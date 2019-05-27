How To Pick Hedge Funds: 3 Common Traps To Avoid

There are some common hedge fund traps that tend to catch high-net-worth investors over and over again. In this article, I'll show you how to spot them and how to steer clear.

One of the best things about having money is that you can use it to make more money, often in opportunities that are closed to the masses. The rich do get richer, after all.

If you make high-six-figures to seven-plus-figures annually, chances are you have been pitched at least a couple of investment opportunities in the last few years.

This is part two of my mini-series on investing strategies used by the top 0.1 percent of income earners. You can read part 1 here.

If you consistently make a good deal of money, it's likely that your lifestyle will lead you to cross paths with one or more people who will pitch you an investment opportunity. Some of these opportunities will be good, some not so much. Finding one or more investment managers with a genuine edge can make you a ton of money–just ask anyone who invested with Warren Buffett when he was young. However, the lure of getting a piece of other people's money leads thousands of poorly skilled managers to solicit business, running the gambit from smooth talkers with no edge to outright fraudsters. However, if you have a solid understanding of the underlying incentives and conflicts of interest when you're looking at investments, you can avoid 95 percent of traps that will come your way and find winning managers.

Trap 1–High Volatility/High Return Funds

Let's say you're presented with a choice to invest in one of two managers. The first has a track record of 20 percent annual returns with 30 percent annual volatility, and the second has annual returns of 14 percent with 10 percent volatility. In my experience, high-net-worth investors tend to gravitate to funds in the first category. This is actually a mistake. It's a pervasive problem for funds in the first category to blow up and go down 60-70+ percent in bear markets.

The reason this is a trap is that there is a simple conflict of interest between fund investors and managers if their incentives aren't aligned.

To this point, if you're a manager who starts a hedge fund, you have an incentive to take a lot of risk because it maximizes the value of your cut of the profits. If you lose money, your investors bear 100 percent of the losses on their invested capital, but if you make money, you get a handsome cut of their profits. Given that most hedge funds last for only a few years, it's a nice way for unskilled managers to make a few million dollars off of their investors via a free call option. In economics, this is called a principal-agent problem (definition here). During the 2008 financial crisis, Congress felt that big banks were taking advantage of taxpayers because the US Treasury would ultimately be liable if the banks became insolvent. The issue at stake then was something called moral hazard, which is a special kind of principal-agent problem.

But no pain, no gain, right? Isn't high risk and high return what hedge fund investors are paying for? No, not exactly. One of the principles of modern portfolio theory is that if you have an investment with low risk and a moderately high return, you can apply leverage to set the volatility equal to a level you’re comfortable with and get a much higher return. This works well when you're dealing with liquid assets that are easy to finance, like the S&P 500 or US Treasury notes.

For example, here's a hypothetical hedge fund. As you can see, the fund has had a pretty smooth ride over the last 8 years, with an annual return of roughly 24.6 percent and risk of roughly 22.6 percent.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

However, this fund is simply the S&P 500 (SPY) with 2-1 leverage, rebalanced annually. Would you pay a manager to do this for you? You certainly could, but you'd be giving them a free call option on your money for no good reason. The fund with a 14 percent annual return and 10 percent volatility has more alpha and can be often leveraged to deliver stronger returns than the high volatility fund.

Here's a little longer timeframe to illustrate some of the hidden risks of the first type of strategy. I've added a 2 percent annual management fee (I didn't include a performance fee, but you get the idea) and took the backtest to 2007, and all the sudden, wine turns back into water. The maximum drawdown would have been in excess of 85 percent during the 2008 financial crisis.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

2X leveraged S&P 500 is a stylized example, but there are many ways for funds to load up on risk.

Another issue with high volatility funds is that the risk of an asset or investment portfolio is easier and more reliable to estimate than the return. It takes a much longer period of time to understand the true annual return of an asset than to estimate the volatility (calculating volatility is pretty easy to do in excel, and most online brokerages will calculate it for you if you know where to look). Volatility is important, and you can't manage what you don't track.

I don't know if most fund managers who take tons of risk like the first example fund are crooked, but rarely are they highly intelligent. Leverage isn't a magic trick–the additional variance cuts both ways. The simple fix for avoiding these kinds of funds is to use a metric called the Sharpe ratio, which measures your return in excess of cash, divided by the total amount of risk taken. Only risk-adjusted returns are worth paying fees for!

Trap 2–Negatively Skewed Funds

Another common trap that I see a lot, especially with hedge funds that fail and end up in the news, is either explicitly or implicitly taking a lot of skewness risk (mainly through selling options). The textbook example of this–funds that sell deep out of the money put options on the S&P 500, combined with aggressive position sizing.

Andy Lo, a professor at MIT, did a great study on these kinds of funds about 20 years ago, and referred to them as "capital destruction partners." The idea is that if you're a manager of a hedge fund, you sell monthly premium on a risk that occurs roughly every 10 years, and charge investors an asset management fee as well as a cut of the profits in the meantime. For the first five to ten years, you look like a genius, until your fund suddenly implodes. You can actually game conventional risk ratios like the Sharpe ratio this way. Funds like this tend to put up really high annual returns and high Sharpe ratios (>2.5) as they're selling premium against a risk that hasn't occurred yet. Then, when the inevitable storm occurs, their Sharpe ratios come crashing down to earth.

