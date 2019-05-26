Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/23/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/23/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through May.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • WisdomTree Investments (WETF);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);
  • Conduent (CNDT), and;
  • ADMA Biologics (ADMA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • TriState Capital (TSC), and;
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI);
  • Sigma Labs (SGLB);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Sempra Energy (SRE);
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE);
  • Hershey (HSY);
  • First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA), and;
  • Carvana (CVNA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Dentsply Sirona (XRAY);
  • Papa John's International (PZZA), and;
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

ADMA Biologics

ADMA

JB*

$16,000,000

2

Icahn Carl C

BO

Conduent

CNDT

B

$1,900,431

3

Zimmer Jeffrey J

CEO,PR,DIR

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARR

B

$1,434,600

4

Ulm Scott

CEO,CIO,DIR

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARR

B

$1,434,600

5

Moos Daniel J

PR

Transcontinental Realty Investors

TCI

JB*

$999,950

6

Schwartz Carl I

BO

Sigma Labs

SGLB

JB*

$560,000

7

Lucier Gregory T

DIR

Dentsply Sirona

XRAY

B

$536,047

8

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$509,601

9

Casey Helen Hanna

DIR

TriState Capital

TSC

JB*

$500,000

10

Steinberg Jonathan L

CEO,DIR

WisdomTree Investments

WETF

B

$496,253

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$216,469,936

2

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$216,469,936

3

Walton S Robson

DIR,BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$216,469,936

4

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's International

PZZA

JS*

$157,470,720

5

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Trust For Milton Hersh

BO

Hershey

HSY

AS

$30,782,844

6

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$26,142,160

7

Householder Joseph

PR,COO

Sempra Energy

SRE

S

$6,793,857

8

Erony Joyce

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

S

$6,440,856

9

Bristow Peter M

PR,DIR,BO

First Citizens BancShares

FCNCA

S

$4,480,002

10

Sprecher Jeffrey C

CEO,DIR

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

AS

$4,320,435

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.