Chimera Investment Corp.: A Dividend Cut Is Not In The Cards

Two of the biggest mortgage REITs in the sector pre-announced dividend cuts in the last couple of weeks.

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) released a good set of financials for its first fiscal quarter at the beginning of May. The mortgage real estate investment trust offers income investors a dividend yield in excess of ten percent and once again covered its payout with core earnings in Q1-2019. That being said, though, major mortgage REITs have guided for lower dividend payouts in April and May, which raises questions about whether Chimera's dividend is sustainable or not. An investment in CIM at today's price point yields 10.6 percent.

Chimera Investment Corp. - Business Overview

Chimera is structured as a mortgage real estate investment trust, and it has an equity value of ~$3.5 billion. It is a hybrid mortgage REIT, since the company invests in both agency and non-agency mortgage assets. Agency mortgage assets are backed by quasi-government institutions such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and have practically no default risk.

Chimera Investment Corp. is internally managed and invests in residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage backed securities, or RMBS, and agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS. Its portfolio was valued at $27.2 billion at the end of the March quarter, and included mainly residential mortgage loans (46 percent) and agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Chimera uses borrowed money to buy mortgage securities and profits when the earnings from its mortgage assets exceed its funding costs. The mortgage REIT's residential mortgage credit portfolio has the highest net interest margin at 3.4 percent, compared to just 1.2 percent for the (much larger) agency portfolio.

Here's an overview of its most recent gross asset yield, funding costs, and net interest margin.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp.

Dividend Cuts Of Major Mortgage REITs

The two largest mortgage REITs in the sector, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), both pre-announced dividend cuts in April/May on the back of a flattening yield curve and compressing yields in the sector. I have discussed the dividend cuts of these two mortgage REITs in my articles here and here.

Chimera covered its dividend payout of $0.50/share with core earnings of $0.57/share in the last quarter. Further, the company outearned its dividend with core earnings in each of the last twelve quarters.

Importantly, the REIT's dividend coverage stats look much better than the coverage stats for Annaly Capital Management, for example, which pre-announced a ~17 percent dividend cut at the beginning of May: Chimera paid out just 84 percent of its core earnings in the last two years, while Annaly Capital Management distributed 100 percent of core earnings.

As a result, Chimera has a much better margin of dividend safety, which is why I do not expect a dividend adjustment over the short haul.

Source: Achilles Research

In fact, the company paid special dividends every once in a while as a way to distribute excess income. However, I do not expect Chimera to raise its payout in 2019.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp.

Valuation

Chimera Investment Corp. shares sell for ~8.25x Q1-2019 run rate core earnings, which is a moderate earnings multiple, in my opinion.

And here's how it compares against its larger mortgage REIT peers in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Chimera has a considerable amount of interest rate risk: Unexpected changes in interest rates/yields can have a large impact on a mortgage REIT's investment portfolio. Though the company covers its dividend payout with core earnings, an income vehicle with a dividend yield in excess of ten percent is always a risky investment. Chimera has considerable valuation risk as well, and is vulnerable to a market downturn.

Your Takeaway

A dividend cut does not seem to be in the cards for Chimera, especially because the mortgage real estate investment trust continued to out-earn its dividend payout with core earnings in the first quarter. As opposed to Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment Corp., Chimera has better excess dividend coverage, which increases the margin of dividend safety considerably. Shares are not overvalued yet, and have a moderately attractive risk/reward ratio. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.