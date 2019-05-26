GATX Corp.: Great Company But Overpriced

The problem is that the shares are overpriced in my view. The last time two times they traded at these valuations, they went on to underperform.

I thought I’d follow up my piece on Greebrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) with an article on thinly covered GATX Corp. (GATX), as a more in-depth review of the North American lease fleet may give some rail manufacturer investors something to think about. In this piece, I’ll try to answer the question: “Is GATX a way to ‘play’ rail demand in North America?” For those who can’t stand the suspense, or my writing, I think this is a wonderful business, but the shares are overpriced. I recommend that passive investors wait for a more attractive entry point. I also recommend an options strategy for people who need to take some kind of action on a great company like this.

Company Background

GATX is a diversified lessor of rail and air engine assets, and operates the largest U.S. flagged fleet of cargo vessels on the Great Lakes. Specifically, the company owns approximately 122,000 railcars and more than 650 locomotives in North America. This fleet is well diversified across a host of car types. Additionally, the company is the largest lessor of railcars in India, so it is an interesting emerging markets “play.” Finally, GATX Rail Europe is one of the largest rail lessors in Europe, with a fleet of over 23,000 cars. The following slide from a February presentation offers a decent summary of the company’s segments.

Source: Company presentation

There’s much to like about GATX in my view, especially the fact that the company’s fleet is well diversified and has a utilization rate approaching 100%, per the following.

Source: Company presentation

It seems that the company has mitigated the risks in this business by diversifying among car and commodity types, and customers. I also like the visibility of future cash flows, specifically the $2.9 billion of committed lease receipts.

Financial History

A quick look at the financial history here suggests that GATX is the proverbial “cash cow.” Both revenue and net income have gone nowhere since 2014, with the former down at a CAGR of 1.3%, and the latter up at a CAGR of about .6%. Comparing the first quarter of this year to the same period last year shows some signs of life, though. Specifically, when you strip out the impact of asset dispositions, net income was up $12 million during the first three months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. The fact that revenue was also up $12 million indicates to me that this is a company that’s capable of throwing every dollar of revenue to the bottom line.

I am also impressed by management’s treatment of shareholders over time. I judge management by what they can control (and what I can measure), and in this regard, management has been very shareholder friendly in my view. Specifically, over the past five years, they have returned just over $970 million to shareholders ($623 in the form of stock buybacks, the balance in ever growing dividends). I consider a shareholder friendly management to be critical, because I think a management team that doesn’t keep the interests of shareholders in mind virtually guarantees capital loss.

The one problem area is in the capital structure in my opinion. Long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 2.5% over the past five years, while interest expense has grown at a CAGR of 1.25%, suggesting a lower weighted average interest rate. At the moment, the company’s weighted average remaining term for debt is just under 9 years, but fully 15% of total debt is due over the next 3 years. Additionally, I consider the current weighted interest rate of 4.01% to be on the high side. I would therefore like to see the company spend slightly less on dividends and stock buybacks (especially given current valuations, see below), and more on debt retirement.

Source: Company filings

Valuation

At least as important as the quality of the cash flows from a given business is the price that we have to pay for those cash flows. With this in mind, I should spend some time thinking about valuation. Because investing is an inherently relativistic process, I think it’s best to impose an investment discipline whereby investors insist on buying the best assets at the best prices. One of the ways I use to judge whether a price is “best” is to compare its cost to the overall market, and to the company’s own history.

At the moment, GATX is trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of just under 6, which is inexpensive relative to the overall market. My problem relates to the fact that the shares are expensive relative to their own past. Consider the following chart:

Source: Gurufocus

At the moment, the shares are trading near the high end of their range on a price to free cash flow basis. In addition, while I don’t think history always repeats itself, it’s at least important to be aware of it. For your education and edification, I’ve circled in red the last two periods when these shares were this expensive. On these two occasions, the shares either went on to languish, as they did for the 17 months between May of 2015 and September 2016, or they were up only modestly between September 2018 and now. Given that this is an innately cyclical business, the current valuation gives me pause.

Options to the Rescue

For those who are as impatient as myself, the idea of waiting for shares to drop to more reasonable valuations is torturous. An alternative to simply waiting is to sell puts on the shares at a strike price that you find reasonable. At the moment, my favorite options on GATX are the December puts with a strike of $65. As of this writing, they’re being bid-asked at $2.65-$3.20. So if an investor simply takes the bid on these, they will collect a premium of $2.65 per share. If they are exercised between now and December, they will own a great long-term hold at a price ~16% below the current price. If the shares rally from these levels, the investor will simply pocket the premium. I consider this to be a win-win trade.

Conclusion

I am bullish on rail traffic in North America, and I think 121-year-old GATX is a great way to play that traffic. The cash flows are very predictable, management seems to treat shareholders well, and the fleet is well diversified. The problem is with the stock. Stocks are sometimes very imperfect proxies for the underlying businesses, and I think investors get themselves into trouble when they overpay for future cash flows. For that reason, I can’t recommend a straight buy of the shares. For those who need action, I recommend selling the puts mentioned above. If I am wrong and the shares rise in price from here, we’ll keep some premium. If the shares languish, I’ll buy a great company at a net price of ~$62.50, which is a very good entry point in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the GATX puts mentioned in this article over the next two days.