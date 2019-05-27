Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 2: The Top 7 By Sector In May 2019)

In Part 2, I'm showcasing the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key ratings and metrics. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find this information helpful.

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs, ranked by using a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs.

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of 52 dividend ETFs. To rank these holdings, I use a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs. The top-ranked stock in May 2019 is Verizon Communications (VZ), followed by AT&T (T), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The top 50 holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors. In fact, there are no Materials and Real Estate sector stocks in the top 50 holdings:

For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, this uneven distribution is not very helpful. So, in this article, I'm presenting the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector regardless of overall ranking. I include key ratings and metrics for each stock, along with a quality score and Morningstar's fair value estimate. I'm hoping readers will find this information a good basis for selecting candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

Top Holdings By Sector

Below I present the top 7 ranked stocks by GICS sectors.

In the first table, Rank is the stock's rank as determined by my proportional scoring system. Cells in the Rank column are highlighted for stocks in the top 50 holdings. Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases; Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over a 5-year period ending in December 2018, where available.

M*FV is Morningstar's fair value estimate, which I'm including to help readers with a superficial value assessment. Stocks trading below Morningstar's fair value estimate are highlighted in the Price column. Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.

Note that I've highlighted stocks I own in the Ticker column.

The second table for each sector presents key ratings and metrics from various sources:

1. Communication Services

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 1 Verizon Comms. (VZ) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 84 51 5 3.6 4 2 AT&T (T) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 55 57 9 1.6 3 19 Comcast (CMCSA) 2 A Narrow A– 86 29 11 4.8 4 29 Walt Disney (DIS) 1 A++ Wide A 99 13 21 4.6 4 56 CenturyLink (CTL) 3 B Narrow BB 10 147 NA 2.6 1 85 Omnicom (OMC) 2 B++ Narrow BBB+ 89 42 20 4.6 4 106 Meredith (MDP) 3 B++ None B+ 83 74 3 2.4 4

I own four of these Communication Services sector stocks and these happen to be in the top 50. Of these, T and CMCSA are trading below Morningstar's fair value. Of the stocks I don't own, OMC looks interesting. The stock yields 3.3% and its dividend is growing at a healthy pace.

Here is a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for OMC. In the charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

OMC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio, so the stock appears to be trading below fair value. An investment in OCM in January 2009 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 10.1% over the same period.

2. Consumer Discretionary

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 18 Home Depot (HD) 1 A++ Wide A 89 45 5 4.8 5 25 Ford Motor (F) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 41 47 7 2.8 1 31 McDonald's (MCD) 1 A++ Wide BBB+ 78 55 2 4.8 4 54 Nike (NKE) 1 A++ None AA– 99 33 24 4.4 5 69 TJX (TJX) 1 A++ Wide A+ 78 32 23 3.4 4 81 Macy's (M) 3 B+ Narrow BBB– 41 36 14 1.8 2 87 Starbucks (SBUX) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 69 56 17 4.6 4

I own five of these Consumer Discretionary sector stocks and three happen to be in the top 50. Of the stocks I own, only F and SBX are trading below Morningstar's fair value. NKE is a top quality stock although it yields only 1.07%. On the other hand, its dividend is growing at a healthy pace!

An investment in NKE in June 2009 would have returned 19.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P has returned 15.7% over the same period.

With its price line well above the primary valuation line and the stock's normal P/E ratio, it appears that NKE is trading above fair value. This contradicts Morningstar's valuation, so a more comprehensive valuation is called for.

I previously owned NKE but sold my shares in December 2018 to capture some gains. I'm not really interested in re-establishing a position in NKE, but I'm considering selling an out of the money put option to generate some income.

3. Consumer Staples

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 6 Procter & Gamble (PG) 1 A++ Narrow AA– 99 66 13 4.2 4 13 PepsiCo (PEP) 1 A++ Wide A+ 94 66 6 4.2 4 15 Altria (MO) 2 B++ Wide BBB 65 79 4 3.6 4 16 Coca-Cola (KO) 1 A++ Wide A+ 84 75 5 4.0 4 17 Philip Morris Intl. (PM) 2 B++ Wide A 71 88 1 3.2 4 28 General Mills (GIS) 1 A Wide BBB 69 62 5 4.0 4 30 Walmart (WMT) 1 A++ Wide AA 76 42 17 4.0 4

I own five of these Consumer Staples sector stocks, which all happen to be in the top 50. Only MO and PM are trading below Morningstar's fair value. Of the stocks I don't own, GIS is worth a look. The stock yields 3.71% and has a 5-year DGR of 6.7%.

GIS appears to be trading at about fair value, though, again, Morningstar's fair value indicates that GIS is somewhat discounted. An investment in GIS in June 2009 would have returned 10.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with a return of 15.7% by the S&P 500 over the same period.

GIS has solid ratings and metrics, though AIP's earnings score is very low (5 out of 25) and that waves a cautionary flag for me.

