Week 22 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week are Verizon and Walmart. Last week gains: UnitedHealth Group +2.59% and Verizon Communications +2.12%.

The streak continues now with 88 out of 106 trading weeks (83.02%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

Last week OTLK led the portfolio gains with 19.23% through Friday while gaining as much as 43.16% midweek.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 104 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 88 out of 106 weeks (83.02%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Starting at the beginning of May, we have seen the most negative signals on the Momentum Gauge since October 2018. Members have been alerted since the first signal on May 1st and we continue to have multiple weeks of trading days with negative momentum higher than positive momentum levels. We have now seen the S&P 500 decline -4.06% since May 1st and -4.60% in the 8 trading days from the 1st signal. This continues to be the most negative momentum condition since Week 39 last year, approximately 8 months ago.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All-time total return is now +82.73%

Risk Range Graph Skews Highly Positive

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +169.41% (Best case)

Fixed Holding Period With No Reaction to News/Events: +1.48% (Worst case)

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). The best results are now coming from longer term holding periods beyond one-week. This is a statistically significant result now spanning more than 100 weeks of testing.

As I always tell traders, don't fixate on holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and hold as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions are highly negative this week; however, momentum remains strongest among these prior breakout stocks YTD: TechTarget (TTGT) +41.01%, Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) +25.21%, CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) +36.51%, PPDAI Group (PPDF) +30.13%, Veritone (VERI) 34.05%, MEI Pharma (MEIP) +4.71%, eHealth (EHTH) +7.57%, Cryoport (CYRX) +27.79%, Conformis (CFMS) +22.18%, SunOpta (STKL) +18.49%, Cray Inc. (CRAY) +16.95%, Chimerix (CMRX) +19.60%, Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) +19.23% and especially the current set of Week 22 Breakout stocks.

Starting in week 18, the Momentum Gauge chart had the first negative daily cross in 31 weeks with negative momentum line above the positive momentum line. Since then, we have had all but 2 days in May with increasingly negative momentum conditions and corresponding declines in positive momentum. This is the strongest warning signal since late September/early October last year.

The market weakness has continued through May following the projected patterns in the charts below. As the Momentum Gauges have declined, a standard bearish head/shoulders topping pattern has begun to form. In addition, the retracement from the highs at the start of May have fallen exactly to the first Fibonacci retracement level at 2,800. Key test of the current support will follow, and with increasing negative momentum, the probability of a retest to 2,700 levels becomes increasingly likely.

Several warning signals in addition to the Momentum Gauge decline have been triggered. As illustrated last week in the S&P 500 Fibonacci charts, we retested the 2,800 and rebounded into a rally [A]. As anticipated, the rally was short lived and we have returned to another retest of 2,800. The increasingly bearish case of a move to [B] looks more likely as the Momentum Gauge values continue to become more negative as well.

These conditions may be macro-event driven and could be resolved quickly with sudden trade deals or changes in Fed policy. A look-back at the signals of decline in October 2018 may be helpful:

8 Warning Signals Of Deteriorating Market Conditions

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019 and protect your investments. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 22 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The four Breakout Stocks for Week 22 were again released earlier than usual on Friday for members to take advantage of the increasingly strong Friday market gain anomaly. OPRA has already gained over 9% on Friday since the early release to members today. The Week 22 stocks consist of one technology stock and three healthcare sector stocks:

Opera Limited (OPRA) - Technology / Internet Information Providers Zafgen (ZFGN) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Opera Limited - Technology / Internet Information Providers

Price Target: $12.00

(Source: FinViz)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Zafgen - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $3.50

(Source: FinViz)

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome PWS, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase II clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 22

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term.

Last week Dow Picks were UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) +2.59% for the week and Verizon Communications (VZ) +2.12%. The top two stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for this week are a continuation of Verizon and the addition of Walmart:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart's price performance follows a bullish ascending wedge pattern and is set to retest the top of the resistance channel around $103/share. The positive increasing technicals and recent upgrade by analysts on May 17 with a new price target of $115/share provide added positive momentum for a potential breakout next week despite poor market conditions.

Verizon Communications

Verizon continues to show strong positive technical breakout conditions following a rebound from the positive support trendline at $57/share. VZ was a pick last week and soared to nearly $61/share before pulling back to consolidate. This pattern is a bullish stair step pattern with shareholders adding at each consolidation step after taking profits at each breakout. This is likely to continue to new 52-week highs.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.