Sociedad Química Y Minera: Oversupply Of Lithium Serves As Drag On Performance

It seems likely that this will continue to be the case over the remainder of the year as new projects in other areas of the world come online.

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Chilean potash and lithium mining giant Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed the beat the expectations of analysts on either the top- or the bottom-lines. In addition, the company suffered from declining lithium prices, which disrupted its growth story. It also projected that lithium prices would remain suppressed throughout the year despite rising demand, which likewise had a punishing effect on the market's perception of the stock. This was very evident in the market's reaction to this earnings report.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from SQM's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

SQM brought in total revenues of $504.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a slight 2.80% decline over the $518.7 million that it brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company reported a gross profit of $145.5 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $192.7 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

SQM sold a total of 10.6 thousand mt of lithium and derivatives during the quarter. This was a 6% increase over the 10.0 thousand mt of lithium and derivatives that it sold during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $169.2 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a fairly steep 24.70% decline over the $224.7 million that the company reported last year.

SQM had a reported net income of $80.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 29.26% decline over the $113.8 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

In previous articles on SQM, I posited that the primary source of growth for the company would come from the company's lithium unit. This is due mostly to the surging global demand for lithium, primarily driven by the need for batteries for electric cars. This stimulated the company to start work on projects in the Salar del Carmen meant to boost its production of the compound. We saw that in this quarter as the company's sales volumes were about 6% higher than they were last year.

Unfortunately, this did not result in a commensurate increase in revenues. As we can see here, the revenues from the lithium unit decreased 9.2% year-over-year despite the increase in volumes:

The primary reason for this was lithium prices being much lower than they were during the prior-year quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, the company realized an average selling price of $14,600 per metric ton, which was about 11% lower than what it had last year. This was mostly due to a great deal of new supply coming online from lithium start-ups and established companies as they also try to cash in on the lithium demand growth. These other firms are likely to keep bringing more production online over the remainder of the year, as will SQM. Ultimately, this new production will have the very real possibility of outstripping the projected 17% demand growth this year, which is very likely going to cause prices to drop further. Indeed, SQM itself thinks that prices will drop to $11,000 per metric ton on the second half of the year. This could very easily cause the company's lithium unit's revenues and cash flow to decline further, despite the fact that SQM will continue to grow its lithium production over the remainder of the year.

SQM is frequently considered to be a potash producer despite the fact that the firm's lithium unit accounts for approximately 47% of the company's gross profit. This may be due to the fact that the company's specialty plant nutrition unit accounts for the greatest portion of the company's revenues. In the first quarter of the year, this unit had total revenues of $184.5 million, down slightly from the $187.9 million that it had last year:

As we can see above, this decline in revenues came despite the fact that the company had higher sales volumes here as well. As might be expected, this was due to lower prices than it had in the year-ago quarter. However, they were relatively in line with the fourth quarter so what we see here is the price weakness that occurred last year carrying over to the most recent quarter. This could be a sign then that prices have bottomed out and will stay flat or increase over the remainder of the year. If this prediction proves to be correct, then this unit should see its revenues move in line with production. As the potassium nitrate market is expected to grow about 6% this year, this could allow the company to grow the business unit's revenues over the remainder of the year.

The only unit that managed to deliver year-over-year revenue growth for SQM was its iodine and derivatives unit. In this case, the growth was quite strong too as we can very clearly see here:

One of the reasons for this increase in revenue is the fact that, as was the case elsewhere, SQM increased its production of iodine compared to the year-ago period. However, in this case, prices did not decline. Instead, they increased by a massive 18.1% over the year. Indeed, iodine prices during the first quarter of the year were at their highest levels since 2015. Therefore, SQM both sold more product and got a higher price for these products. It should be easy to see why this would cause the unit's revenues to surge over the past year.

One nice thing here is that SQM is expected to be able to continue to grow its production of iodine going forward. Historically, the global demand for iodine has grown at a 2.4% rate, which the company believes will continue to be the case going forward. Therefore, the company submitted an environmental permit to expand its production capacity. If prices remain at elevated levels and SQM manages to grow production, then the added revenues here will offset at least some of the revenue decline from lower lithium prices.

Overall, it is quite possible that this will end up being a much weaker year for SQM than what we were projecting only a few short months ago. The reason for this is the lithium market being somewhat oversupplied. Despite demand for lithium growing at very high rates, production globally looks to be growing even faster. As this unit makes up such a large portion of SQM's revenues, it is likely that this will have a very noticeable impact on the company over the remainder of the year.

