Dividend Increases: May 20-24, 2019

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This past week, nine companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of my DivGro holdings.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

The one stock I own is highlighted in the table.

NetApp (NTAP)

NTAP is a hybrid cloud data services company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company offers hybrid cloud data services to accelerate digital transformation and to simplify the management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions. NTAP was founded in 1992.

NTAP will pay a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share, an increase of 20.00% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on July 5 can expect the dividend to be paid on July 24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

WMS designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of distribution centers. WMS was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50%, from 8¢ per share to 9¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 14 to shareholders of record on June 3. The ex-dividend date will be May 31.

Townebank (TOWN)

Founded in 1998 and based in Portsmouth, Virginia, TOWN is a community bank serving the states of Virginia and North Carolina. The company’s Banking segment provides loan and deposit services. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services and mortgage loans. TOWN’s Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance, as well as employee and group benefits.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50%, from 16¢ per share to 18¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 10 to shareholders of record on June 28. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 27.

Clorox (CLX)

CLX manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. Brand names include Clorox bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers, and Kingsford charcoal. The company sells its products through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, distributors, and medical supply providers. CLX was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

CLX will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, an increase of 10.42% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date is July 30.

Ashland Global (ASH)

ASH provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Ingredients, Composites, and Intermediates and Solvents. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. ASH was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

The board of directors of ASH has declared a quarterly dividend of 27.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 10.00% above the prior dividend of 25¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 3. The ex-dividend date is May 31.

Flowers Foods (FLO)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, FLO is one of the largest producers and marketers of a full line of frozen and non-frozen bakery and dessert products in the United States. Flowers Foods consists of Flowers Bakeries and Mrs. Smith's Bakeries. FLO's top brands include Nature's Own, Wonder, and Tastykake.

Recently, FLO increased its quarterly dividend to 19¢ per share, an increase of 5.56% over the prior dividend of 18¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7.

Extra Space Storage (EXR)

EXR is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has been involved in the self-storage industry since its inception. It owns and/or operates over 1,300 self-storage properties in the United States and Puerto Rico. EXR was founded in 1977.

EXR will pay a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share, an increase of 4.65% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on June 14 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 29.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

AMT will pay a quarterly dividend of 92¢ per share, an increase of 2.22% over the previous quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on July 12 to shareholders of record on June 19, with an ex-dividend date of June 18.

Universal (UVV)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and founded in 1918, UVV is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The company procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco for consumer tobacco product manufacturers. UVV does not manufacture cigarettes or other consumer products but derives revenue from sales of processed tobacco and from servicing fees.

The board of directors of UVV has declared a quarterly dividend of 76¢ per share. The new dividend is 1.33% above the prior dividend of 75¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 5 to shareholders of record on July 8. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 5.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, NTAP, CLX, and FLO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

NTAP's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in NTAP in May 2009 would have returned 13.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CLX's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CLX in January 2009 would have returned 9.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

