Summary

With a risk-off flight to safety taking place, the market commentariat is trying to help investors sort out their fixed income portfolios.

Should they focus on high yield or high credit quality? Should the emphasis be on corporate bonds or Treasuries?

In my view, investing requires taking risk, while capital preservation means avoiding it. So, if your purpose is safety, why reach for yield?

If you’re 80% invested in stocks, then the difference in yield between intermediate and short-term Treasuries, particularly in this low-rate environment, will have a minimal impact on your total portfolio.