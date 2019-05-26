Marathon Oil: Well-Prepared For Oil Price Volatility

Marathon Oil (MRO) is well-positioned to withstand oil price swings. It is a rare example of an oil producer that managed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures, dividends, and buybacks in the first quarter when WTI averaged less than $55 a barrel. The company can generate even higher levels of free cash flows in the future and significantly accelerate share repurchases if oil stays close to $60s. Furthermore, I believe Marathon Oil can also stand firm against further weakness in oil prices.

This has been a tough week for oil. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude, which has stayed above $60 a barrel since late-March, dropped to $58.62 at the time of this writing. If prices fail to recover in the coming days, then oil could post its first monthly loss of 2019. The decline can be attributed in large part to the escalation in the US-China trade dispute and growing levels of crude oil stockpiles. An all-out trade war between two of the world’s largest economies has jeopardized the outlook for global economic growth. Meanwhile, the US crude oil inventories climbed by 4.74 million barrels to 476.78 million barrels for the week ended May 17, as per the US Energy Information Administration. The US domestic oil production also climbed by 100,000 bpd to 12.2 million bpd last week, according to the EIA.

The supply risks, however, have likely prevented oil from sliding further. The Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could extend the production cuts. The decrease in oil flows from Venezuela, Iran, and other markets (such as Libya), as well as a slowdown in the production growth from the US, has also given support to oil prices. The US oil production has largely stayed within the 12-12.2 million bpd range since mid-February.

The dip in oil prices to less than $60 a barrel has pushed a number of energy stocks lower as investors fear that some oil producers might struggle to generate profits and free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. But Marathon Oil is a low-cost operator that can easily withstand weak oil prices of less than $60 a barrel, which was evident from its latest quarterly results.

Marathon Oil has previously claimed that it needs oil prices of just $45 a barrel to hit cash flow breakeven and can deliver free cash flows at higher prices. In the first quarter, when oil prices averaged $54.90 a barrel, down from $62.89 in Q1-2018 and $59.34 in Q4-2018, the company managed to generate strong levels of cash flow from operations which fully funded not only the CapEx but also dividends.

Marathon Oil produced 388,000 boe per day in the first quarter, as adjusted, which was roughly flat from a year earlier. This includes total oil production of 203,000 barrels per day which depicts an increase of 6% from a year earlier after adjusting for asset sales. Total US oil production increased by 11% to 177,000 bpd. The company also did a commendable job of reducing production costs in the US by 12% from a year earlier to $5.21 per boe due to ongoing cost reduction efforts. The oil and gas producer’s EBITDA dropped by 31% to $627 million and its operating cash flows (ex. changes in working capital) fell by 8% to $672 million as the positive impact of the increase in production was offset by low prices.

That being said, the operating cash flows were enough to fully cover the development capital expenditure of $569 million. As a result, Marathon Oil ended the quarter with free cash flows of $103 million ($672Mn-$569Mn). The strong levels of free cash flows funded the dividends of $41 million as well as stock repurchases of $30 million and the company was left with excess cash of $32 million. This shows that Marathon Oil is better at generating free cash flows than a number of other oil producers. Companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) have also shown that they can deliver free cash flows in a weak oil price environment, but most can’t generate enough excess cash to fund dividends as well as buybacks.

In my view, if Marathon Oil can report solid free cash flows at an oil price environment of a little less than $55 a barrel, it will likely report greater free cash flows at the current future strip prices of $57-59 a barrel for the remainder of 2019. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil’s production from the Bakken shale play, which was hit by severe weather conditions in the first quarter, will likely improve in the second quarter. The Eagle Ford region, where Marathon Oil has kept the production flat but has driven costs lower, will remain a key source of free cash flows. At the Delaware Basin, the company completed more than a dozen wells, each of which produced more than 1,800 boe per day during the first 30 days and drove the region’s production growth. The company’s production will likely climb as it places more wells into service.

I believe that the increase in production and higher oil prices as compared to Q1-2019 will push Marathon Oil’s earnings and operating cash flows higher. The company has kept this year’s $2.4 billion development capital budget unchanged. The increase in operating cash flows combined with flat levels of capital expenditure will fuel free cash flow expansion.

Marathon Oil has already shown that it is committed to returning capital to shareholders and I expect it to continue going this way in the future. Last year, for instance, Marathon Oil returned more than 25% of its net operating cash flow to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. So far this year, it has returned more than $90 million to shareholders (as indicated earlier). Its pace of buybacks, however, slowed substantially to just $30 million in Q1-2019 from a quarterly average of more than $300 million in H2-2018. But I think in the coming quarters, as its free cash flows expand, the size of buybacks will likely grow substantially as compared to the first quarter. Note that Marathon Oil has $750 million of buybacks remaining under the current authorization. Therefore, I expect the company to repurchase a ton of stock in the near future using free cash flows.

If, for instance, oil prices improve meaningfully in the future, then Marathon Oil could accelerate buybacks, authorize additional repurchases, make small bolt-on acquisitions, and might even announce a dividend hike. But if oil prices come under pressure, then Marathon Oil could continue earning decent levels of profits and cash flows. That’s because, firstly, the company benefits from having a low-cost asset base at Eagle Ford, Northern Delaware, Bakken, and Oklahoma’s SCOOP/STACK play. Its oil-rich properties can generate reasonable returns in a weak oil price environment.

Secondly, the company also maintains a solid-hedge book which could allow it to continue capturing a higher oil price for a large chunk of its future production if the commodity plunges. By the end of April, Marathon Oil had around 77,000 bopd hedged at a weighted average floor and ceiling prices of $56.48 and $73.29 a barrel respectively through three-way collars. The hedged volumes are equivalent to 43% of the company’s third-quarter US oil production. Marathon Oil also has basis hedges in place which protect it against any weakness in regional oil prices. Therefore, I think Marathon Oil has sufficient downside protection and is well-positioned to face any oil price weakness.

Also, I think Marathon Oil is in decent financial health, with an under-levered balance sheet and ample liquidity. This puts the company in a great position to withstand a potential drop in oil prices which pushes it towards a cash flow deficit. At the end of the first quarter, the company carried long-term debt of $5.5 billion which reflects as a debt-to-equity ratio of 45%. That’s lower than the large-cap peer average of more than 60%. The company had $4.4 billion of liquidity, including $1 billion of cash reserves and $3.4 billion available under the revolving credit facility.

In short, Marathon Oil can grow earnings and cash flows in the future if oil continues to trade in the high-$50s to low-$60s range. It will likely accelerate share buybacks and will continue paying dividends. It is also well positioned to withstand oil price weakness. Marathon Oil stock dropped by almost 7% last week to $14.43 due to the weakness in oil prices, close to 52-week lows of $12.57. I believe earnings and free cash flow growth combined with the buybacks can fuel the stock’s recovery (barring continued weakness in oil prices) in the short term. I believe investors should take advantage of the recent dip by loading up on this stock, although value hunters might want to wait for further weakness since shares are still priced almost 17 times next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. That’s higher than the large-cap E&P peer median of around 14 times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.