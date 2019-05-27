Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund - Nice Yield But Outperformed By Other Similar Funds

Furthermore, it is trading at a premium of +6%, making it not an attractive investment.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) is a fund that offers investors the opportunity to benefit from the long-term growth potential of technology and technology-related stocks. It focuses on capital appreciation and current income. Besides owning equity in technology-based stocks, the fund also writes call options on the NASDAQ 100 Index or its exchange-traded (ETF) fund equivalent.

Investment Thesis

STK provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of technology-based stocks and in addition, it has a quarterly distribution program. In that past three years, the fund performed significantly better than the S&P500. However, in 2018 the fund underperformed the S&P North American Technology Sector Index, returned 2.88% in 2018 whilst STK only returned -14.42%.

One big advantage of STK is that besides its quarterly distributions, it also has capital appreciation. This makes it stand out from other closed end-funds which usually are focusing on income first, then on capital preservation and rarely on capital growth. For this makes the fund attractive to own for income seekers that also want to see capital growth.

Overview

The funds objective is to achieve "Growth of capital and current income". As such the fund’s investment program will consist primarily of investing in a portfolio of equity securities of technology and technology-related companies. In addition, the fund also writes call options on the NASDAQ 100 Index or an ETF equivalent of the NASDAQ 100.

Some facts about the fund:

STK holds almost $320 million in assets;

The average daily trading volume is 61,684 shares (Source);

STK has an expense ratio of 1.15% annually;

It currently yields around 9.21%;

It is trading at a premium of +6.12%.

The top 10 investments makeup 44.1% of the total portfolio and include some well-known companies such as Broadcom (AVGO), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG).

Valuation - A Comparison between similar funds

I selected two similar funds to compare STK with. Namely BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).

STK has the lowest beta of all three funds, with a 24-month beta of 1.08, this means that it has a bit more volatility than the market. BST has a beta of 1.49 and QQQX has a beta of 1.14. When looking at the expenses of the funds we see that STK has an expense ratio of 1.15%, BST has an expense ratio of 1.09%% and QQQX has an expense ratio of 0.92%, making STK the more expensive fund to own.

As for the performance of the three funds in the past three years, BST outperforms the other funds by a wide margin.

As for dividends, STK yields 9.05%, BST 5.63% and QQQX yields 7.54%. In the past 5 years, the dividend growth rate for STK sits at 1.90%, for BST the CAGR was almost 10% and for QQQX the dividend CAGR was 6.82%.

Currently, STK also trades at a premium of +6.12% to its NAV and from a historical perspective, this makes the fund rather expensive and potential investors could wait till a better buying opportunity presents its self.

Summary

In the below table I summarized all the data from the different ETFs and even though STK has the highest yield, clearly BST outperformed STK in the past three years. Furthermore, STK is also trading at the highest premium compared to the other funds making it less attractive for investment.

Fund Expense ratio Performance (3yr) Beta Yield Dividend 5-yr CAGR Premium/discount STK 1.15% +73.29% 1.08 9.05% 1.90% +6.12% BST 1.09% +130.7% 1.49 5.63% 10% +1.70% QQQX 0.92% +48.96% 1.14 7.54% 6.82% +0.78%

