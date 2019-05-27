SQM: More Pain Ahead For Lithium

Despite the recent decline in sales prices, the future outlook looks promising, as forecasts are now calling for 1,000,000 tpa in LCE demand by 2025, and SQM internally expects to see 17% growth in demand this year for lithium.

Expansion plans to ramp up lithium carbonate from its current nameplate capacity of 70,000 tpa to 120,000 tpa have been delayed, and completion is not expected until the second half of 2021.

The company estimates that the sales price for its lithium will fall by 20% over the second half of 2019 to $11-12,000/t (from $14,600/t, reported in Q1).

Shares of SQM are down -32.89% over the last year and have dropped -7.72% over the last week alone.

Although it's been tough times all around for the vast majority of lithium stocks in recent years, things could be going from bad to worse for the sector as a whole after leading producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) announced its Q1 results.

For the quarter ending on March 31, 2019, SQM reported the following key figures:

Revenues of $504.2 million (down 2.8% y/y from $518.7)

Earnings of $80.5 million; $0.31 per share (down 29% y/y, from $113.8 million; $0.43 per share)

The share price of SQM is currently trading at $30.40/share, which is near its 52-week low.

Similar to its peer group, SQM has not been able to avoid the impact of a prevailing negative market sentiment towards the lithium sector, which has caused share prices across the board to fall in the double-digit range over the past year.

SQM is down -32.89%.

Albemarle (ALB) is down -34.62%.

Livent (LTHM) is down -59.40% (despite not having a stock price history over 1 full year yet, as the IPO was in October 2018).

Global X Lithium ETF (LIT) is down -22.50%.

Although LIT is more of a diversified fund which contains many holdings spread out across various sectors involved in battery tech supply chain (in addition to lithium producers), it does maintain keys positions comprised of leading lithium companies as well (e.g., SQM, ALB, LTHM, Pilbara Minerals (PILBF), Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF), Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF), etc.), so the share price performance is a datapoint still worth referencing for lithium speculators.

In the case of SQM, as highlighted in the earlier bullet point, the company reported back earnings of $80.5 million for Q1, which were down a significant 29% from the $113.8 million figure from a year ago. Further, the average Q1 lithium sales price for SQM of $14,600/t was lower by 11% relative to the number from the previous year (Q1 2018), despite sales volume having actually risen by 6% for the company.

For SQM, however, the near-term future may prove to be an even more challenging time for maximizing profits than Q1 did, though, as CEO Ricardo Ramos had this to say on the Q1 conference call about forecasts for the latter half of this year:

New supply will have an impact on pricing this year and our average price will fall and additionally 20% reaching approximately $11,000 to $12,000 per metric tons during the second half of this year.

Shares of SQM were down -7.72% over the last week alone, and you can clearly see from the disconnect in the following chart that the disappointing results from the Q1 earnings report, coupled with the pessimistic outlook for the remainder of this year, were likely the main culprits behind the drop.

Arguably, though, the sharp descent observed in the share price of SQM this past week also had something to do with the company's announced shift in the time line of its growth plans for the future, which will be discussed next.

As a refresher, the company had previously estimated that it would be able to scale up its lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) production from a current nameplate capacity of 70,000 tonnes to 120,000 tonnes in 2019, with a further expansion to 180,000 tonnes in 2021.

Source: SQM Q1 2018 Earnings Report Corporate Slides

Unfortunately, though, it now appears from the remarks made by Mr. Ramos during the Q1 conference call that the above plans are going to have to be delayed a bit:

And therefore, we are currently working on our lithium carbonate expansion to produce 120,000 metric tons per year. We believe this expansion will be completed during the second half of 2021 with a CapEx of approximately $280 million. We're also expanding our lithium hydroxide capacity in Chile to reach 29,500 metric tons in 2021, with an expected CapEx of $100 million.

With the above being the case, it goes without saying then that the planned expansion to get up to 180,000 tonnes will have not take place anytime before 2021 (likely a few years after that).

SQM's most recent announced delays for its expansion projects are noteworthy because it comes at a time when the prevailing narrative surrounding lithium is one of a market about to face a "tsunami of oversupply".

