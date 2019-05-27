Alphabet Adjusts To Slower Growth, Still A Great Company

We recently revised our fair value range for shares of Alphabet lower, but we still are very optimistic on the name as a long investment opportunity.

By Callum Turcan

There are few other companies out there in the world that possess an investment thesis like Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL), as the tech giant is attractive on a valuation basis, has tremendous growth prospects, great free cash flow generation, free cash flow conversion rates that are consistently 100%+ of net income, an enormous net cash position, and the firm is likely much more profitable than it first appears due to the losses in its "Other Bets" segment. We have Alphabet listed as a top holding in our simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio for this reason, but we want to highlight that we recently reduced our fair value estimate for Alphabet, as its revenue growth rate is slowing down, while traffic acquisition cost increases contain operating margins. That doesn’t mean we aren’t still optimistic on Alphabet as a long investment opportunity.

Rock-Solid Financials

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Alphabet had $113.5 billion in total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. That is an enormous amount of money, equal to over 14% of the company’s market capitalization as of this writing. With just $4.1 billion in long-term debt, Alphabet’s net cash position of $109.4 billion provides the firm with multiple avenues for upside. For now, the company is mainly using its large net cash position to generate additional profits by investing its hoard into income-generating properties. Last quarter, Alphabet generated over $1.5 billion in other income.

(Image Shown: Alphabet generates a meaningful amount of other income which pads its sizable operating income streams. Image Source: Alphabet 10-Q for the first quarter of 2019)

The vast majority of Alphabet’s marketable securities are debt securities, with only $2.1 billion held in marketable equity securities and $0.2 billion held in mutual funds at the end of last quarter. Keep in mind that some of its marketable equity securities were previously classified as non-marketable, as Lyft Inc. (LYFT) had its IPO last quarter. Alphabet’s CapitalG, its venture capital arm for late-stage companies, invested $0.5 billion in Lyft in late 2017. Note that Alphabet’s GV, a venture capital firm for early-stage companies, invested $0.25 billion in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in 2013, and later on, due to a series of lawsuits, Alphabet’s Waymo now owns a stake in Uber Technologies. Those stakes turned out to be quite lucrative investments. However, over the long haul, it’s the income from Alphabet’s debt securities that will provide the most consistent other income generation via interest income.

(Image Shown: A look at the vast majority of Alphabet’s marketable securities, which are primarily debt securities. Image Source: Alphabet 10-Q for the first quarter of 2019.)

Due to the company not paying out a dividend, a large chunk of its free cash flow is retained on the balance sheet. Alphabet generated $12.0 billion in net operating cash flow less $4.6 billion in capital expenditures, good for $7.4 billion in free cash flow during its first quarter of 2019. The firm spent $3.0 billion on share buybacks, largely to offset dilution from share-based compensation, which is very material for a large tech company. Here is an excerpt from its latest quarterly conference call:

“Stock-based compensation totaled $2.8 billion. Headcount at the end of the quarter was 103,459 up 4,688 from last quarter. Consistent with prior quarters, the majority of new hires were engineers and product managers. In terms of product areas, the most sizable headcount increases were in Cloud for both technical and sales roles.”

In regard to the company’s net income to free cash flow conversion, note Alphabet earned $6.7 billion in GAAP net income last quarter (indicating a conversion rate of roughly 110% for that period). As an aside, the company recorded a USD$1.7 billion charge from the European Commission relating to its AdSense business in Europe during the first quarter. That fine was non-tax deductible.

Alphabet’s top line grew by 17% year over year during the first quarter, and most importantly, it appears that the company is entering a new phase. Its next phase will be represented by a period of strong but slower revenue growth than in the past. Over the past three full fiscal years, Alphabet’s revenue has grown by over 22% CAGR, but going forward, we estimate that the growth rate will slow down to just over 14% CAGR. To be clear, that’s still a solid growth rate, especially for a company of Alphabet’s size. Growing a very large business by double digits is no easy task. However, slower expected growth rates generally have a material impact on a firm’s fair value estimate.

Covering Fair Value

We define the fair value of a publicly traded company’s stock price as the discounted sum of its estimated enterprise free cash flows into perpetuity through a multi-stage growth model, less its net debt or plus its net cash position, divided by its diluted shares outstanding. Enterprise free cash flows are estimated by modeling the company’s future revenue streams, expenses, margins, capital expenditures, and other factors that drive financial performance.

