jon Hykawy: Sit on the Sidelines for Cobalt (for Now).... Investors with an eye on cobalt would do well to stay on the sidelines for the time being amid price declines across the battery sector. Hykawy said that, while both metals have seen declines, lithium and cobalt are going to be fine in the longer term. Cobalt, on the other hand, has suffered from oversupply recently, leading to falling prices. However, Hykawy said he is bullish in the medium to long term. “Am I bullish on it? Longer term, yes. For the next year to 18 months, I’d say we’re still in a situation where the supply is definitely higher than the demand that goes along with it.” For investors, Hykawy said that they’d be better waiting for cobalt. “There’s enough demand out there in the future to outstrip the supply we’ve got now. With demand in the bag, Hykawy said that supply is something to watch out for, as current oversupply is due to a few projects coming online. “Beyond that,” he said, “it’s hard to tell where we get huge new volumes of cobalt.”

On May 14, Reuters reported:

U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain. U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday moved closer to developing a national electric vehicle supply chain policy, with senators voicing bipartisan support for legislation designed to parry China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing. The pending legislation would require a tally of metal reserves in the United States and seek to streamline permitting for the EV sector, an area where China already leads by a wide margin.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On April 30, Glencore announced:

First quarter 2019 production report. Own sourced cobalt production of 10,900 tonnes was 3,900 tonnes (56%) higher than Q1 2018, noting that this includes 3,500 tonnes from Katanga, which is managing through a period of generally excess uranium content in its cobalt material, thereby constraining exports. Katanga made no cobalt sales in Q1 2019. From April 2019, the export and sale of a limited quantity of cobalt, complying with appropriate regulations, was allowed to resume. Such resumption of exports remains subject to the relevant DRC export procedures, which include continued monitoring by the relevant authorities.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On April 29, Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining announces 2019 first quarter production results. Q1 2019 Cobalt projects update. The cobalt debottlenecking projects (the “Cobalt Projects”) are expected to be completed during Q2 2019. Dry commissioning of two of the three filter presses has completed. The third filter press commissioning is awaiting arrival of the supplier commissioning team during the next planned maintenance shut-down, scheduled for May 2019. The MgO plant commissioning is complete. Commissioning of the first and second cobalt dryers has commenced, with expected completion during Q2 2019. Cobalt contained in hydroxide decreased to 3,511 tonnes in Q1 2019 from 4,646 tonnes in Q4 2018.

On May 15, Katanga Mining announced: "Katanga Mining announces 2019 first quarter financial results." The report discusses cash flows, and issues around their debt owed to Glencore.

You can also read my original article from January 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On May 6, China Molybdenum announced: "CSRC approval for the application of public issuance of corporate bonds in 2019."

On May 19, China Molybdenum announced: "Inside information. Proposed provision of financing guarantee to a joint venture of the company Luoyang Fuchuan Mining Co., Ltd."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On May 14, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Gala reception in Luxembourg marks Eurasian Resources Group’s five-year anniversary and the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Grand Duch.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

No news for the month.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On May 9, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

FY2019 capital expenditure and total investment plans. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. [SMM] plans to undertake a total of 72.4 billion yen on capital expenditures, on a consolidated basis during the 2019 fiscal year (April 1, 2019 — March 31, 2020). The total investment represents a 52.7% increase from that of FY2018. The following large-scale capital expenditures are scheduled on a consolidated basis in FY2019: 1. Enhancement of processes that can process various types of nickel ore: 2.4 billion yen (total outlay: 2.6 billion yen). 2. Expansion of lithium nickel oxide production: 2.2 billion yen (total outlay: 4.0 billion yen). 3. Chromite Recovery Business: 1.9 billion yen (total outlay: 3.5 billion yen). 4. Development of ore body confirmed in 2012 at Hishikari Mine: 0.3 billion yen (total outlay: 3.7 billion yen).

On May 9, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2019."

On May 17, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2018 progress of business strategy."

On May 20, Business Guru announced: "Sumitomo Metal aims to double battery material capacity in 9 years... The Japanese company plans to boost its output capacity of cathode materials to 10,000 tonnes a month by end-March 2028, from 4,550 tonnes a month now."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On April 25, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports record first quarter nickel and cobalt production at Moa JV." Highlights include:

"Sherritt’s share of finished nickel production at the Moa Joint Venture (“Moa JV”) in Q1 2019 was 4,397 tonnes, up 54% from last year, while finished cobalt was 426 tonnes, up 27%. The combined nickel and cobalt total for Q1 2019 marks the Moa JV’s highest ever first quarter production results.

