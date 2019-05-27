Weibo: Extreme Overreaction

Since our last article, Weibo's (WB) stock price is down nearly 40% after reporting Q1 2019 earnings. After we looked further into the situation, we were quite shocked that the stock had gone down this much considering fundamentals continue to be strong. We believe the market has overreacted to a tiny miss and that Weibo will soon be up and running yet again once the negative sentiment around Chinese stocks dissipate.

The supposedly "horrible" Q1

Looking at the 8% premarket decline, you would've thought that Weibo missed horrendously on revenues, since it beat on earnings. The market does have a different view of "horrendous" than us, however, since Weibo's revenues missed by... wait for it... $0.47mil. This is on nearly $400mil in revenues, by the way. Yet, the stock dropped by 8%. We get that the market may have gotten used to Weibo beating expectations most of the time, but this drop is still huge for such a tiny miss.

Seeking Alpha

As for profitability, if you take analyst estimates of Weibo's earnings for the next few quarters and factor in historical earnings surprises, you would discover that Weibo could earn up to $2.86 in 2019, which would mean it is valued at 15.3x earnings. We'll get into why that is extremely low for a company like Weibo later.

Other KPIs in the quarter were also strong. MAUs were up 13% and DAUs were up 10% YOY. To put this in context, Weibo is around 1/5 of Facebook's (FB) size with its current MAUs and around 1/7 of Facebook's size in terms of DAUs. Unsurprisingly, Weibo is growing significantly faster than Facebook.

Although bears may say that Weibo's users should be worth less than Facebook's, should they really be worth 1/10th of Facebook's users? Many of Facebook's own users are comprised of people from third-world countries, and these users drag down Facebook's average ARPU to around $6.42. This average ARPU number is around 2.5x of Facebook's Asia-Pacific ARPU.

Some people may also be worried by management's guidance, but we believe management is just trying to be conservative in the face of the trade war as it believes advertisers would be cautious increasing their budgets. Of course, management doesn't say this directly but this is what we can infer. We believe revenue growth should accelerate once again after the trade dispute is resolved.

Growth drivers remain strong

There are several reasons to believe why Weibo's growth should remain strong in the long run. In Weibo's conference call, management reported improving engagement and discussed several initiatives to improve engagement further. Engagement is key for Weibo as user growth is likely to slow down in the future due to high market saturation.

User penetration and user engagement generated through this two functions grew nicely year-over-year, with user interaction within secret topic community.

In many ways, Weibo's conference call resembles that of large tech companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook. Management discusses recent initiatives and how they help to increase engagement.

From the conference call, we can gather that most of their initiatives, ranging from partnerships to short-form videos, are doing quite well.

On the other hand, we enhanced our data mining and distribution capabilities of contents from mid-tier and long-tail verticals in terms of traffic viewership, which led to over 50% year-over-year growth of content exposures from this vertical in interest-based feed. Subsequently, in March, both user fill and monthly refreshment of interest-based feed continue to grow from the same period last year. From the content generation perspective, as of March 2019, Weibo’s partnership with MCN has exceeded 2,800. We will still host distinct leaderships in area of top content creators, with number of top content creators post and views generated in March 2019 all maintaining double-digit growth year-over-year. In March, the number of daily post on VLOG grew over 50% on a sequential basis.

Management's great execution and track record give us confidence that Weibo will be able to take advantage of these growth drivers to grow their KPIs in the long run.

Valuation

As we mentioned earlier, Weibo is valued very conservatively at ~15x 2019E profits, or around ~$9bil. This is for a growing company with strong network effects to protect itself from competition and with more users than Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

So how should Weibo be valued? Conservatively assuming that one Facebook user is worth 3x of one Weibo DAU and assuming that 10% of Facebook's market cap is made of other businesses, Weibo should be valued at $21.4bil, or $95 per share, more than twice its current share price. Taking a 20% haircut for it being Chinese, Weibo would still be worth $76 a share.

Risks

Of course, such large upside doesn't come without risk. We believe the main risk is that the trade war would get worse and investors would be scared out of stocks like Weibo. If management botches up execution, that would also be detrimental to Weibo's intrinsic value. Other than these two risks, it is also possible that Weibo's numbers are fudged, though we doubt that given that Chinese people we know use Weibo and tell us that it is a popular social network.

Takeaway

Overall, in the frenzy of the trade war, investors have dumped Chinese stocks like Weibo with little to no regard of their intrinsic value. We believe that eventually the market will wake up and revalue Weibo to greater multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.