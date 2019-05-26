Buying GameStop At These Levels Puts The Odds On Your Side

My worst case scenario valuation for the stock is $8.77 per share, which implies a 14% potential upside from the current levels. If GME declines at only 10% YoY, its shares should be worth $14.16.

My calculations indicate that GME is undervalued even if you assume that its revenues will keep dropping by 20% YoY in perpetuity. This gives investors a comfortable margin of safety.

Today most video games are already digital, and most of GME's goodwill has already been written down.

Nevertheless, many of the risks that plagued the stock back then have already come to fruition, and the company remains still standing.

GME continues to fall despite shares looking as cheap (maybe even less expensive) than they did back in 2009.

As we all know, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), has been on a steady decline ever since the transition towards digital sales in video games became apparent and inevitable. After all, GameStop is a retailer, and this shift hurts a significant portion of its business. As a result, this has severely punished the stock’s valuation. However, at some point, the discount has to become too steep. In my view, GME appears to be undervalued, but this will likely pay off for shareholders in a liquidation/buyout scenario. It’s also possible that shareholders would benefit if management engages in a massive share buyback program. However, until we get some real news on these possibilities, I think the shares could continue to trade lower.

Source: Polygon. Image: Emilio100, Shutterstock.

Value Context

GME now trades even lower than it did in 2009 (during the financial crisis). However, its fundamentals remain somewhat similar.

GME’s average stock price during 2009 was $17.40. After that, the company traded sideways until it bottomed in 2010 at roughly $17 a share. However, if you look at the company sales, you will find that GameStop produces approximately the same amount of revenues now than it did back then in 2009.

It’s true that there’s a lot that has changed over the last ten years. The transition towards digital sales is not a minor issue for the company. After all, it cuts right through the heart of the GME’s core business. Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that GME has managed its decline reasonably well. It also has found specific market niches that help mitigate such decline (comics, other memorabilia, used games, to name a few). Hence, the net effect is that as physical sales of video games decreased, GME found other revenue streams that helped offset the company’s declining core revenues.

Source: Statista. The shift towards digital sales has been a massive headwind for GME. This trend ostensibly continued in 2018. However, maybe the worst is now over?

Still, if you step back and look at the big picture, GME now resembles a business in its terminal stage (steadily declining revenues, profits and cash flows). Thus, GME is now a mature business late in its cycle. At this late stage, it’s reasonable to expect a relatively steady decline, with negligible negative growth (at best).

Investors lost big along the way

The problem is that countless shareholders got destroyed while GME’s growth slowly disappeared. Slower (or even negative) growth didn’t deserve a premium, and so the shares declined consistently throughout the years. As growth dialed back and disappeared, the premium investors were willing to pay for GME decreased as well.

However, at some point, the stock’s eternal decline led to profound mispricing of the asset itself. Nevertheless, GME seems always to find a lower low. I believe that this unfortunate cycle has created a disparity between the stock price and its fair value. After all, the same way a great business deserves a premium, an awful company deserves a discount. Still, it’s unreasonable to think that GME as an asset is entirely worthless.

Terminal decline or value opportunity?

In my view, it’s clear that GME didn't die because of the transition towards digital. Some people have noted that retail seems to have found a niche of its own, even in today's digital age. Moreover, I think that circa 2009, this transition was a much more significant risk than now. For example, I recently covered Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), and in that particular company, over 86% of net bookings were digital in 2018. If you assume a similar split for the rest of the industry, then there's less room for the further transition towards digital now than back then in 2009.

In the meantime, GME has returned massive amounts of capital to its shareholders. If you take into account both stock repurchases and cash dividends, then GME has paid out approximately $3 billion since 2010. In other words, GME has returned to its shareholders on average $300 million every year. This is an impressive figure because it implies that in less than three years, you would recoup your investment if you buy at these levels.

However, maybe you only care about the dividend. In this sense, the company paid out $157.40 million in dividends in 2018. This implies a dividend yield of approximately 19.9%. Again, this also means that in around five years, you’d recoup your investment. This dividend is entirely safe because GME has $1.6 billion in cash and a three year average FCF of $260 million. So if management wants to preserve the dividend, it’s completely doable.

Hence, for GME to be a profitable investment you have to make two assumptions: 1) the board and new CEO won’t destroy shareholder faster than 20% YoY, and 2) that GME will survive for the next 2-5 years. If both assumptions are correct, then investors should be able to recoup their investment, one way or another.

Valuation

Another plus of buying GME today is that, by now, most of the items that could be written down have already disappeared. Past shareholders had to accept a substantial write-down the risk of almost $2 billion in goodwill (2009). Nevertheless, now that figure is much lower at $363 million.

So I’ll assume there won’t be any more significant write-downs going forward. This way, I’ll discount the company’s declining FCF as decreasing perpetuity. The result should be GME’s present value of its remaining cash flows.

As you can see, I assume that GME’s FCF will continue to decrease at a whopping rate of 20% per year (analysts’ estimates). In my view, this is a very pessimistic forecast and leaves plenty of room for upside surprises, which gives investors a comfortable margin of safety. Accordingly, the NPV of GME’s future stream of cash flows is $8.77 per share. This would imply a 14% potential upside. Let that sink in. Even after assuming a 20%+ decline YoY, GME still has a 14% potential upside.

Moreover, if you assume that there is no decline (0% growth rate), then the company's potential upside shoots up to 356% (according to the same model). All GME has to do to create shareholder value is to decline at less than 20% per year. In my view, this seems like a very safe bet to make.

Outlook

I think GME is trading at a reasonable valuation for investors looking for cheap high dividend plays. In fact, it looks exactly like the proverbial cigar but. Nevertheless, it’s a speculative investment for the following reasons:

The incoming CEO could have a vision that requires a significant amount of investments. The market could react negatively if any announcements of this sort were made, which could cause the shares to trade lower. After all, many investors in GME are hoping for a buyout or buybacks rather than keep operating as a going concern. The incoming CEO could destroy GME’s remaining value through his initiatives. As far as I can tell, he intends to build GME into a “cultural experience” through his plan of creating “Gamestop 2.0.” This initiative could require investments that, in the end, destroy shareholder value. Thus, investors are taking the risk of implementing a new business model. The reality is that GME could end up being Blockbuster 2.0. If this is the case, the shares will always appear cheap as the intrinsic value of the stock keeps dwindling with each passing day — all the way down to zero.

Without a sale, GameStop’s future remains uncertain as its options range from becoming more active in e-sports, competitive videogame contests, to focusing on how it can diversify revenue at its existing stores. Source: The Wall Street Journal.

Takeaway

My calculations indicate that GME is undervalued by approximately 14%. This figure already includes a 20% yearly decline going forward until it reaches virtually zero (see Zeno’s paradox). Thus, the numbers would indicate that GME is undervalued at these levels. However, if we assume that shareholder value it’s being destroyed every day, then GME’s intrinsic value could be a bit lower every day as well. This creates an uncomfortable dynamic for investors, which should translate in a steep discount for the shares.

Thus, the best case scenario for shareholders is a buyout or buybacks. GME can easily use its cash reserves to pay down its debt and buy back significant amounts of its stock. Furthermore, at these levels, it’s possible that some activist funds are looking into it. There is already some potential for a proxy fight that could unlock shareholder. After all, the cheaper GME becomes, the easier it gets to overthrow its board and start liquidating its undervalued assets rather than focusing on pivoting into a new business model.

I believe that any of these potential scenarios would translate into a much higher stock price for GME. Nevertheless, this makes GME highly speculative, and therefore not suitable for all types of investors. Still, I think a small position in the stock makes sense at these levels.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.