Medical Facilities: Investors Should Look Beyond This 8.7%-Yielding Stock's Near-Term Weakness

MFC’s quarterly results may be lumpy due to several factors such as change in case and payor mix, or absence of key surgeons.

Investment Thesis

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) (TSX:DR) delivered poor first quarter 2019 earnings result as the company saw a significant decline in revenue in its UMASH facility. We believe MFC’s quarterly results can be lumpy from time to time and hence investors should desire a higher margin of safety. Looking forward, MFC’s healthy balance sheet should help it to continue to pursue acquisitions especially in the area of ambulatory surgery centers. MFC’s shares are currently significantly undervalued when compare to its peers. It also offers an attractive 8.7%-yielding dividend. We believe this company is a fine choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Medical Facilities reported Q1 2019 earnings with modest revenue growth of 1.5% year over year. Its revenue was US$99.1 million in Q1 2019. On the other hand, its adjusted EBITDA declined by 4% year over year to US$19.3 million.

This poor result was primarily due to decline in revenue in its UMASH facility. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue from UMASH declined by 36.4% to US$5.7 million. The decrease was mainly due to a higher proportion of governmental payors and lower acuity cases.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

UMASH results reminds us that MFC’s quarterly results can be lumpy

MFC’s poor earnings reminds us that MFC’s results can still be quite lumpy from time to time. For example, a temporary absence of a key surgeon in its ASH facility in Q1 2018 has caused a significant drop in revenue. Other factors that affect its quarterly results include changes in contractual services. For example, its UMASH facility saw a decline of revenue by 17.1% as a result of some reimbursement changes with Blue Cross in Q2 2018. We expect this trend to continue from time to time.

Outpatient trend in the next decade may continue to erode its margin

One trend reader needs to be aware of in the healthcare industry is the trend towards more outpatient care instead of in-patient hospital care. Thanks to advancement in medical technology (e.g. surgical robots), the recovery time after surgery is significantly reduced. This has resulted in diminishing need for in-patient hospital care. According to information from Moody’s Investor Service hospital report, outpatient services has grown rapidly as these options provide a much lower-cost means for patients as well as providers. The report even estimates that 45% of joint replacement procedures could be done in outpatient setting by 2025. Traditional hospitals will likely only be used mainly for scheduled, high acuity care. If this trend is true, we expect MFC’s specialty surgical hospitals will be impacted negatively. Fortunately, MFC’s acquisition of 7 ambulatory surgery centers will help offset the negative impact of the outpatient trend on its traditional hospitals. Nevertheless, these 7 ambulatory surgery centers only consist of about 8.2% of its total revenue in Q1 2019.

Healthy balance sheet should support future acquisitions

Fortunately, MFC has a healthy balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8x with C$46.5 million of cash & short-term investments. This means that MFC can still pursue acquisitions to improve its facilities mix. In fact, management in the conference call indicated that they are open to acquisitions and partnership with other services providers to increase its exposure to ambulatory surgery centers.

Risks and Challenges

Absence of key surgeons

In the past, MFC’s revenue has been impacted negatively due to the absence of key surgeon (e.g. injury). Although factors such as injury of a key surgeon is unpredictable, it also shows how vulnerable MFC’s business is: a reliance on key surgeons. A surgeon may also choose to move to other places. MFC’s revenue could be impacted negatively.

Competition risk

New facilities established near MFC’s facilities may increase competition and impact its income negatively. Earlier this year, a new facility was opened near MFC’s Black Hills Surgical Hospital. Although management indicated in the conference call that they have not yet seen any referral pattern changes, things may gradually deteriorate as its competitor grow their reputation and establish its own referral network.

Valuation Analysis

As can be seen from the chart below, Medical Facilities is trading at an EV to trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio of 5.78x. On the other hand, its peers such as Community Health Systems (CYH) are trading at EV to EBITDA ratios over 9x. Hence, we believe MFC is significantly undervalued.

A 8.7%-yielding dividend

MFC pays a monthly dividend of C$0.09375 per share. Following a sharp decline in its share price, MFC’s dividend yield has surged to a near-term high of 8.7%. While its payout ratio in Q1 2019 is well above 100% (166.3%) due to poor results as we discussed earlier in our article, we think its payout ratio will gradually improve as Q1 is typically a seasonally low quarter.

Investor Takeaway

Given the nature of MFC’s business, its revenue can be lumpy from time to time. Therefore, we think the best strategy is to invest in this company when they deliver poor results like what happened this past quarter. Given the fact that this company’s shares are significantly undervalued when compare to its peers, we think there is enough margin of safety at the moment to invest. In addition, investors are well-compensated with a 8.7%-yielding dividend. We believe this company is a good investment for investors seeking dividend income and perhaps some capital appreciation.

