Boeing's Troubles Are Everywhere

At the current rate of inventory reduction, it will take 5.6 quarters of significantly reduced GDP growth to unload the added inventories from July to March.

We Need an Ex-Boeing Line

Pictured: Boeing technicians hard at work on the 737 MAX. British Ministry of Information

Boeing (BA) is such a large part of the US economy that its troubles are distorting data reads. I first noticed it on the Q1 GDP report, where civilian aircraft investment was down 47% annualized QoQ to the tune of $7 billion annualized. Ouch. When I compiled “ex-Boeing” aggregates, it really wowed me. Annualized QoQ growth rates are as follows:

Top Line Ex-Boeing Equipment Investment 0.19% 2.46% Fixed Investment 1.51% 2.39% GDP 3.17% 3.33%

Source: BEA Table 1.5.6; BEA Table 5.3.6; BEA Table 5.5.6U

Boeing’s troubles are so large, they’re enough to pull 16 bps of growth out of the entire US economy. If you add in increased imports of aircraft, presumably from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), that goes up to 20 bps. Moreover, the impression that it was a very bad quarter for investment on the equipment side is pretty unwarranted, as you can see.

Durables orders, shipments and inventories for April just came out, and Boeing is again all over it:

Total Durables Ex-Boeing Shipments -1.56% -0.79 New Orders -2.11% -0.95 Inventory-Sales Ratio 2.03% 1.24%

Source: US Census Bureau (xls download)

Not that April was a good month, because it wasn’t, but Boeing’s troubles make it look much worse in the headline. About half the declines come from the company alone.

What’s Up With Durables?

Aside from Boeing’s issues, consumer durables industries, wholesalers and retailers are in a bit of a crisis moment that began with wholesalers. They badly miscalculated demand in the Christmas season, which turned very poor after November. The weakness continued through the end of February, until everyone was forced to go with steep price cuts in March to clear the inventories.

The end result is that, in annualized real dollars, the US economy grew by $401 billion from July 2018 through March 2019. $334 billion of that - 83% - went into non-farm inventories. This was mostly durables, concentrated in light trucks/SUVs, a third of the total additions - half new, half used. Though the top line growth in this period was 2.90% annualized, subtracting the non-farm inventories, the rest of the US economy only grew at 0.48%, near-recessionary levels.

The other two-thirds of added inventories is mostly consumer durables, and also a lot of last year’s fashion that no one will ever buy. Here are some monthly growth rates of the durables subcategories for April:

Shipments New Orders Inventory/Ship Ratio Computer Equip. 4.91% 4.00% -8.01% Communication Equip. 0.08% -5.51% 0.46% Electrical/Appliances 0.15% 0.88% 0.18% Autos/parts -3.39% -3.38% 4.30% Other -0.24% 0.04% 0.51% Non-Defense Cap Goods ex-aircraft 0.02% -0.91% 0.03%

Source: US Census Bureau

Computer equipment manufacturers leaned into big price reductions and cleared out inventory that was building up from a several bad months dating back to December. But in all the other categories, the results are much poorer, and the inventory-shipments ratios continue to rise. The “Other” category here is actually quite large, second only to autos. Much of the inventories added in July to March are in supply chains in this aggregate. As you can see, they are pretty flattish, and inventories continue to be problematic for them.

The bottom line is that wholesalers have stopped ordering because their warehouses are full. They are also building new warehouses to hold all the stuff no one wants. In Q1, warehouse construction was the number one contributor to nonresidential investment growth.

Upshot for Boeing: Bad News, Good News, Worse News?

We all know what the bad news is, so let’s move on from that.

The good news is that once the 737 MAX is recertified globally, the company will have to run overtime to fill orders. It’s starting to look like June for the FAA, so hopefully Q3 will be a big turnaround for Boeing.

But there is possible worse news for Boeing than an H1 dumping followed by an H2 recovery.

At the beginning of the trade war, I saw a soybean farmer being interviewed on Bloomberg. Sorry, I can’t find the video, so you’re going to have to trust my memory and interpretation. After talking about the short/medium-term issues, the farmer started talking about how, after Jimmy Carter cut off Soviet grain shipments to the Soviet Union, this happened:

Source: FAOUN

Importers of US soybeans, even our allies, took a second look at their dependence on the US for supply and diversified the sourcing for their food supply chain. Brazil and Argentina were happy to step up. Countries worried that the US was an unreliable trade partner that would allow political and strategic considerations to overrule their need for a dependable food supply.

The same danger exists for Boeing. Not only was investment in civilian aircraft down considerably in Q1, but it would have been worse if not for the growth of aircraft imports by 25%. Since this is generally a flattish line item, we have to assume that it is airlines that needed planes in H1 buying Airbus A320s instead of 737s.

The danger is that customers who never thought much about Airbus may reconsider that. They may find that the new A320s are pretty good, and maybe it’s a good idea to diversify the fleet in light of recent events. I can’t believe Southwest (LUV) isn’t at least having this conversation.

Upshot For The Economy: All Bad News

The Atlanta Fed has a “nowcasting” model called GDPNow. The idea is to use the same data and algorithms as BEA uses for their advance GDP report, and update the nowcast as each new data point is released. Here’s the current table for Q2:

Source: GDPNow

As each of those reports in the second column is released, the nowcast is updated. The difference between this and a forecast is that it tells us what the quarter would look like if the rest of it was exactly the same as up till now. There is no human judgement or intervention in the number - just the raw data and BEA’s algorithms.

The current GDPNow has Q2 pegged at 1.3% growth, with inventories sucking 1.3% off the top line - without inventories, their nowcast would be 2.6% growth, a huge difference. Clearing inventories will suck out half of the growth in the quarter.

The column I have highlighted is CIPI, or changes in private inventories. This includes all inventories, including farm inventories, so it is not strictly what we’re talking about, which is just non-farm inventories.

But just for the sake of argument, let’s say that farm inventories are flat, and that number is just the reduction in non-farm inventories. At this rate, it will take over a year to clear out the added inventories of the July to March buildup, with 5.6 quarters in a row where 1.3% of growth is snatched from the top line. That takes us all the way to the end of August 2020 - a 2-year cycle of inventory buildup and then drawdown.

And this is the good scenario. If the inventories don’t shrink, or even if were to grow more, the danger of systemic liquidity risk grows.

So, either growth slows considerably for the next 5.6 quarters, even if underlying conditions are good, or the economy collapses like it did in 2008. You choose.

I Regret Nothing

I totally stole the “ex-Boeing” framing from Hale Stewart, whom you should follow. I regret nothing.

