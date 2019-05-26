Ross Stores: One Of A Kind

Back in November of 2018, I wrote my most recent article covering Ross Stores (ROST). Back then, I mentioned that avoiding the stock was one of the best options on the table given the slowing economic growth trend and pressure on consumer sentiment. Fortunately for investors, Ross Stores continued to do well and almost hit new highs. However, the stock seems to be peaking at this point. As much as I love Ross Stores' ability to thrive in the current consumer market, I think the risk/reward is declining rapidly, as Q1/2019 earnings seem to confirm.

Good Business Model, There Just One Problem

Let's start with the good news. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.15 which is $0.03 above consensus expectations and 4% higher on a year-on-year level. It is also above company guidance of $1.08 which is something that has happened almost every single quarter over the past few years. Unfortunately, EPS growth has hit a new low after reporting double-digit growth in every quarter of the current expansion.

One of the reasons why bottom line growth was slower is the fact that sales growth continues to be below the multi-year average of slightly more than 8%. Q1 sales totaled $3.80 billion versus expectations of $3.81 billion. Sales were 6% higher compared to Q1 of 2018 when sales growth was at 9%. The previous quarter sales growth number was at a mere 1%. Even though this sounds a bit negative, it is still very hard to call this the start of a slowing cycle - especially because comps growth was at 2.0%.

Moving over to my next favorite topic, we see that costs of goods sold increased from 70.3% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 71.2%. Selling, general and administration costs just merely increased from 14.6% to 14.7%. This caused operating margins to drop to 14.1%, with net margins being down from 11.7% to 11.1%. Margins were mainly down due to higher freight and wage costs and the timing of packaway-related expenses. These increases more than offset higher merchandise margins.

With that said, I often use the graph below in my retail articles. For me, it is important to see how margins and sales are behaving. By now, it is no news to anyone when I say that most retailers have been suffering from slowing margins since 2015, which is getting worse once sales start to slow. Ross Stores is a bit different. Yes, we see that EBIT margins are slowing a bit, but sales continue to be strong which has caused operating income to be close to an all-time high.

The good news is that Ross Stores continues to expect sales to grow. Q2 comparable store sales are expected to be up between 1% and 2% after growing by 5% in Q2 of 2018. Q2 EPS is expected to come in between $1.06 and $1.11 from $1.04 in the prior-year quarter. Full year EPS is expected to reach at least $4.38 from $4.26 in the 2018 fiscal year.

Additionally, the company bought back 3.4 million shares at a price of roughly $320 million in the first quarter and expects full year share repurchases to total $1.275 billion. So far, the basic shares outstanding count has declined steadily since the end of the 1990s. At this point, there are 366 million shares outstanding which is down from 490 million in Q1 of 2010.

With everything said so far, there is something else I think is very important to mention from a portfolio management standpoint. Personally, I do not think of Ross Stores as a common retailer. The company is somewhat unique and is a bit comparable to Amazon (AMZN). By that, I do not implying that Ross Stores is a technology stock or deserves to trade at a 77x PE like Amazon does. What I mean is the somewhat unique position in the retail business. The company is focused on a lower income segment and is able to generate relatively high margins. The company has also proven over and over again to be able to keep sales growth high despite the current state of the retail sector. In addition to that, there is a focus on shareholder value, which is being done by high share repurchases. All of these are reasons why the stock continues to outperform a lot of its retail peers.

The graph below shows 2 lines. The black line displays the Ross Stores stock price whereas the orange line shows the ratio between consumer cyclicals (XLY) and consumer staples (XLP). This ratio is used by a lot of large traders to measure sentiment in the market. The US, being the largest consumer market in the world, is prone to a weak consumer which causes consumer staples to outperform during economic downturns. What we see is that Ross Stores is a perfect stock to be long during upswings while sentiment declines tend to pressure the stock.

That said, it does seems like Ross Stores is in for some more weakness after the stock failed to reach its previous highs - just like the cyclicals/staples ratio above.

I think it makes sense that consumer weakness is starting to become a bit more obvious as even most successful players like the one I am currently discussing start to see a further margins slow-down. Even though the company continues to expect comps to remain strong, I think the fear of a margins decline is enough to keep this stock from reaching new highs. One should also mention that the stock is trading at roughly 18x next year's earnings and a PEG ratio of 2.2. This is not necessarily a red flag but more of a reason that explains why the current risk/reward ratio is not interesting enough to warrant a buy recommendation.

And speaking of recommendations, I am continuing to stay on the sidelines as I don't trust this stock enough to buy this close to its previous highs. I expect some more weakness on the mid-term until we get better news from economic leading indicators. However, if there is one thing I have learned, it's that I continued to underestimate the power of this stock even though I have mentioned the company's strengths plenty of times. This stock is a solid buy in times of rising sentiment and high consumer sentiment. There are not many stocks that perform this well during bull markets. Unfortunately, we are currently in a minor slow-down which will provide us with new buying opportunities. Maybe even sooner than later.

