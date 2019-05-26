Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2019

Lithium prices in May were mostly unchanged, except some fall in spodumene prices.

Welcome to the May 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw lithium prices mostly unchanged, except some slight fall in spodumene prices. May was a busy month for lithium-ion battery news. I stumbled upon a 2018 Clean Technica report saying $100/kWh Tesla battery packs expected in 2020. Wow! At that price an EV is competitive with an ICE vehicle. Last month Bloomberg had the EV/ICE price parity from 2022, which matches my forecast. Bloomberg New Energy Finance also put out an excellent report with their 2019 EV Outlook. The lithium miners had a good month with good results from the producers and continued progress of the near term producers.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During May, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.87%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 2.46%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.50-13.00/kg (11,500-13,000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$15-16.00/kg (15-16,000/t). China lithium spodumene prices are USD 600-700/tonne.

Lithium price chart (Out of date now, but still not far off current prices)

Source: Lithium Americas February presentation

The charts below courtesy of Fastmarkets show Lithium prices have stabilized after falling in H2 2018. Spodumene prices did weaken recently.

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On May 2 Reuters reported:

Tesla expects global shortage of electric vehicle battery minerals - sources. Tesla Inc expects global shortages of nickel, copper and other electric-vehicle battery minerals down the road due to under-investment in the mining sector. Sarah Maryssael, Tesla’s global supply manager for battery metals, told a closed-door Washington conference of miners, regulators and lawmakers that the automaker sees a shortage of key EV minerals coming, according to the sources.

On May 8 Investing News reported:

Jon Hykawy: “The 30 second synopsis is lithium will be fine, because we have so many mobile devices [and] we’re looking to produce batteries that can work in electric vehicles. Lithium is going to be fine. There really isn’t an alternative, certainly none that’s as safe or as low cost as lithium is.”

Below are the latest charts released this month from Bloomberg New Energy Finance in their excellent report BNEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook.

Bloomberg NEF 2019 Li-ion battery demand forecast

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

Lithium market and battery news

An article from mid 2018 that I came across this past month by Clean Technica reports:

$100/kWh Tesla battery cells this year, $100/kWh Tesla battery packs in 2020..... Going forward, if it can maintain this trajectory (and there is every indication that it can and is determined to), Tesla will pass pack-level costs of $90/kWh in 2021, and $60/kWh in 2023. On this trend line, even the small economy car segment of the auto market (around the $15,000 price point) will see compelling EVs capable of all use cases, including long highway journeys, by 2023. At that point, EVs will have indisputably won the competition with fossil fuel power-trains.

On April 26 Xinhuanet reported:

CATL Q1 profit surges on booming NEV sales. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), China's leading lithium-ion battery and energy storage system producer, posted a 153.4 percent year-on-year growth in net profit in the first quarter of 2019 amid a booming new energy vehicle [NEV] market. CATL said net profit reached 1.05 billion yuan (156 million U.S. dollars) in the January-March period. Revenue surged 168.9 percent year-on-year to 9.98 billion yuan. During the first quarter, China's NEV production and sales amounted to 304,000 units and 299,000 units respectively, up 102.7 percent and 109.7 percent year-on-year.

On May 9 Investing News reported:

Chris Berry: Battery industry waking up to supply chain issues. Berry said the reason why there haven’t been more deals like the one between Volkswagen and Ganfeng is simple: No raw material has experienced such sustained demand over a long period of time before, so no one saw the need to lock down their supplies. “No one, whether you’re an investor, a policy maker or an automotive manufacturer, has ever seen this much interest, this much stress along the lithium-ion supply chain.” Berry also touched on where the industry is today, saying that the boom times of the beginning are now at an end, and it’s up to investors to do their homework, learn about management teams and pick investments they can stick with over a five to seven year window. “That’s the investment window that you need for this space right now,” he said. Graphite hasn’t been invited to the dance when it comes to junior company share prices, said Berry. However, he added, “I would assume that graphite and nickel will be the next metals to sort of move based on this theme (of supply issues).”

On May 9 E& E news reported:

EV 'arms race' revs up Murkowski's old minerals bill. An old proposal to jump-start American mining has been recharged by a newfound focus on electric vehicles and the elements needed to power them.... Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced her latest critical minerals bill last week: fixing the EV supply squeeze.....The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairwoman advocated helping the United States "compete in growth industries like electric vehicles and energy storage," while her co-sponsor and committee ranking member, Sen. Joe Manchin [D-W.Va.], said he was "very much concerned" about lithium-ion batteries. Benchmark founder Simon Moores declined to say who attended the summit, but he said the fact that Murkowski highlighted lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel was "a reaction" to his testifying to her committee twice in as many years. "We are in the midst of a global battery arms race in which the U.S. is presently a bystander," Moores told lawmakers in February.

