Potential Multibaggers: The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk has enormous potential over the long term. Its market cap is just $9B, but I can see it go up ten times or more over time.

The company released its earnings after the market on Wednesday, May 8 and estimates were crushed again.

Introduction

In my article about why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio, I wrote about how my growth stock strategy works. The principles are more qualitative than quantitative and I think that is appropriate for growth stocks. The results of the Potential Multibaggers have been excellent, beating the market by more than 20%: 27.6% vs. 6.9% So, the theory works.

A lot of them are highly scalable and quantitative ratios do not tend to find the winners then. Amazon (AMZN) has never been a buy if you looked at quantitative ratios, and neither were Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce (CRM) or almost all other excellent growth stocks. For people who are not convinced: Yahoo! would have won over Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) any time if you only would have looked at measurable ratios. But we all know how that turned out.

The basic philosophy of the Potential Multibaggers portfolio is that stocks can only go down by 100%, but they can go up by 1000s of percentages. A few big winners are more than enough to compensate for quite a few losers and still let you beat the index by a wide margin. Of course, because these are growth stocks and not megacaps, the stocks in the portfolio of Potential Multibaggers will be often very volatile by nature. You should have the stomach to sit out the big swings and concentrate on the only period that matters for investing: the very long term.

In the articles in this series, I pick stocks that I believe to have the potential to become multibaggers over the course of years. These are no short-term plays, but stocks to hold in your portfolio for a very long time, preferably decades. All of them have the potential to be tenbaggers or more.

The tenth Potential Multibaggers pick: The Trade Desk

The tenth pick in this series is The Trade Desk (TTD).

The Trade Desk has had a blistering run over the last few years and the stock's performance YTD is impressive:

Despite the big drop after earnings, the stock is still up 71% over the last four months and two weeks.

Despite this huge run, The Trade Desk is not too big to be a Potential Multibagger. It has a market cap of $9B at the moment of writing. The TAM (total addressable market) of advertising is estimated to be $563B in 2019. The revenue that The Trade Desk expects for this year? $645M. That is just 0.11% of the TAM. Of course, The Trade Desk is never going to take half of that market, but just 1.1% would represent a growth of ten times the number of today. With the advertising space growing in general, it is not too far-fetched to see The Trade Desk become a multibagger. But TAM is not enough to do that, of course. Let's dive a bit deeper.

The stock price after earnings

After the earnings were released on May, 9, The Trade Desk's stock fell by a whopping 14.4% the next day.

I have made use of the opportunity to buy a few shares again, as I am still building out my position. Full disclosure: I have bought my first shares of The Trade Desk on March 7, 2019, at $186.87.

The fact that the stock took a nosedive, was not because of the earnings themselves, but because of fears. In this article, I present the company, we will analyze the earnings, look at the guidance and evaluate the long-term perspectives of The Trade Desk. Then we will look at the traits of a Potential Multibagger and apply them to The Trade Desk.

The company

Every addition to the Potential Multibaggers gets a proper introduction and so does The Trade Desk.

I always like it when a company can be pitched in one single sentence. For the case of The Trade Desk, the sentence would be something like: if you want to buy ads for the internet outside of Google or Facebook, you go to The Trade Desk. They help companies decide where they have the biggest reach of their target audience: on CNBC, the NYT.com, Hulu, heck probably Seeking Alpha as well. And I think we all know there is a huge market for ads, even outside the giants.

The Trade Desk puts it like this on its website:

The Trade Desk empowers buyers at the campaign level with the most expressive bid capabilities in market, full-funnel attribution, and detailed reporting that gives you more insights into your audience, from initial impression to conversion. By maintaining a pure buy-side focus, The Trade Desk delivers on branding and performance for clients worldwide.

An interesting aspect of the Trade Desk is that it actually has three businesses in one: the platform where you can bid for ads, the platform where several other data providers flock together to sell their services to The Trade Desk's clients and the API (Application Programming Interface), which is basically software that is used to automate and optimize advertising. The Trade Desk describes it as follows on its website:

The Q1 2019 earnings

To be clear from the start: I was stunned by the 14.4% drop the next day because I was really impressed by the Q1 2019 earning results of The Trade Desk. The GAAP EPS were beaten by 23%: they came in at $0.21 versus expectations of $0.17. The Q1 Non-GAAP EPS blew the expectations out of the water and came in at $0.49, beating estimates by an astounding $0.24 or 96% and up 44% YoY. The revenue came in at $121M, growing at 41.2% YoY, beating the expectations by $3.87M.

