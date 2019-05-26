W.P. Carey: High-Yield REIT At A 52-Week High

By Nate Parsh

Investors often turn to real estate investment trusts, or REITs, when looking for income. This makes sense as REITs are required by law to pay out at least 90% of their income in the form of dividends. This often leads to outsized dividend yields.

One of our favorite REITs is W.P. Carey (WPC), which yields more than 5% currently. This is more than double the average yield of the S&P 500. You can see all of the 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Shares of W.P. Carey are up 27% year-to-date, easily beating the 12.6% return of the S&P 500. This article will analyze W.P. Carey’s business performance, dividend history and valuation to see if the stock is worth purchasing at the current price.

Overview and Recent Events

W.P. Carey is one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the world. The trust’s properties are net leased, which means that tenants are responsible for paying property taxes in addition to rents. Approximately 64% of rents comes from the U.S. while 34% come from Europe. Canada, Mexico and Japan combine to compose the remainder.

In addition to being internationally diverse, W.P. Carey also rents properties to a wide variety of tenants.

Source: W.P. Carey’s First Quarter Investor Presentation, slide 11.

Office, industrial and warehouse are the three largest property types in W.P. Carey’s portfolio. The trust is also diversified in regards to tenant industry. Retail stores (21% of properties) and other (16%) are the two largest tenant groups. Aside from that, no other industry occupies more than 8% of the property portfolio.

Recent Financial Results

W.P. Carey reported first-quarter financial results on May 3rd, 2019. The company’s adjusted funds-from-operation, or AFFO, totaled $1.21 during the quarter, topping estimates by $0.08, but declined 5.5% year over year.

The real estate segment contributed more than 93% of AFFO with the investment management business providing the remainder. Revenue grew 59% to $282.2 million, though this was $22.2 million below analysts’ expectations.

The primary reason for the gains in revenue were related to W.P. Carey’s purchase of Corporate Property Associated 17, or CPA:17, for $5.9 billion in stock. This deal closed during the third quarter of 2018.

Same-store rent grew 1.5% in constant currency due to annual rent escalators. At the conclusion of the first quarter, W.P. Carey had 1,168 properties covering 134 million square feet. The trust has more than 300 different tenants with a weighted average lease term was 10.2 years. 98.2% of properties were leased.

Slightly more than 18% of leases will expire over the next five years. More than half of the current leases will not expire until at least 2028.

Source: W.P. Carey’s First Quarter Investor Presentation, slide 12.

W.P. Carey has a fairly low concentration of top 10 tenants. Properties leased to these tenants make up less than a quarter of all of the trust’s total portfolio. This helps protect W.P. Carey in case one of these tenants unexpectedly goes out of business. The average weighted lease term of 12.2 years for these tenants is actually higher the trust’s total.

The trust also was very active on the acquisition front. W.P. Carey invested $240 million into five properties during the first quarter, all of which were in the U.S. The average cap rate for these properties was 7.1%. These acquisitions were done to acquire properties with current tenants and long-term leases so as to immediately add to the trust’s top and bottom lines.

For example, W.P. Carey made a $48 million acquisition of a 220,000 square foot office facility near Raleigh, North Carolina, that was leased to a leading global pharmaceutical contract research organization. This lease is a triple net lease, meaning the tenants also pay for the maintenance of the facility, and has nearly 15 years remaining on the lease.

REITs often have to issue debt in order to fund investments and W.P. Carey is no different. Not counting the CPA:17 acquisition, the trust has invested $9.7 billion since 2012. Much of this investment has been through issuance of shares, which grew from 69 million shares in 2012 to 146 million shares in 2018, and the use of debt.

Still, W.P. Carey’s debt position is fairly secure. Only 20% of debt is scheduled to mature over the next three years, with just 0.4% of total debt maturing in 2019. More than half of the trust’s debt isn’t scheduled to mature until at least 2024. Debt-to-gross assets stands at just 41% and the company expects to reduce its secured debt as a percentage of gross assets to 14% from 16.8% by the end of 2019.

W.P. Carey reaffirmed its guidance for AFFO of $4.70 to $4.90 per share. The midpoint of guidance would represent an 11.3% decline from 2018. This decline is due to the acquisition costs of CPA:17. We anticipate 3.3% AFFO growth over the next five years due to accretive acquisitions and annual rent increases.

Dividend Analysis

W.P. Carey has increased its dividend for the past 22 years, giving the trust one of the longer dividend growth streaks among REITs. The trust is also three years away from becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

W.P. Carey has increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 1.6% per year over the past three years.

By a CAGR of 2.1% per year over the past five years.

By a CAGR of 7.4% per year over the past 10 years.

The growth rate for dividends has dramatically decreased in recent years, but this is mostly due to the share count increasing significantly in recent years. W.P. Carey has managed to increase its dividend even as the share count has more than doubled since 2012. Shares currently yield 5.2%, which is 2.6x the 2.0% average yield of the S&P 500.

W.P. Carey is scheduled to pay 86% of AFFO in the form of dividends in 2019, which is above the average payout ratio of 70% for the last ten years. We feel that this payout ratio isn’t much of a concern as the increase is due to a reduction in AFFO for the year related to the purchase of CPA:17. We expect the payout ratio to return to more normal levels as AFFO grows in future years.

Shares of W.P. Carey closed the May 23rd, 2019 trading session at $83. Using the midpoint for AFFO guidance for the year, the stock has a price-to-adjusted funds from operation ratio, or P/AFFO, of 17.3. We have a 2024 P/AFFO target of 12.5, which is slightly above the stock’s historical valuation. If shares were to revert to this target by 2024, then valuation would be a 6.3% headwind to total annual returns over this time period. This could significantly reduce total returns in the years ahead. All combined, we expect that shares of W.P. Carey will offer a total annual return of just 2.2% through 2024, making W.P. Carey a poor choice for investors interested in total returns.

Conclusion

W.P. Carey’s diversified business, both in terms of geography and tenant types, is attractive to us, because this means that the trust isn’t relying on just one region or industry to sustain its business. While the costs related to the CPA:17 acquisition are weighing on the AFFO expectations for the current year, we feel that the dividend is very safe and the yield above 5% is very attractive for income investors.

That being said, W.P. Carey’s stock has had a tremendous 2019. As such, this has removed much of our total expected return. Due to low expected total annual returns, we encourage investors looking for high total returns to wait for a pullback before purchasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.