On May 14 Reuters reported:

U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain. U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday moved closer to developing a national electric vehicle supply chain policy, with senators voicing bipartisan support for legislation designed to parry China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing. The pending legislation would require a tally of metal reserves in the United States and seek to streamline permitting for the EV sector, an area where China already leads by a wide margin.

On May 15 Electrek reported:

Volvo secures ‘multi-billion dollar battery supply deals’ to support its electric car plans. The automaker now says that it has secured ‘multi-billion dollar battery supply deals’ with CATL and LG Chem. According to a press release issued earlier today, Volvo Car Group signed contracts with CATL, China’s biggest battery maker, LG Chem, the Korea-based battery cell manufacturer, to buy several billion dollar worth of battery cell and modules for ”all models on the upcoming SPA2 and the existing CMA modular vehicle platforms.

On May 22 Asia Retail News reported:

Asia in charge of electric car battery production. Only Asian firms appear in the top 10 of the industry: China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) accounted for 23 percent of global production last year, edging out Japan’s Panasonic at 22 percent. China’s BYD followed at 13 percent and is the only car manufacturer to have prospered in making batteries. South Korea’s LG Chem came in at 10 percent while Samsung SDI had 5.5 percent.

In the recently released BNEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook they give an excellent graph showing the rapid rate of fall of lithium-ion battery pack prices. Even if the rate of price decline was 16%pa then prices would reach US$104kWh in 2021. At that price electric cars would then be price competitive with ICE vehicles. This follows my own similar forecast saying by 2022 electric cars will be price matching to ICE cars. Bloomberg recently said similar ("The crossover point, per the latest analysis, is now 2022 for large vehicles in the European Union"). See chart below.

The report states:

While there may be short-term fluctuations, we continue to expect further decreases in battery prices, falling from $176/kWh at the pack level today to $87/kWh in 2025 and $62/kWh in 2030. And: Solid-state batteries are still a decade away from use in mass-produced vehicles, but steady advances in the current family of lithium-ion batteries will bring continued improvements in energy density.

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On May 8 Albemarle announced: "Albemarle continues to deliver year over year revenue growth." GAAP EPS of $1.26 in-line with expectations. Luke Kissam, Albemarle's CEO. "Lithium pricing was up year-over-year, while Catalysts and Bromine Specialties performed well, with both benefiting from increases in volume and price. We remain confident in our expectations for the full year, and committed to our long-term strategy that positions us for continued growth."

First quarter 2019 highlights:

"First quarter net sales were $832.1 million; earnings were $1.26 per diluted share.

Net sales grew 6% and adjusted diluted EPS by 4%, excluding foreign exchange and divested businesses.

Confirmed full year outlook of adjusted diluted earnings per share between $6.10 and $6.50.

Broke ground on Kemerton lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Western Australia, with commissioning expected to start in stages during the course of 2021.

Increased dividends to shareholders by 10%."

Note: See also news under Tianqi - "Greenbushes lithium mine receives expansion approval."

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On April 30 Mineral Resources announced: "Quarterly exploration and mining activities report January to March 2019 [Q3FY19]." Highlights include:

"Submissions were lodged with the relevant regulatory authorities in Australia and China in relation to the binding Asset Sale and Share Subscription Agreement between Mineral Resources Limited [ASX: MIN, MRL] and Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB, Albemarle] regarding the sale of a 50% interest in the Wodgina Lithium Project. Completion of the transaction is still expected to occur during the 2019 calendar year [CY19].

Construction of the Wodgina spodumene concentrate plant and associated non-process infrastructure progressed during the quarter with plant commissioning for train one (250,000 tonne per annum module) commenced during the quarter. The Mount Marion All-in-6% Concentrate Upgrade Project is in the advanced stages of completion with plant commissioning well-progressed.

The sale agreement with Neometals Limited [ASX: NMT, Neometals] for Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd [Ganfeng] and MRL to jointly and equally acquire Neometals’ 13.8% share in the Mount Marion Lithium Project completed in March, bringing MRL’s equity interest in the project to 50%.

Spodumene concentrate production from the Mt Marion project remained in line with Q2FY19, shipping 111,287 wet metric tonnes [WMT] with 66% of output being high-grade 6% Li2O product."

On April 30 Neometals announced: "Quarterly exploration and mining activities report January to March 2019 [Q3FY19]." highlights include:

"Completion of Mt Marion Mine equity divestment to Ganfeng and Mineral Resources. A$103.8 million cash proceeds plus life of mine offtake option agreement for 57,000 tpa of Mt Marion 6% spodumene concentrate.

Neometals’ strategy remains to de‐risk and develop projects with strong partners and integrate down the value chain to increase margins and return value to shareholders.