This graph illustrates the risks of these kinds of funds. There was a popular ETN that sold VIX futures a few years back called XIV, which went from like $20 to $140 in about 2 years and spawned it's own Reddit community. Then, in February 2018, it all came crashing down and the fund was liquidated.

Another separate but related issue with hedge funds is the concept of managers running their funds as martingales. For those of you who aren't familiar with the martingale system, it's the strategy of doubling down your bets every time you lose until you finally win one and you're up a unit again. This process is then typically repeated. The obvious risk of running a martingale strategy is that you if you lose a certain number of bets in a row, you will lose all your money. While pure martingales are rare in the investment world (because they're moronic), it's fairly common for managers to ramp up risk when they're down, which has the result of maximizing their chances of earning future fees.

Funds that are selling insurance on risks that haven't occurred yet are a little harder to spot. Most managers aren't complete liars, so if they say their strategy involves selling naked options or volatility futures, know that their fund entails the risk of large losses. Some people do successfully sell options, but the trick is to accurately price risk and not overbet. You can usually spot these kinds of traps by noticing when a fund's performance is unrealistically high and/or the equity curve is artificially smooth.

To avoid martingales, use the maximum drawdown of the fund as a measure to see how the fund stacks up. This will also pick up a lot of other kinds of traps. If the maximum drawdown is unusually high compared to the standard deviation of the fund, it's a sign that the manager may be increasing risk at dangerous times. To avoid funds with hidden tail risks, you should probably just stay away from funds that have selling uncovered options as a return driver unless you have industry experience. Do note that the S&P 500 has a moderately negative skew over time, which isn't great, but isn't a deal breaker because it's not extreme. However, options selling funds are highly negatively skewed, which usually is a deal breaker unless you have a great underwriter of risk running your fund. Do note that volatility trading tends to attract brilliant mathematical minds and total idiots, and no one in between.

If you're looking to avoid traps, maximum drawdown, Sharpe ratio, and skewness are my three favorite tools for evaluating investments, in that order.

Trap 3–Adverse Selection

While there are many good investment opportunities out there, you need to understand why, realistically, a given opportunity has landed on your desk. As someone who typically is on the outside of the business you're being pitched to invest in, you have a substantial adverse selection problem. In a nutshell, adverse selection is when there's a risk that the other party has information that you don't which can be used to take advantage of you.

Adverse selection is a common problem in business and in personal relationships. Here are a few examples of adverse selection:

1. Sick people or those with dangerous lifestyles are more likely to buy health or life insurance than healthy people are and to hide risk factors from their insurance companies.

2. Buyers of used cars similarly suffer from adverse selection because the first owners tend to keep cars they like and get rid of bad ones (here's an overview of the famous economics paper on the subject from 1970).

3. In the same vein, online dating (especially on dating apps like Tinder) tends to attract more than its fair share of crazies and undesirable mates, so it's hard both to find a quality match and to get people of the opposite sex to trust you.

4. Entry level job openings tend to attract tons of unqualified candidates, so employers like to use college degrees and industry experience as a screening method for competence.

Adverse selection in investments can be summed up with one question.

"If this deal is so good, why are you selling it to me?"

Like the aforementioned beautiful women and seven-figure jobs, talented investment managers tend to quickly find adequate amounts of capital from their existing networks. Mediocre managers? They need to advertise a lot more. Typically the worse a firm's investment results are, the greater the focus on marketing and sales.

A relatively recent example of adverse selection in finance comes from peer to peer lending. I wrote a good deal about peer to peer lending in my book, High Finance (my book is a good way to learn about investing, but the concepts aren't as nearly sophisticated as my current work, given that I wrote it a few years ago). Anyway, I recommended this quant service called Lending Robot to help investors make money from peer-to-peer lending. The reason why is because Lending Club and Prosper sold all the profitable loans to institutional investors (or kept them for themselves!), and then left the dregs for the individual investors on the platform. Within 1-2 minutes of loans being posted on the platform, the good loans would be snapped up by institutional algorithms (or retail accessible algos like Lending Robot), but the bad loans would take days to sell to mom and pop investors who had no idea of the conflict of interest they were walking into. As such, the returns were flat to negative for the investors who fell prey to the trap, but good for the sophisticated investors who got their first pick. Ignore adverse selection at your own peril!

To avoid adverse selection as both a buyer and seller, finding genuine talent is key, as is understanding signaling theory and cheap talk theory. If you want to find a good investment manager, business partner, or spouse, you're often better off seeking them out rather than letting random people come to you. If someone does come to you and initiate, it's not necessarily a bad thing, but understanding where potential conflicts of interest lie and being able to spot fakes is key. The ideal business setup occurs when you're dealing with someone who has a similar level of both sophistication and integrity to you, and where your interests are aligned with the other party.

It's not always a trap per se when this occurs, but investment banks love to use their salespeople to market hedge funds that use the bank's prime brokerage services to high net worth clients, but this is an obvious adverse selection problem. Usually, the funds aren't very good (often along the lines of trap #1) but the bank makes millions in commissions because the clients don't know the difference. If someone has a conflict of interest like this and they do so much as tell you the sky is blue, double check to make sure it still is.

Another nice due diligence trick I know of is a website called the Wayback Machine. For example, here's my Seeking Alpha page from October 2018 in the Wayback Machine. This works great for finding info on ex-employees and associates, uncovering closed funds, and a whole host of other tidbits about people you might potentially invest with. Also, you should obviously check the current history of anyone you might consider investing with through the SEC, FINRA, or the NFA.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me for future research updates via email!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.