I previously owned WMT, a high-quality dividend growth stock, but its lowish yield and stingy dividend growth rate spurred me to close my position in January of this year.

4. Energy

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 3 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1 A++ Wide AA+ 86 74 13 3.6 4 7 Chevron (CVX) 1 A++ Wide AA 85 60 17 3.8 4 34 ONEOK (OKE) NA NA Wide BBB 54 74 0 3.4 4 41 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 3 B Narrow BBB 65 40 NA 3.6 2 42 Williams (WMB) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 44 57 NA 2.8 1 73 Targa Resources (TRGP) NA NA None BB 19 87 NA 0.8 2 79 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 3 A Narrow A 61 63 13 3.6 4

I own only two of these Energy sector stocks, which both happen to be top 10 stocks. The good news is both of them are discounted based on Morningstar's fair values.

None of the other ranked Energy sector stocks interests me, so instead let me share the chart of another Energy sector stock I own:

VLO's price line is between the primary valuation line and the stock's normal P/E ratio, so VLO appears to be trading at about fair value. However, Morningstar's fair value suggests that VLO is discounted by as much as 28%:

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 86 Valero Energy (VLO) 3 A+ Wide BBB 61 50 16 3.6 4

An investment in VLO in January 2009 would have returned 15.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with the S&P 500's return of 10.1% over the same period.

5. Financials

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 12 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2 A+ Wide A– 68 32 NA 3.6 4 24 Wells Fargo (WFC) 2 A None A– 69 38 NA 2.8 4 36 Principal Financial (PFG) 3 A Wide A– 66 38 NA 3.2 3 44 Bank of America (BAC) 3 B+ Narrow A– 78 21 NA 3.4 4 52 Citigroup (C) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 63 24 NA 3.2 4 53 Invesco (IVZ) NA NA Wide BBB+ 41 52 NA 2.6 3 60 Prudential Financial (PRU) 3 B++ Narrow A 61 32 NA 3.2 3

I own only one of these Financials sector stocks, JPM, which happens to trade below Morningstar's fair value. In fact, all seven Financials sector stocks are trading at discount prices.

Of the stocks I don't own, WFC looks interesting. Yielding nearly 4% and with a reasonable dividend growth rate, WFC is trading well below Morningstar's fair value.

F.A.S.T. Graphs agree: WFC's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio line, so the stock appears to be trading below fair value. An investment in WFC in January 2009 would have returned 6.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). I'm considering opening a starter position in WFC.

6. Healthcare

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 8 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1 A++ Narrow AAA 99 44 17 4.8 4 10 Pfizer (PFE) 1 A++ Narrow AA 79 45 16 4.6 4 14 Merck (MRK) 1 A++ Wide AA 99 44 11 4.6 4 21 AbbVie (ABBV) 3 A Wide A– 61 50 6 3.6 5 47 Cardinal Health (CAH) 3 A None BBB+ 97 37 20 3.0 3 67 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 2 A++ None A+ 79 39 19 4.6 4 78 UnitedHealth (UNH) 1 A++ None A+ 99 27 21 4.2 5

I own five of these Healthcare sector stocks and only one (UNH) is not in the top 50. Of the stocks I don't own, BMY looks attractive with its quality score of 22 and its price discount of about 28%. But CAH offers a higher yield of 4.15% and a double-digit percentage DGR, as well as a Very Safe dividend safety score of 97, according to Simply Safe Dividends.

An investment in CAH in July 2009 would have returned 10.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 14.9% over the same period.

7. Industrials

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 35 3M (MMM) 1 A++ None AA– 86 57 8 4.6 4 37 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1 A++ None BBB+ 81 43 5 4.6 4 43 General Electric (GE) 3 B Wide BBB+ 23 41 12 3.0 1 58 Eaton Corp. (ETN) 2 A+ Narrow A– 86 49 12 4.4 4 63 Cummins (CMI) 2 A+ Narrow A+ 96 30 18 3.2 4 65 Union Pacific (UNP) 1 A++ Narrow A– 88 39 9 5.0 3 70 Boeing (BA) 1 A++ Wide A 99 46 22 4.6 5

I own five of these Industrials sector stocks, and MMM, LMT, and BA are trading below Morningstar's fair value estimates.

GE's appearance in the top 50 is surprising, especially given its recent dividend cut and poor quality score. Are ETF managers holding the stock in hopes of a recovery, or did they increase their GE investments for perceived upside potential? I don't know, but I'm not an investor here!

The other stock I don't own is ETN, which yields 3.67% and offers strong dividend growth.

The price line of ETN is just below the primary valuation line and the stock's normal P/E ratio. Based on the historical price/earnings correlation, the stock appears to be trading below fair value, confirming Morningstar's valuation.

An investment in ETN in January 2009 would have returned 13.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 10.1% over the same period.

