Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out

I expect to be able to load up shares below $6.

The stock market is likely going to remain volatile as long as the U.S. and China are not working out a new trade agreement.

The sale comes after I reduced my position in PSEC by 50 percent earlier this month due to heightened market volatility.

Data by YCharts

I have sold my remaining shares in Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) last week as I continue to scale back exposure to the cyclical BDC sector and take profits in winning stocks. Prospect Capital's dividend, in my opinion, is not at risk over the short haul, though the business development company has cut its payout numerous times in the past. Taking profits every once in a while is the smart thing to do, especially in an environment where downside risks have escalated lately. I am looking to re-establish a long position below $6.

Prospect Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Prospect Capital Corp. is structured as a business development company, meaning it must pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

It largely invests in U.S. middle market companies with annual EBITDAs ranging from $5 to $150 million. Nearly half of Prospect Capital Corp.'s investments (44.6 percent) at the end of the March quarter were made in relatively secure first-liens.

Here's a snapshot of the company's most recent investment portfolio:

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Prospect Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio is moderately diversified, but nonetheless exposes investors to downside risks in case economic growth slows.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

The company does not have the best reputation in the sector due to two major dividend cuts since 2015, high management fees that reduce profits available for distribution, and share sales below net asset value in the past.

Further, Prospect Capital Corp.'s book value per-share, for instance, has dropped precipitously over the last couple of years. Despite this poor NAV performance, I have always viewed it as a high-yield trading vehicle that could be bought at excessive NAV discounts.

The company's book value per share growth speak volumes.

Further, it has slashed its payout twice since 2015, though I don't expect management to adjust its dividend over the short haul.

Distribution Coverage

Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend is (currently) well-covered with net investment income. The business development company had a dividend coverage ratio of 117.6 percent in the last six quarters, which reflects the period during which the new monthly dividend of $0.06/share was paid to shareholders.

From a dividend coverage perspective, it is looking at the best coverage stats in at least three years.

Source: Achilles Research

Why I Sold

After selling 50 percent of my stake in Prospect Capital Corp. earlier in May, I have now taken all my chips off the table and realized profits. I purchased PSEC at $5.56/share in October 2017, shortly after the company announced its last dividend cut. My sale price was $6.80, meaning I realized a 22.3 percent capital gain on my remaining Prospect Capital Corp. position, which comes in addition to a year and a half worth of dividends.

I sold because market volatility has shot up in April and May, and the future for stocks is entirely unpredictable right now. The U.S.-China trade escalation still has the potential to derail stocks going forward, and there is no real path forward for both countries to work out a trade deal over the short haul. In light of rising volatility and uncertainty, I am selling winners and raising cash.

Potential Re-Entry Point

I am prepared to re-enter into a long position in Prospect Capital Corp. below $6, at which point the risk/reward becomes really appealing, in my opinion.

A $6 price point implies a ~34 percent discount from the last-reported net asset value of $9.08/share, assuming a stable NAV going forward (this assumption is speculative). Purchasing PSEC at a 30 percent or higher discount to net asset value has often made sense in the past in case investor sentiment turned overly bearish.

Data by YCharts

Prospect Capital Corp. is not overvalued today, but nonetheless, retains considerable downside potential if U.S. stocks sell off on new trade developments, or worse, if signs of a U.S. recession emerge.

Your Takeaway

The stock market is entirely unpredictable right now, and the risks are tilted to the downside. As long as the U.S. and China are having a go at each other with new tariffs, a trade deal over the short haul is just fantasy, which in turn suggests that investors are clinging to hope.

In light of growing uncertainty and downside risks, I am taking profits in winning stocks and raising cash. Though I don't expect Prospect Capital Corp. to slash its dividend again over the short haul, the stock could regularly be gobbled up below $6 in times of heightened market volatility. I am looking to load up the truck again when Prospect Capital Corp. share price drops below the $6 price level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.