Cash $129.6 million, receivables and investments at $10.2 million."

On May 1 Mineral Resources announced:

Mt Marion 6% spodumene concentrate pricing. Mineral Resources Limited, on behalf of Reed Industrial Metals Pty Ltd which owns and operates the Mt Marion Lithium Project (“Mt Marion”), advises that the sale price for 6% spodumene concentrate shipments for the quarter ended June 2019 will be US$682.38per dry metric tonne (“dmt”), compared with $US791.84 per dmt for the quarter ended31March2019.

Investors can also read my article: "Ganfeng Lithium Looks To Be A Great Buy." Regarding Neometals investors can read my recent article: "An Update On Neometals", and my January 2019 CEO interview here.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On May 2 Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced:

SQM announces issue and sale of US$450 million of senior unsecured notes....at 4.250%.

On May 22 Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: SQM reports earnings for the first quarter of 2019." Highlights include:

"SQM reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of US$80.5 million, compared to US$113.8 million in same period in 2018.

Revenue for the three months ended March 29, 2019 were US$504.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first three months of 2019 reached 33.6%."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On May 10 Seeking Alpha reported:

Greenbushes lithium mine receives expansion approval. Talison Lithium, a partnership between Tianqi and Albemarle, secured approval to expand the Greenbushes lithium mine. The planned expansion would allow Greenbushes mine to increase lithium concentrate annual output to ~1.95M tonnes. A$516M ($361M) expansion, announced last year, involves the construction of a new lithium concentrate plant with annual production capacity of 520,000 tonnes. Construction of the plant is expected to commence this year, and commission in Q4 2020, but subject to one last approval from Western Australia's environment minister. Albemarle holds 49% stake in Talison, and is planning a lithium hydroxide manufacturing plant, outside of Bunbury, with annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished soon.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Recently spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On May 7 Livent Corp. announced: "Livent Corporation announces First Quarter 2019 Results." Highlights include:

"Revenue of $98.3 million.

GAAP net income of $16.9 million.

GAAP earnings per diluted share of 12 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.6 million.

Completed full separation from FMC Corporation via share distribution on March 1, 2019."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On May 13 Galaxy Resources announced: "Mt. Cattlin record production." Highlights include:

"Record monthly production volume of 21,901 dry metric tonnes (“dmt”) of lithium concentrate for April 2019, representing an equivalent annualized run rate of over 260,000 dmt.

Average final product grade of 5.92% Li2O compared to 5.75% Li2O in Q1 2019.

Overall plant recovery of 61% compared with an average 51% reported Q1 2019.

Cash cost per tonne of lithium concentrate produced recorded at US$329/dmt compared to US$453 dmt reported in Q1 2019.

Production guidance for Q2 2019 reaffirmed at 45,000 dmt to 50,000 dmt of lithium concentrate.

Shipment volume and sales guidance of 45,000 dmt to 50,000 dmt of lithium concentrate for Q2 2019."

On May 16 Galaxy Resources announced: "Strategic institutional placements to raise $32.5 million." Highlights include:

"Alliance executes strategic placements with Galaxy Resources Limited and Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd group.

Total gross proceeds of A$32.5 million to primarily advance Bald Hill plant upgrades and exploration.

Galaxy Resources Limited to become Alliance’s largest shareholder."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Sal De Vida partner and construction announcements.

2019 - James Bay FS.

2022 - Sal De Vida production may begin.

Investors can read my article "Galaxy Resources Sal De Vida Project Is About To Be De-Risked After A Huge Cash Sale To POSCO, and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On April 29 Pilbara Minerals announced: "March 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"March Quarter production of 52,196 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate (December quarter: 47,859dmt), despite the impact of Tropical Cyclone Veronica.

March Quarter sales of 38,562 dmt of spodumene concentrate, impacted by the delay of one shipment following Tropical Cyclone Veronica (December quarter: 46,598 dmt). Tantalite concentrate sales of 30,356 lbs (December quarter: 27,821lbs)."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp up.

Q1 2020 - Stage 2 commissioning planned.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and a recent interview here.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") & Tawana Resources [ASX:A40]

On April 29 Alliance Mineral Assets Limited announced:

Alliance signs MOU for downstream JV to produce and sell lithium hydroxide. Alliance well-placed to benefit from downstream lithium hydroxide production and sales. Alliance Mineral Assets Limited is pleased to announce that it has, on 26 April 2019, entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding [MOU] with Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd [Jiangte] to develop the terms on which the parties will cooperate in a 50:50 joint venture to produce and sell battery-grade lithium hydroxide (Hydroxide JV or Joint Venture).

