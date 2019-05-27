Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying

With same station revenues up, costs down, a nearly 6% dividend, and a CEO with an insatiable appetite for its stock, Entercom merited a deeper dive.

Today we look at one of the most prominent high yield plays within my own portfolio. It is cheap, in the process of integrating a major new business and sees consistent and significant insider buying as well.

Company Overview:

Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) is a Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, based radio broadcasting company with ~237 stations in 48 U.S. markets. The company was founded in 1968 and went public in 1999. Entercom dramatically increased in size after merging with CBS Radio in November 2017. It has ~4,400 full-time and ~3,200 part-time employees. As of March 5, 2019, Entercom had a market cap of just over $800 million and the stock trades just over $6.00 a share.

The company currently has a footprint in 22 of the top 25 markets, reaching a cumulative total of 170 million people each month, ranking second to iHeartMedia, Inc. (OTCPK:IHRTQ) in terms of big market American radio station ownership. Entercom owns seven of the top eight all-news stations in the U.S. and is home to ~45 professional sports teams and dozens of top college programs. Part of Entercom’s strategy is to leverage its national footprint by selling more advertising to national accounts. To that end, it launched a national client partnership team subsequent to the merger to attract national brands. Management also plans to make significant inroads into digital, boasting the fastest growing digital audio app with Radio.com.

In addition to Entercom’s ~137.7 million publicly traded one-vote “A” shares, there are slightly more than 4 million non-publicly traded Class B common shares that are entitled to ten votes per share. As a result of this arrangement, Chairman, President and CEO Joseph Field and his son David – who own substantially all of the B shares – control ~31% of the voting power in the company.

The Radio Industry:

The CBS Radio merger nearly doubled Entercom’s portfolio of stations from 127 to 235 (at the time of the merger’s consummation), yet it remained America’s fourth largest publicly-traded, for-profit radio ownership group in terms of number of stations owned. In addition to market leader iHeartMedia’s ~851 stations, Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) owns ~434 stations (81 in large or major markets) and Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) possesses ~321 stations encompassing mostly small markets. Overall, there are ~42 radio station ownership groups in the U.S. with the vast majority of them controlling between 20 and 50 stations.

Radio is still the medium with the most dominant reach. 93% of adults listen to the radio at least once a week versus 87% for television. Even smartphones (80%), PCs (50%), and tablets (37%) lag its market penetration. Radio also has a broad demographic reach with at least 92% of Millennials, GenXers, and Baby Boomers using it each week. Radio claims to have the best ROI for advertisers of any media. Owing to these undercurrents, radio advertising is still strong with a recent surge in consumer products spending led by Procter & Gamble (PG).

With that said, the radio industry has experienced an abysmal few years, rife with debt failures and dismal share performance. iHeartMedia filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and just emerged from bankruptcy earlier this month after shaving off over $10 billion of debt. Cumulus filed for bankruptcy in 2017, emerging from it in June 2018 after creditors agreed to forgive over $1 billion in debt. Emmis Communications (EMMS) used to have the 9th largest radio station portfolio in the U.S. in terms of listeners but has shed approximately 1/3rd of its stations to maintain compliance with leverage ratio covenants in credit agreements.

USTN Affair:

Against this backdrop, Entercom merged with CBS Radio and immediately discovered that United States Traffic Network (USTN) had cut off payments to CBS Radio (and by default Entercom), accumulating $23 million in arrears by March 2018. USTN provided traffic updates for many CBS/Entercom stations and sold the traffic advertising around those updates, giving Entercom a cut of the revenue. In April 2018, in an attempt to resolve the delinquency issue, Entercom took an equity stake in USTN, reducing the debt outstanding to $12 million in the form of a senior note while taking back approximately one-third of its traffic inventory and placing it onto in-house channels. Entercom then attempted to acquire USTN but backed away when certain closing conditions were not met in July 2018. This prompted a lawsuit from USTN, which was later withdrawn. USTN then liquidated its traffic business in September 2018. The whole affair cost Entercom ~$18 million while creating an unwanted distraction as it was consolidating CBS. However, the company used this fiasco to launch its own traffic ad business, which should contribute $30-40 million of revenue in 2019.

First-Quarter Highlights:

In late April, the company posted Q1 results that slightly beat both top-line and bottom-line expectations, resulting in a small profit for the quarter. This compares to a ten cent a share loss for 1Q2018. Among some notable highlights were the following.

Net revenues for the quarter were $309.0 million, up 3% compared to $300.6 million in the first quarter of 2018

Total operating expense for the quarter was $278.6 million compared to $294.9 million in the first quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $42.7 million, up 42% compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2018

One of the most interesting snippets on the conference call following first-quarter results was the following. ‘A recent Goldman Sachs study concluded that total sports betting will grow to $15 billion in 2022 and over $30 billion in the long run. And it is likely we will see $2 billion ad market emerge. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in the sports radio business with over 30 million average sports fan listeners and most of the country’s leading sports radio stations and personalities as well as 80 pro and major colleges that call us on. In addition, we have recently launched Radio.com Sports to about additional unique sports content and opportunities for national advertisers.’

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the first quarter with just under $70 million in cash on hand. Factoring in all cash, net debt was $1.6 billion with net leverage of 4.4 times. This is down from $1.7 billion in net debt with 4.5 times net leverage at the end of 2018. Since YE18, Entercom sold real estate assets for $25 million and elected to pay down $160 million of debt. Lowering debt is a priority for management as it paid $101.1 million of interest expense ($0.73 a share pre-tax) in 2018. Most of its debt was variable at year end 2018, with a 100-basis point jump in LIBOR resulting in an additional ~$12 million in interest expense. Entercom currently does not hedge its interest rate risk. The company recently restructured its balance sheet which brought its fixed debt proportion up to 40% of overall debt and lengthened duration.

The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.09 for a current yield of 5.8%. The current dividend payout amounts to approximately 30% of free cash flow, so appears very safe.

Despite a significant market cap, the company gets little in the way of analyst coverage. After Q1 results, B Riley FBR became the first to provide commentary on Entercom so far in 2019 as it reiterated a Buy rating and $7.75 price target.

There can be zero doubt about the CEO’s opinion concerning Entercom. Already a major shareholder at the time of the CBS Radio merger, Joseph Field has added over 6 million shares post-combination, including 1.3 million shares since the beginning of December 2018.

Verdict:

In a brutal environment for radio station owners, shares of ETM are off 30% in the past year. However, Entercom has integrated CBS Radio with the disposition of over $100 million in non-radio assets, initiated a traffic ad business while wading through the USTN distraction, launched a national client partnership team to grow its business with the country’s largest national brands, relaunched its digital platform featuring Radio.com, leveraged its analytics platform to increase member (customer) spending by 11% in 2018, and should realize ~$45 million in cost synergies related to the merger this year. EBITDA and cash flow appear stable and growing in 1H19, which should give management the opportunity to pay down additional debt while maintaining its nearly 6% dividend.

Mr. Field certainly has his shareholders’ interests at heart. After a tumultuous year for the industry and a transformative year for Entercom, 2019 should be a much better year for the company and its shareholders. The current consensus has Entercom making approximately a buck a share in profits in FY2019. Few stocks sell for six times forward earnings with an over six percent dividend yield for long, especially with improving business fundamentals and large amounts of insider buying.