FLO's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in FLO in January 2009 would have returned 9.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 28-June 10, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date Analog Devices ADI 2.19% $98.42 17 7.10% $2.16 05/30 06/11 Arthur J Gallagher AJG 2.04% $84.28 9 3.20% $1.72 06/06 06/21 Air Lease AL 1.41% $36.76 7 39.80% $0.52 06/04 07/11 Allstate ALL 2.08% $96.37 9 11.80% $2.00 05/30 07/01 Amerisafe AMSF 1.65% $60.79 7 22.40% $1.00 06/06 06/21 Anthem ANTM 1.15% $277.25 9 14.90% $3.20 06/07 06/25 Argo ARGO 1.73% $71.80 7 15.70% $1.24 06/06 06/21 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 3.22% $21.13 7 13.40% $0.68 05/31 06/17 Ashland Global ASH 1.50% $73.51 9 9.90% $1.10 05/31 06/15 Avnet AVT 1.89% $42.42 6 21.10% $0.80 06/04 06/19 Avery Dennison AVY 2.29% $101.26 9 12.00% $2.32 06/04 06/19 Aircastle AYR 6.10% $19.67 8 10.40% $1.20 05/30 06/14 Bank of America BAC 2.13% $28.18 5 68.30% $0.60 06/06 06/28 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.37% $46.79 8 9.00% $0.64 05/30 06/28 Becton Dickinson BDX 1.31% $235.19 47 8.30% $3.08 06/06 06/28 BlackRock BLK 3.03% $435.76 10 12.30% $13.20 06/05 06/20 Badger Meter BMI 1.14% $52.66 26 9.90% $0.60 05/30 06/14 BorgWarner BWA 1.91% $35.64 6 22.20% $0.68 05/31 06/17 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 3.51% $35.29 6 66.70% $1.24 05/31 06/13 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.74% $59.63 51 5.90% $1.04 06/06 06/24 Cabot CBT 3.39% $41.28 7 10.30% $1.40 05/30 06/14 CDK Global CDK 1.19% $50.21 5 N/A $0.60 05/31 06/27 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.94% $96.49 26 5.40% $2.84 05/30 06/14 Chemical Financial CHFC 3.40% $39.98 7 7.30% $1.36 06/06 06/21 CH Robinson Worldwide CHRW 2.51% $79.72 21 6.10% $2.00 06/06 06/28 CME CME 1.60% $187.92 9 9.20% $3.00 06/07 06/25 CNO Financial CNO 2.67% $16.45 7 28.80% $0.44 06/07 06/24 Carter's CRI 2.24% $89.17 7 30.30% $2.00 05/28 06/14 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.96% $45.38 7 13.30% $0.89 06/03 06/19 CSX CSX 1.28% $74.90 15 8.30% $0.96 05/30 06/14 Dominion Energy D 4.72% $77.72 16 8.20% $3.67 06/06 06/20 Dunkin' Brands DNKN 2.03% $73.86 8 12.80% $1.50 05/31 06/12 Dover DOV 2.11% $90.90 63 9.40% $1.92 05/30 06/17 Brinker International EAT 3.91% $38.83 13 11.60% $1.52 06/06 06/27 Estee Lauder EL 1.04% $165.16 9 16.20% $1.72 05/30 06/17 EPR Properties EPR 5.66% $79.48 9 6.60% $4.50 05/30 06/17 Evercore EVR 2.83% $82.07 13 15.90% $2.32 05/30 06/14 Evergy EVRG 3.20% $59.41 14 5.00% $1.90 05/29 06/20 Expeditors International of Washington EXPD 1.39% $71.71 24 8.40% $1.00 05/31 06/17 Exponent EXPO 1.14% $56.38 7 28.20% $0.64 06/06 06/21 First American Financial FAF 3.04% $55.26 9 27.20% $1.68 06/07 06/17 Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS 1.66% $52.97 7 21.70% $0.88 05/30 06/19 Flowers Foods FLO 3.31% $22.97 17 9.80% $0.76 06/06 06/21 Corning GLW 2.69% $29.70 9 13.00% $0.80 05/30 06/28 Genuine Parts GPC 3.09% $98.59 63 5.70% $3.05 06/06 07/01 Group 1 Automotive GPI 1.36% $76.48 9 9.90% $1.04 05/31 06/17 Goldman Sachs GS 1.76% $193.00 9 9.00% $3.40 05/29 06/27 Home Depot HD 2.81% $193.59 10 21.40% $5.44 06/05 06/20 Hartford Financial Services HIG 2.25% $53.24 8 18.50% $1.20 05/31 07/01 Harley-Davidson HOG 4.35% $34.50 9 12.00% $1.50 05/29 06/14 Hubbell HUBB 2.85% $118.00 11 11.20% $3.36 05/30 06/17 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 2.84% $44.68 7 4.30% $1.27 05/30 06/14 Interpublic IPG 4.25% $22.10 7 22.90% $0.94 05/31 06/17 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.76% $120.19 8 23.90% $2.12 