Q1 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) was negative $1.2 million, down from positive Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million in Q1 2018. The decrease was due to a number of factors, including a 70% year-over-year decline in realized cobalt prices and lower contributions from the Oil and Gas business as a result of decreased net working-interest production stemming from maturing oil fields and a lower profit share.

was negative $1.2 million, down from positive Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million in Q1 2018. The decrease was due to a number of factors, including a 70% year-over-year decline in realized cobalt prices and lower contributions from the Oil and Gas business as a result of decreased net working-interest production stemming from maturing oil fields and a lower profit share. Sherritt ended Q1 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $177.3 million, down from $207.0 million at the end of 2018. The decrease was due to the timing of capital expenditures, interest paid on outstanding debentures and changes to working capital, including lower than expected Cuban energy receipts.

Consistent with its previously announced strategy to no longer fund the Ambatovy Joint Venture (“Ambatovy JV”), Sherritt elected to not fund its share of a US$45 million cash call and became a defaulting shareholder with reduced local influence and authority. As a result, the Ambatovy JV is no longer considered an operating segment, and its financial performance is not included in Sherritt’s combined or adjusted financial results."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilisk Nickel."

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On May 13, RNC Minerals announced: "RNC Minerals exercises purchase option to acquire Higginsville Mill and Mining Operations."

On May 15, RNC Minerals announced: "RNC announces first quarter 2019 results." Highlights include:

"Quarterly gold production: Gold mined production for the first quarter totaled 3,716 ounces compared to 13,780 ounces in the first quarter of 2018. Production was lower due to the planned temporary ramp down of bulk mining during the first phase of the ongoing 40,000 meter drilling program. The gold mined grade in the first quarter was 3.36 g/t, 32% higher than in the first quarter of 2018.

Restart of gold and nickel production: Limited restart of bulk gold mining is well underway at Beta Hunt. By the end of April 2019, the restart had already achieved a 40,000 ounce annualized run rate. Nickel production has also resumed and will contribute cash flow going forward.

Father's Day Vein: Development is now sufficiently advanced to allow mining activities to begin underneath the Father's Day Vein Discovery on 16 Level. This development will target a 1,406 g/t intersection sitting just 7 metres below the Father's Day Vein area.

Exceptional exploration results."

Upcoming catalysts include:

March 27, 2019 - Release of Q4 2018 financials.

H1 2019 - Drill results at Beta Hunt gold mine. Updated FS for Dumont due out.

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)/ Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [GR:IHS]

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated FS, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On May 3, Fortune Minerals announced: "Fortune Minerals confirms gold recovery from NICO concentrates."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2019 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On April 30, Clean TeQ announced: "Quarterly activities report–March 2019." Highlights include:

"Construction and commissioning of three commercial-scale ion-exchange metal recovery and water purification plants nearing completion in DRC, Australia and Oman.

Clean TeQ Sunrise front end engineering and design progressing steadily with approximately 20% complete.

Market conditions remain favourable for EV battery materials – nickel was the best performing base metal on the LME in Q1 2019.

Mr. Shawn Wang appointed as non-executive director."

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further off-take agreements and project funding.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On April 26, Australian Mines announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ended 31 March 2019."

On April 29, Australian Mines announced: "Australian Mines’ Mineral Resource tonnage in Queensland exceeds 115 million tonnes." Highlights include:

"New Mineral Resource Estimate reported for Bell Creek Nickel-Cobalt Project. 25.8 million tonnes @0.72% nickel and 0.04% cobalt.

Mineral Resource Estimate of advanced Minnamoolka Project. 14.7 million tonnes @ 0.66% nickel and 0.03% cobalt.

When combined with its Sconi Project’s Mineral Resource 75.7 million tonnes @ 0.60% nickel and 0.08% cobalt, the overall tonnage of Australian Mines’ Queensland cobalt-nickel projects now exceeds 115 million tonnes.

Boosts the contained cobalt and nickel metal quantities of Australian Mines combined Queensland projects to: 738,359 tonnes of nickel. 71,757 tonnes of cobalt."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

2019 - Updated resource and a PFS for Flemington to commence.

2021/22 - Possible Sconi production start with a 3 year ramp.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On April 29, Ardea announced:

Ardea advances NSW gold and base metals IPO. Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Penkethman, on reviewing Ardea’s NSW projects stated: “The IPO of our NSW assets is a part of Ardea’s three-pronged value creation strategy. This prospective 2,000km2 of gold and base metal tenure across our 100% controlled NSW projects will underpin a dedicated IPO, with distribution of free in specie shares to Ardea Shareholders."

On May 21, Ardea Resources announced: "$2.5 million R&D refund raises Ardea cash position to $11.8 million."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my recent update Ardea article here, and recent CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding.

