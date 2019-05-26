Metals And Miners - How To Trade The Enormous Forthcoming Upside

For well over two years we have been steadfast in our downside projections in gold, silver, the HUI Goldbugs Index, and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). This sector offers tremendous upside, but if not managed correctly can cause damage to your long term capital. To say the sentiment that surrounds this sector is extreme is putting it lightly, and while the individual stocks within the mining sector offer huge upside, it is important to understand that they can fluctuate with such enormous amplitude that investors who approach it incorrectly can spend so much of their emotional currency trying to catch the move - before it commences - that they end up missing it when it finally occurs.

In this article I will discuss our expectations of the forthcoming price movements in the metals and miners sector, and describe our approach of how to position in this sector for huge upside without taking huge downside risks to your hard earned capital. Because we all know how we accumulated our capital, so let's not find out how we diminish it.

Firstly, allow me to discuss where we are in the larger count in Gold and GDX. It is our contention that gold is in an (NYSE:A)(NYSE:B)(NYSE:C) down to 1,109. Our expectation for the initial (A) wave in gold to conclude in the 1,251 – 1,232 region, to then be followed by (B) wave move back to the $1,300 region before heading to the lower levels in a (C) wave. However, we always want to consider the alternative potential in case we are wrong in our analysis, because after all, for us, the use of Elliott Wave is not an academic approach resulting in the delivery of multiple possibilities, it’s how we allocate hard earned capital to real positions. So, with this in mind, there is a possibility that the current move down from the February high is a retracement against the entire move up that occurred from the August, 2018 low. Here’s the interesting part. Whether this move down is a retracement of the move up from September, or is an initial (A) wave of the larger move down, in both instances, after this current drop concludes, we expect a minimal move to the 1,300 region or higher. So, in both counts there is a portion of overall price action they share in common, which is the move from the 1,251 – 1,232 zone back to the 1,300 – 1,314 zone. Therefore, this allows us to allocate capital to gold with an expectation of the much higher targets to follow through, while at the same time we can exit at break even if lower levels are what is in store, and re-enter from lower. That's called having your cake and eating it too. Said differently, we expect a minimal occurrence from 1,251 – 1,232 and if we are wrong, quite possibly gold forges ahead, takes out the high, and heads to our long term higher targets.

Gold Daily Chart

While gold and GDX are in somewhat different smaller time frame patterns, essentially a similar approach can be taken with GDX and with many of the individual miner shares. In the case of GDX, we are watching the formation of a downside impulse, where the next low or two smaller lows into the $19.08 region would represent the entirety of wave 1 down, and then while gold completes a (B) wave back to the $1,300 region, GDX would retrace in a wave 2. Now, what if we are wrong in GDX and it’s bottoming as well in an upside wave 2, then it would bottom in the green support box, and instead of forming a wave 2, would simply accelerate up, resulting in taking out the prior high.

GDX Daily Chart

Over the years we have performed a very rigid fundamental analysis on all the mining stock candidates from within the sector, resulting in building our strategic miners portfolio. While many analysts have been taking positions on every pull back with little regard for the horrific draw down risk they expose to their followers, to date we have not taken a single long position in those stocks that are part of our miner’s portfolio. However, we are presently gearing up to start purchasing shares of certain individual mining companies. We prefer to analyze each individual mining stock on its own merits. This enables us to identify low risk entries with relative tight stop out levels in each miner, and build a portfolio over time those results in minimal draw down risk. Much like GDX and Gold, we are now seeing many miners setting up minimally a large bounce before then heading down to lower levels at the same time GDX and Gold follow through down. As such, we will be positioning into these shares as they each hit their respective downside targets. If we are wrong about the larger downside, we will be positioned for enormous upside. If we are right about further downside, then many of these individual miners will still increase 20-30% or more in the b-wave bounce, thus allowing us to not only put in break-even stop out levels, but if the upside follow through fails, we can exit a portion and take profits, thus looking to enter again from much lower.

To illustrate what I mean, take a look at the chart for Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) below. GOLD is in a very similar pattern to that of the GDX, where the move down off the April high represents an initial impulse down. Once this completes, then a move back to the $13.50 - $13.90 region would be reasonable before heading lower. By going long GOLD, one can enter a break-even stop and allow the upside to prove itself, and do so with very little downside risk.

Barrick Gold Corp Chart (GOLD)

Back in January Seeking Alpha published an article I wrote on McEwen Mining, Inc. (MUX), when it was in the $1.70 region. While the article was focused on the longer term upside for MUX, I pointed out that we were expecting lower levels. The result of these projections resulted in a fair bit of criticism from those long MUX at the time, yet the follow through in MUX has been picture perfect down. We are still expecting lower in MUX, now into the $1.05 or lower region before going long. For those who stayed the course with MUX, they have handily given market 25% of their hard earned capital, and for absolutely no reason.

McEwen Mining, Inc. (MUX) Chart

The miners sector does offer extreme upside. As I have discussed many times we expect a minimum of a 5 fold increase in many of the individual mining shares. However, taking enormous draw downs in order to achieve this type of return are simply not an acceptable strategy. The patterns in both the metals and the miners complex has proven very challenging, and over time we have grown to think that this consolidation off the 2016 low is a very large B wave. What this means is that once the next large move up occurs, we will likely see lower levels below the 2015 low. However, regardless of whether this basic thesis is correct or not is entirely immaterial, as the entry and strategy to position long this sector for either a huge move up in a C-wave, or an astronomical move up in a wave 3 is exactly the same.

In conclusion, the both precious metals and miners are very close to the buy zone for either a (B) wave up in gold, which would represent a wave ii in GDX, or will solicit a much greater move up that takes the form of a 3rd wave up off the September, 2018 low. Building a position in this sector should always be done with extreme caution, and with the basic premise being to NOT experience huge capital draw downs. Risk management should always be the primary mode of operation when allocating hard earned capital to this sector. We anticipate that a large forthcoming bounce in the sector will solicit a much larger overall selloff into late summer, 2019, however regardless of whether we are right or wrong, the next position investors should take should be to the long side, because both counts suggest higher.

Investing in this sector should only about being right on the larger price movement expectations, but should be about making money even when your larger picture thesis is wrong.

