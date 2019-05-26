Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of May 27

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

We are in the midst of bank earnings season. After mixed results last week, the rest of Canada’s banks are expected to report over the next couple of weeks. This week, there are three that are expected to raise dividends along with earnings.

It has been a couple of weeks since the last report, and I do have some unfortunate news to share before we jump into this week. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week’s Results

One of Canada’s most reliable dividend growth companies – Lassonde Industries (OTC:LSDAF)[TSX:LAS.A] – disappointed shareholders. The company has a poor website and there were no indication as to when it was scheduled to release results.

I was keeping a close eye on the company because the company was expected to extend its 11-year dividend growth streak in May. The opposite happened. Lassonde Industries shocked with a significant dividend cut, effectively stopping its dividend growth streak in its tracks.

The company’s new quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share was 26.5% less that its previous dividend of $0.81 per share. So what happened?

Earnings were down year over year (-13%), albeit inline with company expectations. The company is making big changes to its selling prices, which may have a negative impact on volume. It is positioning itself to operate in an environment that is becoming increasingly competitive.

As per Pierre-Paul Lassonde, Chariman of the Board, the company is “(responding) to the disruptions in our U.S. market, [by] making the necessary adjustments to [the] business model”. It looks like part of that model is to conserve cash through a lower dividend.

Expected Dividend Increases

Bank of Montreal (BMO)[TSX:BMO]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 3.78%

3.78% Earnings: Wednesday, May 29

What can investors expect: Bank of Montreal is the only one of Canada’s Big Five banks expected to raise dividends this quarter. Like the majority of its peers it tends to raise its dividend twice yearly. For BMO, these raises are accompanied by second and fourth quarter results.

Last quarter, the Bank of Montreal announced a raise of $0.04 per share. This was a penny higher than usual and helped stem slowing dividend growth. I expect a similar raise this week.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.00% $0.04 $1.04

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF)[TSX:NA]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 4.07%

4.07% Earnings: Thursday, May 30

What can investors expect: National Bank, often considered Canada’s other Big Bank is on the verge of achieving a decade of dividend growth. Like BMO, it tends to announce raises twice a year – once along with second quarter results and again in the fourth quarter.

National Bank’s last raise was also a penny higher than usual. Once again, there is no reason to expect any different as it has one of the lowest payout ratios among all banks. In fact, depending on the strength of results, it could surprise to the upside again.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.62% $0.03 $0.68

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF)[TSX:LB]

Current Streak: 10 years

10 years Current Yield: 6.13%

6.13% Earnings: Thursday, May 30

What can investors expect: Laurentian Bank follows a similar dividend pattern to BMO and National Bank. This is where the similarities end.

Laurentian has been one of the worst performing banks in Canada. It was embroiled in a mortgage scandal and had the weight of a potential strike to deal with.

The good news is that the company may be on the verge of turning a corner. It avoided a strike and has put its mortgage issues behind them. That does not mean it is a lock for out-sized dividend growth.

This is still the riskiest of all Canada’s banks. It has embarked on an ambitious re-structure as it shifts away from the traditional banking model. This has resulted in significant expenses and has taken longer than the company initially anticipated.

I expect the company to take a cautious approach to dividend growth. Another penny per share raise is likely. If it does surprise to the upside, it could mean that the worst is behind them and may be a catalyst for the stock.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 1.54% $0.01 $0.66

