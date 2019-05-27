Dividend Quick Picks

Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 2: The Top 7 By Sector In May 2019)

Summary

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of dividend ETFs, ranked by using a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs.

In Part 2, I'm showcasing the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key ratings and metrics. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find this information helpful.

I include F.A.S.T. Graphs charts for a selection of stocks.

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of 52 dividend ETFs. To rank these holdings, I use a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs. The top-ranked stock in May 2019 is Verizon Communications (VZ), followed by AT&T (T), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The top 50 holdings are not distributed evenly among the 11 GICS sectors. In fact, there are no Materials and Real Estate sector stocks in the top 50 holdings:

For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, this uneven distribution is not very helpful. So, in this article, I'm presenting the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector regardless of overall ranking. I include key ratings and metrics for each stock, along with a quality score and Morningstar's fair value estimate. I'm hoping readers will find this information a good basis for selecting candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

Top Holdings By Sector

Below I present the top 7 ranked stocks by GICS sectors.

In the first table, Rank is the stock's rank as determined by my proportional scoring system. Cells in the Rank column are highlighted for stocks in the top 50 holdings. Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases; Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over a 5-year period ending in December 2018, where available.

M*FV is Morningstar's fair value estimate, which I'm including to help readers with a superficial value assessment. Stocks trading below Morningstar's fair value estimate are highlighted in the Price column. Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.

Note that I've highlighted stocks I own in the Ticker column.

The second table for each sector presents key ratings and metrics from various sources:

1. Communication Services

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

1

Verizon

Comms.

(VZ)

1

A++

Narrow

BBB+

84

51

5

3.6

4

2

AT&T

(T)

1

A++

Narrow

BBB

55

57

9

1.6

3

19

Comcast

(CMCSA)

2

A

Narrow

A–

86

29

11

4.8

4

29

Walt

Disney

(DIS)

1

A++

Wide

A

99

13

21

4.6

4

56

CenturyLink

(CTL)

3

B

Narrow

BB

10

147

NA

2.6

1

85

Omnicom

(OMC)

2

B++

Narrow

BBB+

89

42

20

4.6

4

106

Meredith

(MDP)

3

B++

None

B+

83

74

3

2.4

4

I own four of these Communication Services sector stocks and these happen to be in the top 50. Of these, T and CMCSA are trading below Morningstar's fair value. Of the stocks I don't own, OMC looks interesting. The stock yields 3.3% and its dividend is growing at a healthy pace.

Here is a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for OMC. In the charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

OMC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio, so the stock appears to be trading below fair value. An investment in OCM in January 2009 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 10.1% over the same period.

2. Consumer Discretionary

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

18

Home

Depot

(HD)

1

A++

Wide

A

89

45

5

4.8

5

25

Ford

Motor

(F)

3

B+

Narrow

BBB

41

47

7

2.8

1

31

McDonald's

(MCD)

1

A++

Wide

BBB+

78

55

2

4.8

4

54

Nike

(NKE)

1

A++

None

AA–

99

33

24

4.4

5

69

TJX

(TJX)

1

A++

Wide

A+

78

32

23

3.4

4

81

Macy's

(M)

3

B+

Narrow

BBB–

41

36

14

1.8

2

87

Starbucks

(SBUX)

1

A++

Narrow

BBB+

69

56

17

4.6

4

I own five of these Consumer Discretionary sector stocks and three happen to be in the top 50. Of the stocks I own, only F and SBX are trading below Morningstar's fair value. NKE is a top quality stock although it yields only 1.07%. On the other hand, its dividend is growing at a healthy pace!

An investment in NKE in June 2009 would have returned 19.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P has returned 15.7% over the same period.

With its price line well above the primary valuation line and the stock's normal P/E ratio, it appears that NKE is trading above fair value. This contradicts Morningstar's valuation, so a more comprehensive valuation is called for.

I previously owned NKE but sold my shares in December 2018 to capture some gains. I'm not really interested in re-establishing a position in NKE, but I'm considering selling an out of the money put option to generate some income.

3. Consumer Staples

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

6

Procter

&

Gamble

(PG)

1

A++

Narrow

AA–

99

66

13

4.2

4

13

PepsiCo

(PEP)

1

A++

Wide

A+

94

66

6

4.2

4

15

Altria

(MO)

2

B++

Wide

BBB

65

79

4

3.6

4

16

Coca-Cola

(KO)

1

A++

Wide

A+

84

75

5

4.0

4

17

Philip

Morris

Intl.

