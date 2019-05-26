Phillips 66 And The Unavoidable Margin Issue

The chance of PSX retesting the December 2019 low is significant. A careful accumulation below $80 should be the best strategy now.

Phillips 66 is rewarding investors with a dividend hike this quarter to $3.60 per share yearly or a dividend of 4.34%.

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) is a large US refiner stock and it ought to be owned as a long-term investment in any savvy investor's portfolio, even if I am noticing some fundamental weaknesses rooted deeply in the company business model that I will try to explain in my article.

Phillips 66 is one of the world’s largest downstream oil corporations in this "refiners" segment. For the investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) which has outperformed the three refiners that I am analyzing on Seeking Alpha.

In term of revenues versus net income, Phillips 66 fared a little better this quarter than its peers, if we compare to Valero (VLO) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC). For the ones who are interested, I suggest reading my recent article about Valero Energy about its current earnings.

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiners' business is and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it. The spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can anticipate to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability.

In the oil transport and refining industry, Phillips 66 is the right choice based on its actual fair valuation and its dominant position in the refining, chemicals, and marketing oil Industry.

Therefore, I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness from here because of the steep drop experienced in a one year period that we can see in the chart below.

Phillips 66 operates in 4 operational segments. Each segment is shown below along with the percentage of the EBIT which it generated for Phillips 66 during the First quarter of 2019:

However, another alternative for new investors could be Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) which has outperformed PSX and offers a higher dividend yield now at 6.88% versus 3.86%.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

At PSXP, we made progress on the Gray Oak Pipeline. This 900,000 barrel per day pipeline will transport crude oil from the Permian and Eagle Ford to Texas, Gulf Coast destinations. Construction continues on the 850 miles of pipeline and the 17 facilities. We are experiencing cost pressures from higher steel prices, labor rates and right away. The total cost of the project is now expected to be approximately $2.7 billion. We have received all of the Army Corps of Engineers permits. We are on track to startup in the fourth quarter of this year. Phillips 66 Partners owns a 42.25% interest in the pipeline.

PSX Presentation Grey Oak Pipeline

PSX - Financials History: The raw numbers: First-quarter 2019

Phillips 66 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total revenues and other 23.71 24.58 26.21 30.12 24.05 29.74 30.59 29.84 23.66 Revenues in $ Billion 22.89 24.09 25.63 29.75 23.60 28.98 29.79 29.10 23.10 Net Income in $ Million 535 550 823 3202 524 1339 1492 2238 203 EBITDA $ Million 1217 1275 1705 1114 1176 2307 2446 3376 790 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.34% 2.28% 3.21% 10.76% 2.22% 4.62% 5.01% 7.50% 0.86% EPS diluted in $/share 1.02 1.06 1.60 6.19 1.07 2.84 3.18 4.82 0.44 Operating cash flow in $ Million -549 1865 401 1931 488 2364 582 4139 -478 CapEx in $ Million 470 458 367 537 328 538 779 994 1097 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1019 1407 34 1394 160 1826 -197 3145 -1575 Total Cash $ Billion 1.513 2.161 1.547 3.119 0.842 1.884 0.924 3.019 1.253 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 10.210 9.965 10.201 10.010 11.621 11.364 11.337 11.157 11.298 Dividend per share in $ 0.63 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 524.52 520.16 515.96 512.48 489.67 471.64 469.44 464.53 459.0

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Outlook.

1 - Revenues and other income Phillips 66 posted first-quarter 2019 earnings of $203 million or $0.44 per share beating expectations on EPS and lower revenues.

It was a better-than-expected quarterly profit, due to higher income from its pipelines and terminals business compensating the impact of higher Canadian crude prices on refining with a fall in margin price of 56% this quarter.

Source: PSX Presentation 1Q19

Furthermore, planned turnarounds impacted five of the company's refineries (Sweeny, Ponca City, Lake Charles, Borger, and Humber). Also, it was unplanned outages -- Unusual 6% in the quarter -- at Bayway, Wood River and Los Angeles.

Quarterly revenues totaled $23.66 billion, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter and down 20.7% sequentially. Adjusted earnings were $187 million and adjusted earnings per share, was $0.40. Operating cash flow, excluding working capital, was $923 million this quarter.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Disciplined capital allocation is fundamental to our strategy and we will continue to return capital to our shareholders. We expect to deliver another double-digit dividend increase this year. We continue to buyback shares when they trade below intrinsic value we are buying today. During the quarter, we advanced a robust portfolio of attractive projects across our businesses.

2 - Free cash flow

Yearly Free cash flow is $3.202 billion ("ttm") with a loss of $1.575 billion in the 1Q'19.

The dividend is now $3.60 per share yearly or a payout of $1.65 billion a year. During the quarter, Phillips 66 returned $708 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. PSX purchased $193 million shares this quarter.

PSX is passing the test FCF.

Let's compare the dividend yield with the company's rivals. While VLO and MPC increased dividend recently, PSX increased it this quarter.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Net debt as of March 31, 2019, is now $10.05 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.13x. The total debt includes ~$3.2 billion from Phillips 66 Partners. In the press release:

As of March 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $1.3 billion, and consolidated debt was $11.3 billion, including $3.2 billion at Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). The company’s consolidated debt-to-capital ratio was 30% and its net debt-to-capital ratio was 27%. Excluding PSXP, the debt-to-capital ratio was 25% and the net debt-to-capital ratio was 22%.

From PSX Presentation.

4 - Outlook Q2 2019 and year 2019

From the PSX Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Phillips 66 and the refiners' segment, in general, have suffered a significant selloff since the beginning of May, falling from a range between $95 to $98 to now below $83 despite increasing the dividend to $3.60 per share annually.

On the one hand, we could consider this 14% fresh haircut as beneficial because the stock is now exhibiting a better value for prospective investors.

However, while this idea can be partially right, we know for a fact that cheaper is not necessarily better, but could also indicate an underlying negative trend that could provide for more downside.

Many analysts are viewing this situation as a buying opportunity owing that refiners will see their margin for processing gasoline on the rise going forward. The first quarter is presumed to be a low-point for the refiners as demand for gas steadily increases, and the busier driving season is approaching.

On the other side, we can also consider PSX as a simple proxy for oil, and it is not helping the bullish case. If we look at the performance of PSX versus a supermajor like ExxonMobil (XOM) for the last 6-month period, we find a very similar pattern.

The conclusion is that PSX potential rebound is not inevitable and will depend on oil prices, which may have entered a bearish cycle again. The right strategy at the moment is to wait on the side or trade PSX short term assuming a double bottom potential.

Technical Analysis (short term)

PSX is forming a falling channel pattern with line resistance at $90 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position at this level depending on oil prices) and line support at $79 which is also a double bottom (I recommend adding at this level and accumulating on weakness depending on the severity of the situation).

Descending channel patterns are considered bearish short term, and the chance of PSX retesting the December 2019 low is significant. A careful accumulation below $80 should be the best strategy now.

