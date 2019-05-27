Daimler: The Dawn Of A New Era

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) held its 2018 annual general meeting this week in Berlin (Germany), my home city, which is reason for me to reflect on my investment in the company and what it could mean for the future. Daimler's stock has been underperforming the market for quite some time, which has pushed the yield to almost record levels.

In fact, right now and trading ex-dividend, Daimler is just 2% away from a 6-year low. While the company faces a variety of challenging risks, I believe that at this point the beaten-down stock price represents an even better risk-/return basis.

In this article, we will outline some key messages from Daimler's annual general meeting as it embarks on a new era and how dividend investors can lock in a 5%+ forward yield.

What is going on at Daimler?

This was a special meeting for Daimler. After a tenure of 13 years CEO Dr. Dieter Zetsche resigned and his successor Ola Källenius took over.

On top of that, Daimler's shareholders approved plans for a new Group structure shortly after Daimler had finally started production of its very own EQC series. One era ends and a new is beginning. While the past 13 years haven't necessarily been bad for Daimler shareholders the last couple of years was certainly disappointing as despite record profits in previous years the Diesel scandal, tariff threats, heavy investments and many more factors weighed heavily on the stock.

Thus, recapitulating what happened at the annual meeting we will now look forward instead of backward and name several key initiatives going on at Daimler:

1. Investors are concerned about the company's disappointing start into the new year.

While revenues were flat, unit sales decreased 4% with Group EBIT dropping 16% Y/Y. This, what management termed "moderate start to the year," was actually no surprise given the countless challenges the company is facing across its value chain as well as from political and regulatory bodies in Germany and Europe. Further contributing to the fall in earnings are heavy investments into Daimler's future. The company spent €1.7B worldwide on new products, technologies, capacity expansion, and modernization in Q1, which is up €400M Y/Y. R&D rose as well but only by a moderate €100M to €2.4B.

Daimler's reaction:

We cannot and will not be satisfied with this - as expected - moderate start to the year. We now have to work hard to achieve our targets for 2019. Based on our sales planning and the countermeasures we have already initiated, we are confident that we will achieve those targets. In the first few months of this year, we have consistently implemented further elements of our strategy and initiated several important projects: our cooperation at smart with Geely, the development of a joint platform for autonomous driving, and the merger of the mobility services with those of the BMW Group.

Source: Daimler Investor Relations Release

For 2019, Daimler is confident to reach its targets with several countermeasures, but beyond that, the company will have to start a massive cost-efficiency program under its CEO Ola Källenius. Investors don't know much about that yet, but this "New Daimler" will look vastly different from the Daimler today. Daimler wants to be greener, leaner, and more sustainable than ever before, and, of course, more profitable. An enterprise-wide research and analysis regarding cost and processes will be conducted in order to set appropriate countermeasures.

2. "Project Future" will give Daimler more flexibility and focus and ultimately strengthen the company

Shareholders approved the proposed reorganization of the Daimler Group which will create three legally independent divisions: Mercedes Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG. While this sounds trivial on paper it is a very comprehensive initiative given that it involves around 800 subsidiaries in over 60 countries.

This new structure should be effective by November 1, 2019. On top of that, this will also clear the path for the spin-off of Daimler Trucks, the world leader in the truck segment. Although there are no specific public plans regarding the schedule of that analysts and investors are putting pressure on management to be more concrete and create shareholder value especially after the disastrous stock price development and the first dividend cut since the Financial Crisis.

3. Daimler's 5C Strategy

Daimler aspires to be a leader in shaping the mobility of the future. Therefore, it has been investing billions of euro into new technologies, new models, new processes and its people. All this and much more is incorporated into Daimler's 5C strategy which includes four future-oriented fields and one benchmark that will guide decisions at Daimler:

strengthening global core business (CORE)

leading in new future fields (CASE)

adapting corporate culture (CULTURE)

strengthening divisional structure (COMPANY)

In terms of CORE, the goal is to "continue our global growth in all the vehicle segments in which we are represented and in the services segment." However, the first quarter has shown that this is much more difficult than outlined in the strategy. While Daimler is still the world's leading premium car manufacturer, EBIT margin in its core segment has plummeted to around 6%, a far cry away from its previous benchmark target of 10% as heavy investments into new technologies pressurize margins.