On April 30 Alliance Mineral Assets Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2019." Highlights include:

Bald Hill Mine, Western Australia, Operations

"Record Quarterly Production of 38,291wmt of lithium concentrate grading 6.1% Li2O, up 68% from the December 2018 quarter as a result of improved throughput, recovery and grade.

Grade for the Quarter averaged 0.89% Li2O (0.73% Li2O December 2018 quarter) while gross recovery averaged 68% (57% December 2018 quarter).

44,305dmt lithium concentrate shipped during the Quarter to Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited, and a trial parcel to a new customer."

On May 10 Alliance Mineral Assets Limited announced: "New exploration target identified at Bald Hill."

On May 16 Alliance Mineral Assets Limited announced:"Strategic institutional placements to raise a$32.5 million." The placement was with Galaxy Resources Limited and Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd group.

Total gross proceeds of A$32.5 million to primarily advance Bald Hill plant upgrades and exploration.

Galaxy Resources Limited to become Alliance’s largest shareholder."

Investors can read the Alliance Mineral Assets Limited company presentation here or a CEO interview here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding five-year off-take agreement with Burwill Commodity Limited.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On April 26 Altura Mining announced: "Exploration update–Cleopatra gold prospect & Hazelby copper-gold-silver prospect."

On April 29 Altura Mining announced: "Quarterly activities report March 2019." Highlights include:

"Completion of commissioning of Stage 1 at the Altura Lithium Mine, and declaration of commercial lithium production.

Process plant improvement throughout the quarter has resulted in consistent production of ~14,000 tonnes per month of spodumene, with weekly periods nearing nameplate targets.

Altura shipped two (2) cargoes totallng 14,770 dmt to Chinese based converters with a third cargo of approximately 8,000 dmt loaded in the first week of April (following delays at the port due to Severe Tropical Cyclone Veronica) with all cargoes meeting contractual specifications.

Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors raised A$24.5 million before issue costs.

Securities Purchase Plan [SPP] Offer to existing eligible shareholders received strong support, raising $A14 million."

Investors can read my latest article "An Update On Altura Mining". Investors can also read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On May 1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports first quarter 2019 results." Highlights include:

"Revenue increased by 12% to $346.5 million in the first quarter 2019 from $308.4 million in the first quarter 2018.

EBITDA(2) was $50.4 million in the first quarter 2019, a 13% increase over the same period in 2018."

On May 1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. presents update on long-term financial goals....Based on the growth opportunities that exist throughout AMG's portfolio, including AMG Vanadium's spent catalyst recycling expansion in Cambridge, Ohio, AMG Mineração's Lithium project in Brazil and the creation of AMG's new segment, AMG Technologies, AMG expects to deliver an EBITDA level of $350 million, or more, in 5 years, or less.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On May 15 Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas announces retirement of Tom Hodgson and the appointment of Jonathan Evans as Chief Executive Officer.

On May 15 Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas reports Q1 2019 financial and operating results." Highlights include:

"Development activities are on schedule with the advancement of detailed engineering, ponds construction, production wells drilling, camp construction, plant design and equipment procurement to support the start of production in the second half of 2020.

Two evaporation ponds are completed, one pond is filled with brine and subsequent to the quarter end Minera Exar started filling the second pond and the third, partially completed, pond. Nine ponds are at various stages of construction. A total of seven wells are currently pumping brine to the ponds and three more wells are under construction."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

H2 2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (50%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Lithium juniors

Lithium juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$24.97.

The LIT fund moved down for the month of May. The current PE is 16.25. Given lithium demand should rise ~4-5 fold between now and end 2025 the lithium sector PE of ~16 looks extremely attractive.

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

Conclusion

May saw lithium prices mostly unchanged, except some fall in spodumene prices.

My highlights for the month were:

Tesla expects global shortage of electric vehicle battery minerals.

$100/kWh Tesla battery packs in 2020.

BNEF releases an excellent 2019 EV Outlook. BNEF says Li-ion battery pack prices are currently $176/kWh, and they forecast them to fall to $87/kWh in 2025 and $62/kWh in 2030.

EV 'arms race' revs up Murkowski's old minerals bill. U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain. Currently only Asian firms appear in the top 10 of the battery manufacturing industry.

Volvo secures multi-billion dollar battery supply deal with CATL and LG Chem to support its electric car plans.

CATL posts a 153% year-on-year growth in net profit in the first quarter of 2019 amid a booming new energy vehicle [NEV] market.

Albemarle/Tianqi - Greenbushes lithium mine receives expansion approval.

Galaxy Resources - record production at Mt Cattlin, with production costs falling. Galaxy Resources Limited to become Alliance’s largest shareholder.

Alliance signs MOU for downstream JV to produce and sell lithium hydroxide with Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd [Jiangte].

Lithium Americas on schedule for the start of production in the second half of 2020.

As usual all comments are welcome.

