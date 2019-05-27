Here's Why Apache Corp. Can Significantly Grow Earnings And Cash Flows

Apache Corp. (APA) may have disappointed investors with its latest quarterly results but its earnings and cash flows will surge in the near future as the company’s output climbs, including oil production from the Permian Basin as well as NGL and gas volumes from the Alpine High, and it captures higher commodity prices.

The first quarter was a tough period for oil producers as WTI crude averaged less than $55 a barrel. But it was even more challenging for Apache, which also produces significant quantities of natural gas and NGL from its Alpine High play, as natural gas prices plunged at the nearby Waha Hub in Pecos County, Texas. The company reported average oil price of $50.30 a barrel at the Permian Basin in Texas for the first quarter, depicting a drop of 18% from Q1-2018. At the same time, the average natural gas price dropped by almost 33% to $1.61 per mcf.

Apache reported a 19% increase in total production in the first quarter to a little less than 437,000 boe per day. This growth was led by a 36% increase in output from the Permian Basin to record levels of around 248,000 boe per day. Production from Alpine High soared by 165% to 70,000 boe per day, although the company was forced to curtail output towards the end of the quarter in response to extraordinarily weak gas prices at Waha Hub which slipped into negative territory in April. Due in large part to weak prices, Apache’s adjusted profits slipped to $38 million, or $0.10 per share, from $124 million, or $0.32 per share a year earlier. Its operating cash flows, excluding changes in working capital, fell by 7% to $736 million.

But moving forward, I expect Apache to report significantly higher levels of earnings and cash flows compared with the first quarter. The growth will be driven partly by an improvement in oil prices. The price of the US oil has risen from less than $50 at the start of the year to $60 at the time of this writing. Although oil production from the US has climbed to more than 12 million bpd, oil exports from Iran and Venezuela have fallen after the US imposed sanctions. Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, have been keeping a lid on output to comply with the production freeze agreement. On the other hand, the outlook for global oil demand has worsened but the commodity’s consumption is still forecasted to climb by 1.3 million bpd in 2019, up from 1.2 million bpd in 2018, as per International Energy Agency’s prediction. These factors have kept oil above $60 since late-March and I think prices could remain higher than what we’ve seen in the first quarter throughout the rest of the year, particularly as OPEC keeps cutting output and the US also witnesses a slowdown in production growth.

Apache will further capitalize on the improvement in oil prices to ~$60 a barrel by accelerating production growth from the Permian Basin from the second half of the year. Note that the company will place some of its well completion crews at the Permian Basin on a frac holiday during the second and third quarters which can drag its oil production. Additionally, most of Apache’s completion activity for the current year will occur in the second and third quarters. Due to the impact of frac holiday and timing of the completion activity, Apache’s oil production from the Permian Basin could moderate in the second quarter but will recover from the back end of the year as the number of completions increases significantly as compared to the first half. The production ramp-up combined with the increase in oil prices can give a boost to Apache’s earnings and cash flows.

Meanwhile, I believe Apache will also post substantially higher levels of cash flows from Alpine High in the future. So far, the company hasn’t been able to fully monetize its gas and NGL production from the Alpine High – which is primarily a wet gas play. The company currently uses the mechanical refrigeration units to process rich gas and uses trucks to transport NGL to Mont Belvieu for fractionation. Meanwhile, a majority of the residue natural gas is sold at the Waha Hub price which is trading at negative $0.40 per MMBtu at the time of this writing. This setup is highly inefficient, drags NGL yields, fetches unattractive prices, and squeezes cash margins – but it is also a temporary arrangement. The situation will likely get a lot better in the future as new midstream infrastructure is deployed.

Apache’s subsidiary Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM) is constructing three new cryogenic processing plants, the first of which reached mechanical completion in April and will be placed into service within a few weeks. The second plant will become fully operational by July and the third is slated to start up by the end of 2019. By the end of the year, Apache will have 600 million cubic feet per day of NGL processing capacity at its disposal. That’s going to substantially improve the company’s NGL yields. The company will also receive a better price with its long-term contracts with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) which Apache will use for NGL transportation and fractionation. That’s going to push the profits, margins, and cash flows higher.

Moreover, Apache will also get a better price for its Alpine High natural gas production. As mentioned earlier, natural gas prices have plummeted at the Permian Basin due to a severe shortage of takeaway capacity. The negative price has forced producers to either flare the gas, pay others to lift the fuel, or curtail drilling activity. I think Apache made the smart decision to defer production of around 250 million cubic feet per day of both lean and rich gas by the end of the first quarter. However, I expect Apache to quickly restore the rich gas volumes in the coming weeks since it can now be processed through Altus’s cryogenic plants. The dry gas output will also likely recover as the new pipelines are placed into service.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is gearing up to start up its $2 billion Gulf Coast Express pipeline which can ship 2 billion cf per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Agua Dulce, Texas, in October. Apache has booked 550 million cf per day of capacity – which is equivalent to more than 85% of the company’s Permian Basin natural gas production in Q1-2019 - on the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. The Gulf Coast Express will give Apache access to the lucrative Gulf Coast market where gas trades at a premium over Waha Hub prices. In other words, the Gulf Coast line will allow Apache to capture substantially higher prices than what it currently gets.

I expect Apache to considerably ramp up production from Alpine High by the end of this year by restoring all of the deferred volumes. By Q4-2019, the company will be using the three cryogenic plants and the Gulf Coast Express pipeline for processing and transporting its Alpine High production. The company will be able to fetch an attractive price for its NGL as well as natural gas production. That’s going to give a boost to its profit margins, earnings and cash flows.

Apache's stock has risen by 12.3% on a year to date basis, outperforming the broader exploration and production industry, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) which has posted gains of 5.5% in the same period. I expect Apache’s shares to continue rising in the future as the company grows earnings and cash flows on the back of production growth and better commodity price realizations. Apache's stock, however, is trading almost 18 times next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. That’s higher than the large-cap peer median of around 15 times. At this price, I would rate Apache as a hold.