(PM)

2

B++

Wide

A

71

88

1

3.2

4

28

General

Mills

(GIS)

1

A

Wide

BBB

69

62

5

4.0

4

30

Walmart

(WMT)

1

A++

Wide

AA

76

42

17

4.0

4

I own five of these Consumer Staples sector stocks, which all happen to be in the top 50. Only MO and PM are trading below Morningstar's fair value. Of the stocks I don't own, GIS is worth a look. The stock yields 3.71% and has a 5-year DGR of 6.7%.

GIS appears to be trading at about fair value, though, again, Morningstar's fair value indicates that GIS is somewhat discounted. An investment in GIS in June 2009 would have returned 10.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with a return of 15.7% by the S&P 500 over the same period.

GIS has solid ratings and metrics, though AIP's earnings score is very low (5 out of 25) and that waves a cautionary flag for me.

I previously owned WMT, a high-quality dividend growth stock, but its lowish yield and stingy dividend growth rate spurred me to close my position in January of this year.

4. Energy

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

3

Exxon

Mobil

(XOM)

1

A++

Wide

AA+

86

74

13

3.6

4

7

Chevron

(CVX)

1

A++

Wide

AA

85

60

17

3.8

4

34

ONEOK

(OKE)

NA

NA

Wide

BBB

54

74

0

3.4

4

41

Kinder

Morgan

(KMI)

3

B

Narrow

BBB

65

40

NA

3.6

2

42

Williams

(WMB)

3

B+

Narrow

BBB

44

57

NA

2.8

1

73

Targa

Resources

(TRGP)

NA

NA

None

BB

19

87

NA

0.8

2

79

Occidental

Petroleum

(OXY)

3

A

Narrow

A

61

63

13

3.6

4

I own only two of these Energy sector stocks, which both happen to be top 10 stocks. The good news is both of them are discounted based on Morningstar's fair values.

None of the other ranked Energy sector stocks interests me, so instead let me share the chart of another Energy sector stock I own:

VLO's price line is between the primary valuation line and the stock's normal P/E ratio, so VLO appears to be trading at about fair value. However, Morningstar's fair value suggests that VLO is discounted by as much as 28%:

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

86

Valero

Energy

(VLO)

3

A+

Wide

BBB

61

50

16

3.6

4

An investment in VLO in January 2009 would have returned 15.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with the S&P 500's return of 10.1% over the same period.

5. Financials

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

12

JPMorgan

Chase

(JPM)

2

A+

Wide

A–

68

32

NA

3.6

4

24

Wells

Fargo

(WFC)

2

A

None

A–

69

38

NA

2.8

4

36

Principal

Financial

(PFG)

3

A

Wide

A–

66

38

NA

3.2

3

44

Bank

of

America

(BAC)

3

B+

Narrow

A–

78

21

NA

3.4

4

52

Citigroup

(C)

3

B++

Narrow

BBB+

63

24

NA

3.2

4

53

Invesco

(IVZ)

NA

NA

Wide

BBB+

41

52

NA

2.6

3

60

Prudential

Financial

(PRU)

3

B++

Narrow

A

61

32

NA

3.2

3

I own only one of these Financials sector stocks, JPM, which happens to trade below Morningstar's fair value. In fact, all seven Financials sector stocks are trading at discount prices.

Of the stocks I don't own, WFC looks interesting. Yielding nearly 4% and with a reasonable dividend growth rate, WFC is trading well below Morningstar's fair value.

F.A.S.T. Graphs agree: WFC's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio line, so the stock appears to be trading below fair value. An investment in WFC in January 2009 would have returned 6.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). I'm considering opening a starter position in WFC.

6. Healthcare

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

8

Johnson

&

Johnson

(JNJ)

1

A++

Narrow

AAA

99

44

17

4.8

4

10

Pfizer

(PFE)

1

A++

Narrow

AA

79

45

16

4.6

4

14

Merck

(MRK)

1

A++

Wide

AA

99

44

11

4.6

4

21

AbbVie

(ABBV)

3

A

Wide

A–

61

50

6

3.6

5

47

Cardinal

Health

(CAH)

3

A

None

BBB+

97

37

20

3.0

3

67

Bristol-Myers

Squibb

(BMY)

2

A++

None

A+

79

39

19

4.6

4

78

UnitedHealth

(UNH)

1

A++

None

A+

99

27

21

4.2

5

I own five of these Healthcare sector stocks and only one (UNH) is not in the top 50. Of the stocks I don't own, BMY looks attractive with its quality score of 22 and its price discount of about 28%. But CAH offers a higher yield of 4.15% and a double-digit percentage DGR, as well as a Very Safe dividend safety score of 97, according to Simply Safe Dividends.