This belief that there is a plethora of lithium out there in the world that is ready to be unleashed at a moment's notice is one that has been well-entrenched in the minds of many people ever since Morgan Stanley projected the most bearish of forecasts back in February 2018, calling for lithium prices to fall 45% by 2021 due to a vastly oversupplied market:

Source: Financial Times

Apparently, though, bringing new lithium production capacity on-line is something that is a lot easier said than done.

Further, it's worth emphasizing that even after a new lithium project gets built, it still has to start (and complete) the commissioning process before it can reach its designated nameplate capacity, which has historically proven to be a major hurdle, often underestimated by the market.

Source: Orocobre November 2018 Corporate Presentation

As the slide above shows, widespread underperformance is typically the name of the game for new lithium projects, and it can take several years even to get to 70% of nameplate capacity.

SQM's announced expansion delays should really not come as all that surprising given the lithium industry's track record for adding new capacity.

Source: Orocobre May 2019 Corporate Presentation

It's of critical importance to get it right, as Mr. Ramos reiterated on the Q1 conference call:

As you know the completion of the expansion from 48,000 to 70,000 metric tons took more time than expected. The new expansion from 70,000 to 120,000 is significantly larger and we want to be sure, it will be right.

With that said, lithium prices have been in constant decline over the last year or so (and perhaps still have a ways to go before putting in a bottom):

Source: Pilbara Minerals March 2019 Quarterly Results Corporate Presentation

Nevertheless, estimates in regard to future lithium demand are consistently being revised to the upside by analysts, research firms, companies, etc.

For instance, in May 2016, Deutsche Bank put out a market report and cited the following chart, forecasting lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) demand in the year 2025 reaching less than 600,000 tonnes (which was arguably considered a "high" target at the time).

Source: Deutsche Bank 2016 Market Report

By November 2017, forecasts of LCE demand in 2025 possibly climbing to as high as 800,000 tonnes were being made.

Source: Galaxy Resources November 2017 Corporate Presentation

Most recent projections for LCE demand in 2025 from analysts are now calling for the range of 800,000 tonnes (now considered to be on the "low" end of the spectrum) to as high as 1,000,000+ tonnes.

Source: Galaxy Resources November 2018 Corporate Presentation

In fact, just earlier this year, Albemarle produced the following slide showcasing its own 2025 demand estimate for LCE reaching (and possibly even eclipsing) 1,000,000 tonnes.

Source: Albemarle February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Internally, SQM thinks the following could happen in 2019, as stated by Mr. Ramos in the Q1 conference call:

We believe the lithium demand could grow approximately 17% in 2019 when compared to 2018, reaching at least 315,000 metric tons.

In regard to where the bulk of future lithium demand is going to be emanating from, it's quite clear at this point that electric vehicles (EVs) and the lithium-ion batteries needed to power them will be a main driver, as they are both here to stay; the time that it takes to sell the next 1 million EVs globally has been narrowing rapidly in recent years.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

For SQM, Q1 was a disappointing quarter, no doubt, as earnings declined significantly by 29%, y/y. Unfortunately, though, that was not all the bad news, as the company then hinted to the market to expect an even lower sales price for its lithium products over the second half of this year (in the range of $11-12,000/t, down from $14,600/t in Q1). Lastly, SQM announced that its expansion plans to increase production capacity from 70,000 tonnes to 120,000 tonnes would not be completed until the second half of 2021.

As such, although the share price of SQM had already been weak over the last year or so, it seems reasonable to assume that much of the additional fall of -7.72% observed over this past week can be attributed to the latter two items addressed in the previous paragraph.

At this time, there's no way of knowing how much of the "bad news" is baked into the share price (and perhaps there is still further to fall from here after the market spends more time digesting the Q1 results plus subsequent announcements), but one thing that is clear is that the world is going to need to consume a lot more lithium in the future to meet the coming demand.

Thus far, over the last year or so, lithium supply has been able to keep up (if not surpass) demand; however, will that always be the case as EV sales gain exponential traction, reach tipping point, and inevitably move beyond it? If history is to be used as a guide, it's a reasonable bet to assume that the lithium industry as a whole will continue to struggle to ramp up new supply in a timely manner.

So, despite the fact that shares of SQM (and lithium prices, more or less) are currently trading at/near their 52-week low, in the grander scheme of things it's worth remember that we are still very much in the early stages of the EV hyper-growth story, which should give speculators a good reason for optimism looking further out into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.