As of this writing, we estimate shares of Alphabet have a fair value range of $1,051-1,751 per share, resulting in a fair value estimate of $1,401 per share. While lower than our previous midpoint, we are still optimistic on it as a long investment opportunity. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on the company from our 16-page stock report:

Known for its search dominance that it maintains, Alphabet is a tech company focused on a number of things: Android, ads, YouTube, Chrome, and research. We think the company will have some megahits in the years ahead. It reported an operating loss of ~$3.4 billion in 'Other Bets' in 2018, suggesting core levels of profitability are higher than reported. Alphabet offers investors a compelling combination of attractive valuation, growth potential, cash-flow generation and competitive profile.



Very few firms are more attractive on a fundamental basis, in our view, and its impressive free cash flow conversion rates (consistently above 100%) speak to this. Alphabet is pleased with momentum in its mobile division, particularly within mobile advertising. The mobile Internet space will be key for the firm. Facebook Inc (FB) is not backing down, and Amazon Inc (AMZN) may be entering digital advertising in a big way. YouTube and programmatic advertising offer upside potential, but we're watching spending levels, which have spiked due in part to higher traffic acquisition costs.



Alphabet has a strong future in search, and we continue to be in awe of the strength in this division. Its massive net cash position (standing at almost $110 billion as of its latest quarterly report) gives the company a substantial cushion to fall back on as it invests in high-return opportunities and new concepts such as smart home features, Glass, Fiber, or other innovative ideas. Alphabet has three different stock classes with two different tickers. GOOGL is Class A stock, and GOOG represents the non-voting Class C stock that was created by a stock split in 2014 in order for Google founders to maintain majority control.

The Future of Tech

We would also like to highlight that Alphabet is a big player in the autonomous driving space via Waymo, which started back in 2009 as a self-driving project. What makes Waymo important is that it represents why Alphabet will remain relevant for a long time. Its position in video streaming (YouTube), search (Google Search), mapping services (Google Maps), smart home systems and products (Google Home, Nest), and most importantly of all, digital advertising (AdSense) drives the majority of our fair value estimate during over the next twenty years, as those are offerings with clearer growth trajectories. Beyond that, it’s bets like Waymo that will keep the company relevant in a rapidly changing environment.

How Waymo might be monetized is a different matter (some official plans are already in the works, which we’ll cover in a moment). One could imagine Alphabet licensing the technologies to major auto manufacturers (which doesn’t appear to be in the works so far) or creating its own fleet of self-driving taxis to compete with the likes of Uber Technologies and Lyft, which appears to be the goal as things stand today. It’s hard to pin down the true value of a nascent technology, which is why we are focused on how that impacts Alphabet’s long-term growth. If its bets on new technologies like Waymo pan out, there is room for upside.

Earlier this year, Waymo decided to make its future fleet of autonomous vehicles in Detroit, Michigan. This facility will be where Waymo adds the necessary software and hardware to the Chrysler Pacificas and the Jaguar I-Paces to enable autonomous driving. The goal is to create a commercial self-driving fleet for ride-hailing services, but there will be regulatory, legal, and other hurdles to overcome first.

Insurance and the nature of the insurance policies covering autonomous vehicles will be very important. Due to the difficulties auto manufacturers are likely to face when attempting to sell large amounts of self-driving vehicles, it seems Waymo choose the rail-hailing route as a way to get around the potential pitfalls of individual (non-commercial) drivers not necessarily being able to easily obtain insurance for their self-driving cars (due in part to concerns over culpability in the event of an accident).

Concluding Thoughts

Alphabet may be entering a period of slower revenue growth, but the firm still represents a quality long investment opportunity from both a valuation and fundamental standpoint. Its investments in new technologies will help ensure the company remains relevant for years to come, and beforehand, the tech giant’s dominance in search, mobile, and advertising will continue to drive its free cash flow growth. We will be closely monitoring Alphabet’s performance going forward, and see shares as undervalued as of this writing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, FB. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.



Some of the companies referenced in the article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Callum Turcan, the author of this piece, is long shares of GOOGL and FB. Valuentum does not own any securities. GOOG/L and FB are included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio included in Valuentum's monthly Best Ideas Newsletter.