I have been saying for a while that I don't care that much for what I call the expectations game. Because it is really a game: hitting, beating or missing. There is enough financial trickery to bend the numbers in your advantage, even with GAAP. How about share buybacks, for example?

But of course, if a company has this sort of outstanding results, you can only stand in awe of what management is doing. This bodes very well for the future because good executioners usually keep executing above expectations.

Another reason to worry is the new policy of Google Chrome. Google made it public that users will have much more control over cookies. But unlike some had feared, there is no general cookie-blocker. And Jeff Green has made the remark several times that Google would face even bigger anti-trust scrutiny if the Chrome changes would annihilate ad tech companies. This is what he said about the matter on the conference call:

Google has a different challenge. Because, of course, Apple doesn't make any of this money through advertising, at least not directly. And Google makes 95% of its money through advertising, and of course, Chrome has much more market share.

And further:

Second, they've (Google, FGTV) asked The Trade Desk and other ad tech players to plug into an API that will allow us to basically disclose to consumers how we use their data. And, honestly, we've never had a place to share this with consumers because our relationship isn't direct with consumers. So, we are delighted at the opportunity to put this in front of them and share with them essentially how benign the impact is that we have.

He also said:

So, there are a number of companies who were sort of pushing the envelope in the way that they extract data from Google and they've found ways to just further restrict it. We don't expect that to have any meaningful impact on us. We understand both the objective and, at least at the high level, what the mechanics are going to look like. So, we don't expect that to have any material change to us.

And as a conclusion about this subject:

So, I'm super excited at the change Chrome has made. I actually look at Google as a partner on the issue of privacy. We've done a lot over the years on both fraud prevention and privacy and we are very much in the same boat on being – on wanting a better Internet, but also wanting to preserve relevance and monetization in order for the Internet to pay for itself.

The reaction to what Google had announced on the stock price of The Trade Desk was a knee-jerk reaction and of no real importance, in my opinion.

The Potential Multibaggers' qualifications

For my Potential Multibaggers, I have a set of qualities that I look for. Let's look if The Trade Desk has all the qualities of a Potential Multibagger.

1. The company must have a good story

Now, this may seem petty, but companies that have ideas that they can articulate well and make investors enthusiastic about will probably have the same conviction in trying to win their customers. It is always great if you can summarize what the company does in one sentence that everybody understands. For The Trade Desk, you could summarize it as: 'Advertising on new media made easy and transparent.' Or even shorter: 'The eBay of advertising.' After all, advertisers can bid on certain advertisements, just like you bid on collectibles on eBay.

2. A visionary leader

One of the most valuable aspects of growth stocks is having a visionary leader, someone with exceptional qualities who knows where he or she has to steer his or her company to surf the wave to the future. I especially, but not exclusively, like founder CEOs, since they have had the drive and the capacities to start something and to make their baby big. Another great asset is if they are great communicators since they can probably bring their message across both to the (financial) media and their team.

Jeff Green is a visionary leader who brings all these qualities together. He is one of the main reasons why I have a position in the company and why have I am confident that the stock will do well over the long term. The man shows a clear vision: he wants to accomplish a paradigm shift for adtech. People who have that sort of overview of the whole industry and want to change it for the better, are mostly founders of companies that thrive for years and years.

And the man is passionate about his company. He doesn't look at what everybody else is doing. For example, he goes into China, just now that the tensions are more and more in the news. He had a great explanation for Cramer in the CNBC interview he did: 'We bring money into China instead of bringing it out.'

The advertising industry doesn't have a great reputation, historically. Jeff Green, the founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, said in a presentation:

Adtech has been one of the most hated categories in all of Wall Street. I think it is probably us and mining that are the two most hated segments of the economy. And the guy's response, who was a portfolio manager, was: 'I don't think you give mining enough credit.'

There is a lot of controversy about effectiveness, correct numbers of reach and impact, overpromising and underdelivering and even fraudulent behavior.

The industry is also very competitive and besides the tech behemoths like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), there is a whole shady area, out of which The Trade Desk has emerged as the leader of programmatic advertising.

And Jeff Green has a mission: he wants to make the system better and more transparent. This is what he said when everyone advised him not to do an IPO because of the bad reputation of adtech:

I ultimately said, not dissimilar from my wedding day, 'Screw it, let's do this! I want to find out. I'd rather try.' So I want to tell about the things that I was thinking about that made me positive. Because if there is anything that I hope to do today, then it is to change the paradigm a little bit. Essentially what I said is: 'Somebody has got to break out.' And what a bunch of the Wall Street people were saying was: 'Just wait for things to get better. Come out at the time when things are better.' And my response was: 'What if I don't think they can get better unless companies like we go out and do well?' I can't see we can come out between here and better besides us.

