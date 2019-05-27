Crestwood Equity Partners: The Growth Story Continues

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, midsized midstream partnership Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were rather disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or bottom line. However, a closer look at the earnings report reveals that there were certainly a few good things to like here as the company continues to execute on its growth story. In addition, Crestwood continues to boast one of the strongest balance sheets and sustainable distributions in the midstream space.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Crestwood Equity Partners' first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Crestwood Equity Partners brought in total revenues of $835.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 25.09% decline over the $1.115 billion that it had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $32.0 million in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $46.0 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Crestwood Equity Partners acquired a 50% stake in Jackalope Gas Gathering Services from The Williams Companies (WMB) immediately following the end of the first quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $68.3 million in the quarter. This compares rather favorably to the $53.4 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Crestwood Equity Partners reported a net income of $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a massive 58.65% decrease over the $34.1 million that it reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Crestwood Equity Partners saw its revenues decline by a fairly significant amount. This came mostly from two business segments - Gathering & Processing and Marketing, Supply, & Logistics - as we can see here:

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Gathering and Processing $182.3 $340.3 Marketing, Supply, and Logistics $643.9 $770.2

(All figures in millions)

Fortunately though, the Gathering and Processing segment was the only one that saw its segment EBITDA decline year over year. In many ways, segment EBITDA is much more important than revenues since segment EBITDA is essentially the pre-tax cash flow from the unit, and it is cash flow that supports the ability of the partnership to do things like pay its distributions. This segment had a segment EBITDA of $77.0 million in the quarter, compared to $82.0 million a year ago. The majority of this decline came from a $4 million loss on the retirement of property and equipment in the Granite Wash and Delaware basins, along with lower volumes in the Marcellus, Barnett, and Fayetteville basins. These declines were simply due to the natural production declines that any well experiences over time.

As I discussed in previous articles on Crestwood Equity Partners, the Bakken shale region in North Dakota is going to be one of the drivers of the partnership's growth over the coming years. We saw this play out during the first quarter as the company's Gathering & Processing segment saw Bakken processing volumes increase by 34% and Bakken produced water volumes increase by 44% year over year. The Delaware basin in the Permian area also delivered a 36% increase in processing volumes. These increases served to boost the unit's adjusted EBITDA and offset the declines from elsewhere.

Crestwood Equity Partners' largest business unit is Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. As already mentioned, the unit saw its revenues decline to $643.9 million from $770.2 million a year ago. It also saw its segment EBITDA increase to $22.5 million from $13.2 million a year ago. The biggest reason for this is that the price spread for propane was higher than it was a year ago. This was something that many other companies operating in the downstream space also benefited from, and it is something that happens fairly frequently when oil prices drop. This is due to the fact that the wholesale price of propane drops more quickly than the retail price does. Crestwood noted that it was acquiring product at low prices all throughout 2018 and then sold it during the winter, when propane demand is higher as people use it for heat.

As already mentioned, one of the regions that will be driving the company's growth is the Bakken. Crestwood's primary infrastructure network in the region is the Arrow system, which operates primarily as a gathering and distribution system. The company expanded the network somewhat in the quarter, as it added nineteen well connections. The company states that it will add more than one hundred well connections this year, which would naturally boost the amount of crude oil that is flowing through the Arrow system. As we might expect, this should prove to have a beneficial effect on Crestwood's revenues. This system did deliver growth during the first quarter in terms of volumes, as crude oil volumes increased 16%, natural gas volumes increased 18%, and water volumes increased by 44% year over year. This is supportive of the growth thesis that I have been presenting about this company in past articles.

One of the major stimulants to the company's growth in the Bakken region will come from the Bear Den II processing plant expansion, which is currently underway and expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year. The purpose of this expansion project is to increase the company's processing capacity to 150 million cubic feet per day, which will actually allow Crestwood to process all of the natural gas gathered by the Arrow system. This should also stimulate cash flow growth in the fourth quarter of this year and as we head into 2020.

As mentioned in the highlights, Crestwood acquired Williams Companies' 50% stake in the Jackalope gathering and processing system located in Converse County, Wyoming. Crestwood funded this through a $485 million preferred stock and debt offering that should immediately increase the company's cash flow. In addition to having the current cash flow, Jackalope has the potential for future growth as Chesapeake Energy (CHK) continues to develop its upstream operations in the Powder River basin. Chesapeake has already stated that it intends to double the amount of natural gas that it sends through the Jackalope system this year. As Crestwood Equity Partners is the 50% owner of this system, it should be pretty easy to see how this should prove to be a very profitable acquisition for Crestwood.

Even if for some reason Chesapeake does not execute on its plan to grow production in the Powder River basin, Jackalope should prove to be a relatively safe acquisition for Crestwood Equity Partners. This is because the system has a twenty-year contract with Chesapeake that guarantees a certain minimum amount of cash flow. While the company did not state any exact levels here, it would be reasonable to assume that this minimum is at least high enough to cover Crestwood's financing costs for the acquisition. Most likely though, the guaranteed minimum cash flow is enough to ensure that the company will earn a positive return on this acquisition even after covering the financing costs, which is certainly a good thing. Of course, this contract does not mean that much if Chesapeake is financially unable to honor it, but it seems highly unlikely that such a scenario will happen.

In the introduction to this article, I stated that Crestwood Equity Partners has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. One way that we can see this is by looking at its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. As a general rule, I like to see this ratio under 4.0, although many midstream companies are in the 4.0-5.0 range. For comparison purposes, Kinder Morgan (KMI) is at 4.5. Crestwood Equity Partners states that it currently has a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.1. However, if we annualize the company's first-quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $115.4 million, then it has a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.90. Either way, this is a strong ratio that clearly indicates Crestwood Equity Partners' debt load is manageable.

One of the most important things to MLP investors is whether or not the company can maintain its distribution. Fortunately, this does not appear to be a problem for Crestwood Equity Partners. We can see this by looking at the company's distribution coverage ratio, which stood at 1.6 in the first quarter of the year. This is clearly enough to cover the partnership's distribution with a fairly large margin of safety. Thus, the company could probably still maintain its distribution, even if some event causes its cash flow to fall somewhat.

In conclusion, despite the revenue decline, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Crestwood Equity Partners. We can clearly see the company's growth story playing out, particularly in the Bakken and Powder River basins, and this story is likely to continue to play out over the remainder of this year. In addition, the company looks to be very well-financed, with one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry, and boosts a very sustainable distribution yield. Overall, this underfollowed midstream company could be worthwhile to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CEQP is discussed in much greater detail with subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends.