Office Depot's Downside Looks Limted

Peter Lynch once said the following.

The person that turns over the most rocks wins the game. And that’s always been my investing philosophy.

Even with the S&P 500 trading close to its all time highs, deals can be found if one puts in the time to research potential candidates. One such stock which came through a screener we ran is Office Depot, Inc. (ODP). The firm recently reported its first quarter earnings numbers and again reported a profitable quarter. Before we get into why this stock looks attractive at present, we like to look at the long term chart to get a feel of where the share price has been coming from.

As we can see below, shares rallied aggressively out of their 1991 bottom all the way up to a top in 2006. Since then we seem to have a multi-year symmetrical triangle in play. These patterns usually end up being continuation patterns. Long term volume has dried up as demonstrated on the OBV line. This is perfectly normal. It would only be when price breaks through one of those converging trend-lines would we see a big increase in either buying or selling volume.

Also we have charted (the dotted line) a parallel trend-line to the bottom trend-line. This parallel line should give investors an idea of the potential upside here if shares are able to break above resistance. Long term patterns are ultra significant which is why this stock demands more attention.

Office Depot's valuation looks really interesting at present. At $2 a share, the company's present market cap is just under $1.1 billion. ODP though over the past four quarters has turned over almost $11 billion. There is $2.13 billion of shareholder equity on the balance sheet. This means we roughly have a sales multiple of 0.1 and a book multiple of 0.5. Why are these numbers significant?

Well investor and researcher James O'Shaughnessy ran extensive tests on stocks with ultra low book and sales multiples and discovered that these stocks on average performed the best out of all strategies. Remember assets and sales are the drivers of earnings. One can stack the odds in their favor straight away if one can buy a company's sales and assets for pennies on the dollar.

The other appealing aspect of Office Depot is the dividend. Currently trading at $2 a share, the annual dividend payout is $0.10 per share. This gives us a yield straight off the bat of 5%. Buying cheap companies which pay an attractive dividend can really help to reduce the cost-basis of the shares over time if reimbursements are aggressively invested.

Although the dividend has not been growing of late, the pay-out ratio looks attractive. When calculated off net profit, it comes in at 34% and comes in at 20% when calculated off free cash flow. Suffice it to say, there is no immediate risk to the dividend here.

Although the interest coverage ratio has been on the decline, the debt to equity ratio has been improving. Operating income comes in at $306 million over the past four quarters. We like depressed stocks which are profitable as it minimizes risk over the long term. Obviously this trend can change over time but earnings trends with respect to actual expected numbers for both this year and next have not deteriorated significantly as of yet.

On the weekly chart, shares look like they have the possibility of printing a double bottom in the near term. We would first need a weekly swing before we could potentially call a bottom here.

To sum up, Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has plenty going for itself at present. Its valuation is well behind its 5 year averages as well as the averages in this industry in general. Furthermore the dividend looks stable. Let's see if shares can print a bottom here soon enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ODP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.