06/06 06/28 International Speedway ISCA 1.08% $45.39 14 16.40% $0.49 05/30 06/28 ITT ITT 1.01% $58.19 7 6.00% $0.59 06/07 07/01 Kellogg K 3.96% $56.56 15 4.10% $2.24 05/31 06/14 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.48% $56.49 6 13.00% $1.40 05/31 06/17 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.15% $130.63 47 5.50% $4.12 06/06 07/02 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.19% $120.85 7 11.40% $1.44 06/07 07/03 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.78% $146.00 56 8.60% $2.60 06/06 06/28 Lear LEA 2.38% $125.85 9 32.70% $3.00 06/06 06/26 Linde OTC:LIN 1.86% $187.86 26 6.60% $3.50 05/31 06/17 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.60% $338.78 16 11.40% $8.80 05/31 06/28 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.41% $51.15 7 34.40% $0.72 06/04 06/26 La-Z-Boy LZB 1.61% $32.35 7 22.20% $0.52 05/29 06/14 ManpowerGroup MAN 2.38% $91.52 8 17.00% $2.18 05/31 06/14 McDonald's MCD 2.35% $197.77 43 6.10% $4.64 05/31 06/17 McKesson MCK 1.20% $129.92 11 9.90% $1.56 05/31 07/01 Meredith MDP 4.20% $54.71 26 6.00% $2.30 05/30 06/14 MGE Energy MGEE 1.91% $70.84 43 4.30% $1.35 05/30 06/15 Herman Miller MLHR 2.10% $37.64 7 9.20% $0.79 05/30 07/15 Monro MNRO 1.07% $82.55 14 12.60% $0.88 05/31 06/17 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 3.45% $53.35 17 12.00% $1.84 05/29 06/14 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.77% $37.56 6 3.30% $1.04 05/30 06/14 NextEra Energy NEE 2.46% $203.37 25 11.00% $5.00 05/31 06/17 Nike NKE 1.07% $82.16 17 13.80% $0.88 05/31 07/01 Nielsen Holdings NLSN 6.09% $23.00 6 14.10% $1.40 06/04 06/19 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.69% $312.07 15 14.60% $5.28 05/31 06/19 Insperity NSP 1.04% $114.87 9 18.70% $1.20 06/07 06/24 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 2.97% $49.78 19 4.00% $1.48 05/30 06/12 Realty Income O 3.85% $70.53 27 4.10% $2.71 05/31 06/14 Old Republic International ORI 3.55% $22.56 38 1.60% $0.80 06/03 06/14 Open Text OTEX 1.73% $40.47 6 21.20% $0.70 05/30 06/21 Occidental Petroleum OXY 5.84% $53.47 15 5.40% $3.12 06/07 07/15 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.07% $61.16 8 4.60% $1.88 06/06 06/28 PepsiCo PEP 2.95% $129.50 46 9.40% $3.82 06/06 06/28 Principal Financial PFG 3.98% $54.22 10 16.50% $2.16 05/31 06/28 Polaris Industries PII 2.83% $86.34 24 7.40% $2.44 05/31 06/17 PPL PPL 5.36% $30.80 18 3.50% $1.65 06/07 07/01 Perrigo PRGO 1.77% $47.35 17 16.10% $0.84 05/30 06/18 Qualcomm QCOM 3.75% $66.21 16 13.30% $2.48 06/05 06/27 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA 2.13% $33.81 18 6.70% $0.72 05/28 06/19 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.26% $123.68 8 32.60% $2.80 06/03 07/03 Everest Re RE 2.24% $249.91 6 19.30% $5.60 05/28 06/12 Regions Financial RF 3.95% $14.19 6 38.70% $0.56 06/06 07/01 RLI RLI 1.07% $86.06 43 5.40% $0.92 05/30 06/20 Ross Stores ROST 1.10% $92.78 25 21.50% $1.02 06/10 06/28 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI 1.45% $55.27 8 4.30% $0.80 05/30 06/17 Stepan SCL 1.17% $85.54 51 7.30% $1.00 05/30 06/14 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 6.40% $51.24 9 11.70% $3.28 05/29 06/10 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.53% $32.55 20 4.60% $1.15 06/07 07/02 Silgan SLGN 1.47% $29.89 16 7.40% $0.44 05/31 06/17 S&P Global SPGI 1.06% $214.33 46 12.30% $2.28 05/28 06/12 Spire SR 2.77% $85.71 16 5.80% $2.37 06/10 07/02 STAG Industrial STAG 4.81% $29.71 9 3.90% $1.43 05/30 06/17 SunTrust Banks STI 3.21% $62.35 8 38.80% $2.00 05/30 06/17

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.