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021/22 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

On April 30, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt Blue March quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Significant resource upgrade... The total Mineral Resource is 111 Mt @ 889 CoEq.

Testwork Update... The weighted average recovery of cobalt from the entire 45 t of ore to the primary cleaner gravity concentrate was 69%, from a weighted average head ore grade of 1239 ppm. The concentrate cobalt grade averaged 4655 ppm, and the mass recovery was 15.7%. Recoveries from the secondary scavenger float circuit will be released when available.

Update on Joint Venture disputes and independent expert progress... COB further updated the market (19 March 2019) on progress within the Expert process. COB now expects that case submissions to the Expert will be concluded during May, with a determination likely in June.

General meeting results."

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal here, and my update article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2019 - A possible resolution to the BPL feud. Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding).

2019 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

~End 2020 - BFS to be released. Project approvals completed.

2022/23 - Possible producer.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On May 2, Aeon Metals announced:

Drilling underway at Walford Creek. Aeon Metals Ltd is pleased to announce that the first of two contracted drill rigs is now on site at the Company’s 100%-owned Walford Creek Project. Drilling of the first reverse circulation (“RC”) hole pre-collars has also commenced.

For more information, you can read my article, "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources owns the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On May 1, Havilah Resources announced: "Havilah secures funding of up to $100M from GFG Alliance." Highlights include:

"A transformational capital injection of up to $100 million from OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (trading as “SIMEC Mining”) [SIMEC], a member of the GFG Alliance [GFG], which will fully fund Havilah’s work programs for its iron ore assets and its copper prospects in the Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt District, including the Mutooroo deposit, and provide a clear pathway to potential commercialisation.

Establishes a strategic partnership with GFG, a successful international group which owns the Whyalla Steelworks and iron ore export facilities, and which can provide access to global capital markets and extensive technical and commercial support.

Funding to be provided via a series of equity placements in Havilah at a premium up to 35%, over an expected period of three years, potentially providing GFG a 51% stake in Havilah if all equity placements are made. Subsequent to the equity placements, GFG will have the potential to acquire direct equity interests in the iron ore assets.

Havilah shareholders retain exposure to potential project value appreciation as fully funded work programs are applied to move projects rapidly towards Definitive Feasibility Studies [DFS].

Havilah retains operational control of all assets including Kalkaroo and regional exploration and maintains a majority of independent directors.

Discounted pro-rata rights issue to be offered to shareholders, after shareholder approval, but prior to any placement to GFG."

On May 9, Havilah Resources announced: "Positive Kalkaroo PFS Metallurgy Test Work." Highlights include:

"Kalkaroo PFS supplementary metallurgical test work program nearing completion with positive outcomes achieved for the key objectives that were set.

>90% gold recovery confirmed in saprolite gold ore using a cyanide leaching flowsheet and applying conventional copper management methods (vs 50% previously).

Demonstrated low oxide milling costs based on attritioning and comminution testwork.

Improved gold recoveries in lower grade sulphide ores. Pyrite concentrate, produced from the copper concentrate tailings is confirmed to contain appreciable levels of cobalt and gold with low penalty element levels.

Marketing studies are in progress to determine the saleability of the pyrite and the payability of the contained cobalt and gold and payability terms for copper concentrates.

Pyrite roasting and leaching testwork underway to determine the value opportunity of recovering cobalt and gold.

Results will be incorporated in new trade-off studies and a revised economic model to be reported in an updated PFS."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential." You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

In an article titled: "Castillo identifies six Himalaya-style cobalt targets" by Finfeed, they stated: "CCZ’s project is situated 17 kilometres west of the historic Broken Hill mining centre, within a prolific region of NSW steadily emerging as a hub for battery metals."

On April 30, Castillo Copper announced: "March quarterly activities report."

On May 6, Castillo Copper announced:

Strategic intent: Mid-tier copper group; seeking approval to recommence activities at Cangai. Castillo Copper’s Chairman Peter Meagher commented: “The team has worked tirelessly to ensure full compliance with regulatory demands and, once all issues relating to CCM are moving forward positively, then trading will resume. During this period, the Board’s strategy has been revised, with the objective now to develop CCZ into a mid-tier copper group, diversified across several projects and jurisdictions. While CCM remains a core focus, the Mt Oxide project now offers potential exploration upside, given it is in a copper producing region. Further, the Board has reviewed some highly attractive African projects in the heart of the southern copper-belt that are located near large scale operating mines.”

On May 20, Castillo Copper announced:

Request for extension of voluntary suspension. The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Monday, 10 June 2019.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% owns the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

On April 30, Nzuri Copper announced:

March 2019 quarterly activity report... Cash acquisition proposal received from Xuchen International Limited, a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Group Co. Ltd (collectively 'Chengtun'), to acquire 100% of Nzuri’s issued capital at a price of $0.37 per Nzuri share via a Scheme of Arrangement. The consideration represents an attractive premium, including: A 42% premium to the closing price of Nzuri shares on the ASX on 26 February 2019.

On May 7, Nzuri Copper announced:

Update on scheme with Xuchen International Democratic Republic of Congo ministerial approval received for Chengtun transaction.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets.

On May 9, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "Bulk leaches confirm MT Thirsty extractions." Highlights include:

"Bulk leaches demonstrate successful scale up of bench-scale tests.

Optimised extractions of 84% for cobalt and 31% for nickel achieved on the master composite sample.

Significant improvement on 2017 Scoping Study extractions, with increase in payable metals to report straight to the project’s bottom line.

Phase 2 PFS test-work ongoing.

Phase 3 PFS work ready to commence to align with expected rising cobalt prices, and multi-national interest, subject to MTJV funding."

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On May 1, First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt announces investment in eCobalt shares. First Cobalt Corp. announces it has acquired, by way of a private share purchase agreement, a total of 9,640,500 common shares (“Common Shares”) of eCobalt Solutions Inc. (“eCobalt”), representing approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, at a price of C$0.375 per Common Share. The acquisition represents First Cobalt’s entire interest in eCobalt.

On May 2, First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt applies for removal from the ASX... the delisting will take place on or around June 20, 2019.

On May 10, First Cobalt announced: "Australian Securities Exchange approves First Cobalt’s request to delist."

On May 21, First Cobalt announced: "Glencore to support restart of First Cobalt refinery." Highlights include:

"Glencore intends to provide feedstock for the refinery which is expected to result in annual production of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 tonnes per annum of cobalt in sulfate from the refinery.

Glencore will evaluate making a loan to fund the capital requirements to recommission the refinery and will enter into a tolling agreement with First Cobalt.

The refinery could be operational in 18-24 months and discussions are underway with provincial government officials to identify opportunities to streamline and accelerate the permit amendment process."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

No news for the month.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

On May 15, Bankers Cobalt announced:

Bankers enters DRC tailings operation agreement. Bankers Cobalt Corp., has entered into a binding letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement”) to acquire a 70 per cent interest in the M’Sesa copper and cobalt tailings project located near the village of Kambove, in Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) (the “M’Sesa Project”). “We are excited to become involved in a more advanced project,” said Grant Dempsey, Bankers President and COO. “This represents an important change in Bankers strategy, using key relationships developed over years of involvement in the DRC to become the operator in a production project with the potential for near term positive cash flow.

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

No significant news for the month.

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

On April 30, Cobalt27 Capital Corp. announced:

Cobalt 27’s acquisition of Highlands Pacific receives shareholder approval.

On May 6, Cobalt27 Capital Corp. announced:

Cobalt 27’s acquisition of Highlands Pacific receives court approval.

On May 17, Cobalt27 Capital Corp. announced:

Cobalt 27 completes acquisition of Highlands Pacific. "We are very pleased to announce the closing of the Highlands acquisition and joint venture interest in the producing Ramu nickel-cobalt mine," said Anthony Milewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with owner and operator Metallurgical Corporation of China, to advance the mine to its full potential for decades to come. With the completion of this acquisition, we have significantly strengthened Cobalt 27’s asset base and are well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The management fee is 0.95% pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Further reading

Conclusion

May was another solid month of progress for most of the cobalt juniors, in particular First Cobalt.

Highlights for the month were:

Cobalt spot prices flatlined in May.

LME opens floor for consultation on responsible sourcing rules.

U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain.

Glencore - Own sourced cobalt production of 10,900 tonnes was 3,900 tonnes (56%) higher than Q1 2018.

Sumitomo Metal aims to double battery material capacity in 9 years.

Sherritt elected to not fund its share of a US$45 million cash call and became a defaulting shareholder at the Ambatovy JV.

Australian Mines resource upgrade results - Australian Mines combined Queensland projects to: 738,359 tonnes of nickel. 71,757 tonnes of cobalt.

Cobalt Blue - JV dispute with BPL has a determination likely in June.

Havilah Resources - A transformational capital injection of up to $100 million from OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (trading as “SIMEC Mining”).

Nzuri Copper - Cash acquisition proposal received from Xuchen International Limited.

First Cobalt announces investment in eCobalt shares. Glencore to support restart of First Cobalt refinery.

Bankers Cobalt Bankers enters DRC tailings operation agreement.

Cobalt 27 completes acquisition of Highlands Pacific.