If that isn't visionary, I don't know. Jeff Green wants to be the emblem of higher ethical values. That is one of the traits that I really look for in companies. And customers do too. If they know they can trust a company for the full 100% they are willing to pay a premium price.

I would strongly advise potential investors to watch both the CNBC interview with Jim Cramer (I don't like the man as an analyst, but I do like his interviews) and the lecture that Jeff Green gave at Programmatic I/O San Francisco 2017.

I see a man who is both very passionate, ambitious and level-headed at the same time, a great combination.

3. An innovating company

Behind a growth stock, there must be an innovating company. The Austrian-American economist Joseph Schumpeter, one of the most influential economists ever, coined the term "creative destruction" in 1942. In "Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy," he defined it as the:

Process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one.

For The Trade Desk, innovation is essential. Jeff Green on the Q1 2019 earnings call:

Finally, we are continuing to make large investments in areas critical to our future. The Trade Desk has always been about innovation. We are pushing the pedal to the metal to innovate and grow more quickly than others in our industry. We are confident we can invest in areas such as CTV, data, global expansion, and creating a safer programmatic environment. We also continue to invest in our infrastructure to support business and data processing growth worldwide.

Clearly, Jeff Green is not someone to lean back in his chair and watch the world go by. Innovation is at the heart of The Trade Desk.

4. A long-term vision

Mostly I'm a buy-and-hold investor. In my bio here on SA, there is the sentence that I think defines me very well: I don't think in years but rather in decades. As a consequence, I pick stocks of companies that have a vision for the future and that I believe will thrive over the next decade(s). I know that predicting is hard, especially about the future, but what I mean is: I want the company in the sweet spot of what I think is a new evolution in a market or submarket, preferably, of course, a secular trend.

The Trade Desk is certainly such a stock. The company stays on top of the new developments in media. The most important trend according to Jeff Green? Connected TV. Green has been saying for years that more and more Americans (and somewhat later the rest of the world) will cut the cord and will replace the cable with Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu (DIS). With Disney+ on its way, the question arises how many consumers will keep adding another paying subscription. And that is where connected TV and ad revenue come into the picture. The number of connected TVs at the end of 2017 was already 210 million. This is expected to be 275 million at the end of 2021.

In 2018 ad sales of The Trade Desk via connected TV grew over 9 times from 2017 to 2018 and 525% from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, according to the Q4 2018 earnings press release. Those are impressive numbers. In the last quarter, the ad sales of connected TV still grew 3 times.

This was the global advertisement spending in the last years and for the following years:

Jeff Green believes that connected TV will completely take over the place of television. On traditional TV, advertisers have spent $187.5B last year. So that is a huge opportunity for The Trade Desk.

Audio ad spend also went up 270% for The Trade Desk. There is a big opportunity there too, although the amount of money is that is spent is lower than for TV advertisements, it's not peanuts: $46B. With Spotify (SPOT) and other platforms, linear audio experiences like the radio may be a thing from the past soon too. Young people already listen more to podcasts than to ordinary radio and that will only increase worldwide.

Together that is a huge TAM of $230B and growing. Of course, Facebook and Google will take a part of the cake as well, but outside of their own platform, The Trade Desk has the pole position to take advantage of this trend.

5. At least double-digit growth over the next five years

I want double-digit growth over the next five years because otherwise, it is impossible to evolve from a Potential Multibagger to a real multibagger. Finviz.com expects 30% EPS growth for Square over the next five years, but The Trade Desk has a history of beating expectations by a giant margin.

6. The three Os

This is the last point on the checklist for potential multibaggers. Stocks that want to be picked as a potential multibagger should have as much as possible of what I call the three Os: overachieving, owning, and overdelivering.

Overachieving

Trying to turn the bad reputation of a whole industry around on your own? I call that overachieving. Saying 'If we can't be the example, no one can.' That's overachieving. Competing with the Googles and Facebooks of this world? Overachieving in the first degree.

Companies that overachieve have more ambitions than companies that don't overachieve and they are more likely to succeed.

Owning

I like executives that have skin in the game and founders-owners even more. If the stock does well, they will do well financially too. Their interests and that of the stockholder are aligned. And with Jeff Green this is certainly the case. He owns 168,774 A shares and 6,161,772 B shares.