CASE refers to connectivity (C), autonomous driving (A), shared mobility (S) and electric mobility (E) technologies (CASE topics)

Source: Daimler Investor Relations

To accompany such a massive business transformation, Culture will have to evolve as well. The same applies to the Company structure where Daimler is exploring how a future holding structure could work like. The goal of this is to make Daimler more flexible to respond to developments in the automotive sector and streamline the company for its 2020 strategy. A proposed setup envisions three pillars: Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans, Trucks and Buses and Financial Services. The goal is not to split up the company but to allow for partial IPOs, if any at all. This should result in cost synergies and could also lead to higher valuations of the individual units instead of valuing them all in one. And finally, the Customer - as all these changes are meaningless if they do not meet the needs of the customer.

By 2019, Daimler targets to produce the company's first fully electric vehicle under the newly established EQ brand with 9 more models to follow soon.

This push into CO 2 -friendly technologies is also absolutely necessary given the strict EU CO 2 emission targets which require 95 g/km CO 2 -emissions for fleets by 2020. As of 2016, Daimler's fleet emissions amount to 123 g/km on average and thus a distant 23% away from the 2020 target.

4. Ambition 2039 - Daimler's path to sustainable mobility

In less than three product cycles Daimler aims to fully transform its company; instead of a portfolio powered by fossil fuels and hybrid drives, Daimler will provide a carbon-neutral driving experience.

Source: Daimler Investor Relations

In a nutshell, the strategy can be summarized as follows:

Increase the share of electric models to more than 50% of the portfolio by 2030

From 2022 all production plants in Europe will be operating carbon-neutral

Inspire customers for carbon-neutral mobility and enable access to emission-free driving solutions

Ultimately, prevent further acceleration of climate change - not because it is an obligation as set out in the Paris Agreement but because it is Daimler's conviction and determination

Daimler is a huge company with around 300,000 employees and has a rich and successful 130-year history. But still, in times where technology and the regulatory environment are changing rapidly, none of this also guarantees a successful future. The only way to succeed is to meet the future needs of the customer and this is what all these initiatives are about and the new CEO faces a monstrous task to steer Daimler into this new era.

What's in it for dividend investors?

Daimler is a cyclical stock and as such has a shaky dividend track record. In good times, the dividend is growing strong double-digits, whereas, in bad times, it is at best hold steady or cut and at worst entirely eliminated as happened in 2009.

For 2018 (the dividend will be paid on May 27, 2019, with the stock going ex-dividend on May 23, 2019), the dividend is cut by €0.40 or 11% and thus reduced to its 2016 level. While I don't like to see a dividend cut in any stock I own, this is certainly a very prudent one as Daimler had to react to its weak 2018. I actually had expected a deeper cut given that the payout ratio now stands at 48% whereas the company is generally targeting a 40% payout ratio.

On top of that, given the challenging future that lies ahead, it would be too optimistic to expect a dividend raise for the next dividend payout. Instead, and given the elevated payout ratio and difficult business conditions, I would be surprised if the dividend will be kept at its current level. For my investment I am factoring in a 20% dividend cut for the next year which would see the stock currently trading at an around 5.4% forward yield. This is certainly a bearish scenario but unless there is a surprising and positive twist in the trade war it appears prudent to me.

Investor Takeaway

It's not easy to be a Daimler investor in these times. The stock is trading at multi-year lows, the dividend was cut and although Trump delayed the decision on EU import tariffs for 6 months, the macro-economic and regulatory environment remains the most challenging in years for the company.

The bright spot here, however, is that it appears that the transition to the electric car era and autonomous driving will take longer than expected. Tesla (TSLA), the undisputed pioneer in that era, is facing demand problems, production problems, a significant liquidity crisis and more problems related to its "autopilot." Autonomous driving is potentially the most complex challenge for engineers to master in the upcoming decade and I feel much more confident placing my bets on an automobile company that has been operating for over a century compared to an overhyped and unprofitable Silicon Valley competitor.

One era ends for Daimler and a new one is beginning and in my opinion, the potential rewards at this stage outweigh the risks. One key metric to watch in the short term for Daimler will be its orders for the new EQC series in order to gauge demand and how well customers reacted to this new model. In the meantime, Daimler's existing premium car portfolio will continue to generate considerable sales and profits and the expected mass-scale efficiency program should also protect margins as the company transitions into the new era.