8. Information Technology

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 4 Microsoft (MSFT) 1 A++ Narrow AAA 99 40 22 4.8 4 5 Apple (AAPL) 2 A++ Wide AA+ 99 25 22 4.2 5 9 Intl. Business Machines (IBM) 1 A++ Wide A 65 46 11 3.4 4 11 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1 A++ Wide AA– 89 46 21 5.0 4 20 Qualcomm (QCOM) 3 A+ Narrow A– 48 69 10 2.4 3 22 Texas Instr. (TXN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 93 49 19 4.4 5 23 Intel (INTC) 1 A++ Wide A+ 95 26 19 4.6 4

I own six of these Information Technology sector stocks, which all happen to be in the top 50.

I previously owned QCOM and I'm considering reopening a position after the stock's recent correction. A federal court ruling on the Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit dumped QCOM back into a sea of uncertainty, but I think the price plunge following the ruling is overdone.

An investment in QCOM in October 2009 would have returned 6.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with a return of 13.6% by the S&P 500 over the same period.

9. Materials

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 64 LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) 3 A Wide BBB+ 47 39 10 2.0 3 68 Intl. Paper (IP) 3 B++ Narrow BBB 61 35 10 3.2 4 82 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 1 A++ Narrow A 96 58 13 4.4 4 111 Sonoco Products (SON) NA NA None BBB+ 77 47 11 5.0 4 130 DowDuPont (DWDP) 2 A+ None A– 40 40 12 4.4 2 131 WestRock (WRK) NA NA Narrow BBB 42 44 13 2.6 3 145 Bemis (BMS) 1 A Wide BBB– 87 44 10 4.8 4

I own two of these Materials sector stocks. Of the ones I don't own, BMS has a high quality score but its yield and its dividend growth rate do not impress. So, instead, I'll look at LYB, which is ranked higher, yields 5.13% and boasts a 5-year DGR of 14.9%.

LYB's price line is below the primary valuation line and below at the stock's normal P/E ratio line. So, from F.A.S.T. Graphs' perspective, LYB is trading below fair value.

An investment in LYB in May 2010 would have returned 17.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with the S&P 500's return of 12.5% over the same period.

10. Real Estate

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 96 Kimco Realty (KIM) 3 B+ None BBB+ 46 77 NA 2.6 NA 108 National Retail Properties (NNN) NA NA None BBB+ 95 73 6 4.2 NA 109 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) NA NA Wide A– 84 65 0 4.2 NA 127 Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) 3 B+ Narrow BB+ 59 54 12 2.4 NA 144 Crown Castle Intl. (CCI) 3 B+ Narrow BBB– 61 78 NA 3.8 NA 167 Public Storage (PSA) 1 A+ None A 91 81 12 3.8 NA 173 Realty Income (O) NA NA Wide A– 80 83 3 4.0 NA

I own three of these Real Estate sector stocks, only three of which are trading below fair value.

None of the stocks I don't own impress me, so again I need to look for a lower ranked stock:

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 192 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) NA NA None BBB 72 63 4 1.8 NA

I already own SKT and there are some concerns about the REIT's future, but I believe my investment will be fine in the long run. SKT has a strong management team and it is built on sustainable sources of revenue.

For REITs, I look at the correlation between price and P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). SKT's price line is well below the normal P/AFFO line and also below the primary valuation line. Therefore, SKT seems to be trading below fair value.

An investment in SKT in January 2019 would have returned 4.1% (distributions included) versus 10.1% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

11. Utilities

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety SSD Payout Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rating RS DIV- CON 27 Dominion Energy (D) 2 B++ Wide BBB+ 75 86 2 3.8 3 33 Southern (SO) 2 A Narrow A– 65 83 3 3.8 3 38 Consolidated Edison (ED) 1 A+ Narrow A– 92 66 3 4.2 3 39 Duke Energy (DUK) 2 A Narrow A– 80 79 3 4.0 3 45 Entergy (ETR) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 74 52 3 3.2 2 46 PPL (PPL) 2 B++ Narrow A– 75 70 0 3.0 3 57 Exelon (EXC) 2 B++ Narrow BBB+ 61 46 NA 3.6 2

I own only one of these Utilities sector stocks and only one other stock is trading below fair value, namely PPL. However, I prefer ED's ratings, so that's the stock we'll consider.

ED's price line is above the primary valuation line and also above the stock's normal P/E ratio line. The stock is trading above fair value, which confirms Morningstar's valuation. An investment in ED in January 2009 would have returned 10.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

I'd be interested in buying shares of ED, but only if the stock trades below $65 a share.

Concluding Remarks

Analyzing the holdings of dividend ETFs helps me to identify quality dividend growth stocks I don't yet own. Looking at the top-ranked stocks by GICS sector provides additional insight, especially since I want to improve my portfolio's diversification.

This article showcased the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key ratings and metrics. I presented F.A.S.T. Graphs charts for a selection of stocks I consider worthy of further analysis and possible investment.

As always, I'm not recommending any of the stocks mentioned in this article. Please do your own due diligence before investing in any of these stocks.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolio is public and available here: divgro.blogspot.com/...