The A shares are the ones that trade on the market. The B shares have 10 votes for each share. In that way, Jeff Green has almost 60% of the total votes of The Trade Desk. All other directors and executives together hold 6% of the voting rights. This clearly shows that you have to trust Jeff Green to invest in The Trade Desk. And I really do.

It is also typical for the best founders-owners of this time that they have substantial stakes in their company and often a majority of the voting rights. Jeff Bezos still owns 16.3% of Amazon and Elon Musk even has a stake of 19% in Tesla. Mark Zuckerberg has 53.3% of the voting rights of Facebook (FB). So Jeff Green is in good company.

Over-delivering

If you look at the growth in the stock price of The Trade Desk, I surely would say that this is over-delivering already. Here is the graph of the company's stock price since its IPO in September 2016, compared to the S&P 500:

I have stated several times, though, that the stock price doesn't tell anything on its own. It is just a barometer of the stock market's sentiment but doesn't always tell you that much about the company behind the stock. You can read more about this in my previous article, 7 Suggestions For When Your Stocks Fall.

But The Trade Desk is also an over-deliverer on earnings, not just on stock price performance. Just look at all its quarterly earnings since it became a public company:

Huge earnings beats, time after time. These are the numbers:

We all know the game: the estimates of analysts are sometimes a low bar to jump over. But beating estimates consistently by 30% and more? Beating estimates by 74% on average (not even including the extraordinary Q1 2017, in which The Trade Desk beat estimates by 1700%)? That is nothing but pure magic. This is overdelivering of the best kind.

And that is not even all. Do you know the 'rule of 40'? It's a rule of thumb originally used by venture capitalists but more and more by growth stock investors too. It simply adds up your growth rate and your profit and if you have 40, you have a very good company. So if you are growing at 30%, you should have a (non-GAAP) profit of 10%. If you are growing at 50%, you can even lose 10% to get to 40. 40 is seen as a healthy business, above 40 is exceptional. Do you know how much The Trade Desk has? 80. That is the highest of all tech companies. Overdeliverance of the best kind.

So, while a lot of high-growth companies are losing money and don't make the cut with the rule of 40, The Trade Desk grows so fast and is so profitable that it crushes all other companies. That is overdelivering in its purest form.

Valuation

This is the point that a lot of investors and almost all value investors have their doubts about. They look at all kinds of ratios and say the stock is expensive. But look at all the great companies of our time, they all are or were very expensive if you just looked to traditional ratios such as P/E: Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) (before it became Alphabet), Facebook (FB)... Ratios just don't matter that much as qualitative elements for growth stocks. Remember: Walmart (WMT), Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) were all called expensive too in their time.

With a P/S ratio of 17.5, The Trade Desk is certainly not extremely cheap. But the very high growth, the highest of all tech companies if you use the rule of 40, makes rational ratios useless. If the company keeps growing its sales by 40% this year, the P/S is already down to 12.5. The year after that 9 etc.

But this metric too is very arbitrary. I don't hear people shouting 'overvalued' all that loud about Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), despite the fact that their P/S ratios are 16.6 for Visa and even 17 for Mastercard. I think that as individual investors we will always lose versus the quant trading computers if you just look at ratios. We have to use the single thing we are so much better at than any computer: qualitative judgment. And The Trade Desk sure is high quality.

Risks

Are there no risks involved in The Trade Desk, then? Of course, in every stock there are risks.

If there is a recession, which is not impossible in this environment of trade tensions between the US and China, advertising is often one of the first sectors that feel the pain. And if there is a recession, the stock market would drop as a whole. Since The Trade Desk is a growth stock, it could drop more than the benchmark. But those risks are, in my opinion, just temporary issues that will go away again.

There is a more fundamental risk. If Google would close its system for cookies completely, The Trade Desk could have problems. But, as I already mentioned, Jeff Green thinks this is very unlikely because Google would face even more anti-trust scrutiny. As said, Google is an advertiser itself and closing all gates for all competitors, I don't think that is smart or remotely probable.

There is always, with every company, the risk that a new competitor steals market share, but with a leader like Jeff Green, I think this risk for The Trade Desk is rather small.

Conclusion

I think The Trade Desk can evolve from a Potential Multibagger to a real one over time. The company has a market cap of $9B and with the full transformation of digital advertising that takes place, I don't consider a tenbagger out of its league at all.

With a visionary leader like Jeff Green, a neverending stream of unbelievable earnings beats and a secular trend to support further growth, I consider The Trade Desk as a core holding for my portfolio, probably for decades. I am accumulating my position over time to make it a core holding of my portfolio, which means one of the ten biggest positions, maybe even one the five biggest for this excellent company.

