Q1 2019 Performance Makes T. Rowe Price Group A Buy

Almost flat net revenues compared to the same period last year and slightly higher operating expenses due to higher compensation and technological expenses.

A solid ROE of 32.01%, a current ratio of 2.19 and around $3.38 billion in cash and discretionary investments.

Assets under management increased to $1.082 trillion in the first quarter this year.

I would go with the majority and say that T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) is a Buy at present. With the net margin expected to hover above 30% in the next two years and the P/E ratio to go up from here, TROW presents an interesting investment opportunity, in my opinion.

And perhaps it shows in the recent price movement of the stock. TROW rose by 8.35% to $105.31 in the last 3 months, compared to the industry average of 5.4%. The stock price has shown strong performance since January 2019.

(Source: YCharts)

Is there a solid reason behind this, or is it merely a market incongruity? We are going to look into that in this article.

The long-term performance of a stock relies on its strong fundamentals and does not rely on mere market fluctuations from quarter to quarter. When it comes to TROW, its debt-free nature, rising book value per share and steady margins are what makes it investment-worthy.

Let’s start with the price valuation first and see how it measures up compared to the rest of its peers.

TROW’s P/E ratio of 14.51 is far lower than Franklin Resources’ (BEN) 24.28, Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) 19.95 and BlackRock’s (BLK) 16.54.

(Source: YCharts)

But is the price still justified?

For that, the first question to be asked is, “How is the business doing?” Delivering excellent returns to the clients and stockholders is at the core of any investment management business. And TROW seems to be excelling at that.

82% of all funds (including equity and fixed income) and 84% of the multi-asset funds have outperformed the Morningstar median on a total return basis. In addition to that, 85.5% of the firm’s rated US mutual funds’ assets under management are rated four or five by Morningstar at the ending of the last quarter.

Challenges ahead

The investment outlook in 2019 might not be as promising as in 2018 though. With the recent trade tensions, along with lower corporate enthusiasm, the US economy might not see as high growth as expected.

On top of that, the Federal Reserve, almost done with most of its planned tightening, is probably not going to raise rates soon. The US economy is expected to decelerate given that stimulus from the 2017 tax cuts has started waning already.

With the shift in the global economy, it is expected that investors will be more wary than excited. With Chinese and many European governments focusing on their economic growth with new stimuli, things might not be that beneficial for the US economy anymore.

However, that might play to TROW’s advantage after all. When going gets tough, investors flock to the best investment manager available. If TROW can manage to selectively play the global market and snag deep value investment opportunities, things should take a turn for the better rather than worse.

A look at the numbers

Assets under management rose by $119.4 billion to $1.082 trillion in the first quarter of 2019, while net cash inflows were recorded at $5.4 billion in the same period. More than 58% of that is parked in US mutual funds.

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

Net revenues were reported at $1.3 billion in the first quarter. Though, client transfers from US funds to lower-fee vehicles and asset classes affected the effective fee rate, and thus, investment advisory revenue stayed relatively flat compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased to $794.8 billion last quarter from $744.2 billion in the same period last year. This is mainly due to a hike in compensation expenses for supplemental savings plan and higher salaries and benefits, added with increased expenditure on hosted solution licenses, technology maintenance programs and raised third-party research costs.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Non-operating income rose to $202.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 due to a positive market environment, compared to a mere $16.1 million in the same period last year.

With total cash and discretionary investments standing at $3.38 billion, an increase by over $300 million compared to that in March 2018, the company has a solid financial standing.

The book value per share has continued to go up over the past few years, with cash flow per share standing steady nonetheless.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

TROW’s ROE of 27.37% looks much better than BEN’s 12.38%, AMG’s 3.55% and BLK’s 13.14%. Its operating cash flow per share has grown by 605.8% YoY in 2018 and 116.3% in the trailing twelve months. EPS has been growing quarterly for the last five years, as shown in the picture below.

(Source: YCharts)

With a current ratio of 2.19, showing its robust liquid position, and a generous dividend payout ratio of 41.38%, it seems like a good investment.

My Conclusion

Considering the cloudy financial climate in the US and the rest of the global economy, the investment advisory business might not be as profitable as it was in the first half of 2018. However, it should also be noted that amidst such an environment, it's only a good investment manager that thrives. And with a tremendous long-term performance track record, TROW proves to be one.

When it comes to its worthiness as a stock investment, its fundamentals, especially the steady organic growth rate, wide margins, debt-free nature and rising assets under investment, seem much better when compared to its peers.

In my opinion, TROW is a Buy at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investment in financial assets are always risky and this article is for informational purposes only. Please contact your financial advisor before making the investment.