An investment in CAH in July 2009 would have returned 10.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 14.9% over the same period.

7. Industrials

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

35

3M

(MMM)

1

A++

None

AA–

86

57

8

4.6

4

37

Lockheed

Martin

(LMT)

1

A++

None

BBB+

81

43

5

4.6

4

43

General

Electric

(GE)

3

B

Wide

BBB+

23

41

12

3.0

1

58

Eaton

Corp.

(ETN)

2

A+

Narrow

A–

86

49

12

4.4

4

63

Cummins

(CMI)

2

A+

Narrow

A+

96

30

18

3.2

4

65

Union

Pacific

(UNP)

1

A++

Narrow

A–

88

39

9

5.0

3

70

Boeing

(BA)

1

A++

Wide

A

99

46

22

4.6

5

I own five of these Industrials sector stocks, and MMM, LMT, and BA are trading below Morningstar's fair value estimates.

GE's appearance in the top 50 is surprising, especially given its recent dividend cut and poor quality score. Are ETF managers holding the stock in hopes of a recovery, or did they increase their GE investments for perceived upside potential? I don't know, but I'm not an investor here!

The other stock I don't own is ETN, which yields 3.67% and offers strong dividend growth.

The price line of ETN is just below the primary valuation line and the stock's normal P/E ratio. Based on the historical price/earnings correlation, the stock appears to be trading below fair value, confirming Morningstar's valuation.

An investment in ETN in January 2009 would have returned 13.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 10.1% over the same period.

8. Information Technology

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

4

Microsoft

(MSFT)

1

A++

Narrow

AAA

99

40

22

4.8

4

5

Apple

(AAPL)

2

A++

Wide

AA+

99

25

22

4.2

5

9

Intl.

Business

Machines

(IBM)

1

A++

Wide

A

65

46

11

3.4

4

11

Cisco

Systems

(CSCO)

1

A++

Wide

AA–

89

46

21

5.0

4

20

Qualcomm

(QCOM)

3

A+

Narrow

A–

48

69

10

2.4

3

22

Texas

Instr.

(TXN)

1

A++

Wide

A+

93

49

19

4.4

5

23

Intel

(INTC)

1

A++

Wide

A+

95

26

19

4.6

4

I own six of these Information Technology sector stocks, which all happen to be in the top 50.

I previously owned QCOM and I'm considering reopening a position after the stock's recent correction. A federal court ruling on the Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit dumped QCOM back into a sea of uncertainty, but I think the price plunge following the ruling is overdone.

An investment in QCOM in October 2009 would have returned 6.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with a return of 13.6% by the S&P 500 over the same period.

9. Materials

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

64

LyondellBasell

Industries

(LYB)

3

A

Wide

BBB+

47

39

10

2.0

3

68

Intl.

Paper

(IP)

3

B++

Narrow

BBB

61

35

10

3.2

4

82

Air

Products

and

Chemicals

(APD)

1

A++

Narrow

A

96

58

13

4.4

4

111

Sonoco

Products

(SON)

NA

NA

None

BBB+

77

47

11

5.0

4

130

DowDuPont

(DWDP)

2

A+

None

A–

40

40

12

4.4

2

131

WestRock

(WRK)

NA

NA

Narrow

BBB

42

44

13

2.6

3

145

Bemis

(BMS)

1

A

Wide

BBB–

87

44

10

4.8

4

I own two of these Materials sector stocks. Of the ones I don't own, BMS has a high quality score but its yield and its dividend growth rate do not impress. So, instead, I'll look at LYB, which is ranked higher, yields 5.13% and boasts a 5-year DGR of 14.9%.

LYB's price line is below the primary valuation line and below at the stock's normal P/E ratio line. So, from F.A.S.T. Graphs' perspective, LYB is trading below fair value.

An investment in LYB in May 2010 would have returned 17.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with the S&P 500's return of 12.5% over the same period.

10. Real Estate

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

96

Kimco

Realty

(KIM)

3

B+

None

BBB+

46

77

NA

2.6

NA

108

National

Retail

Properties

(NNN)

NA

NA

None

BBB+

95

73

6

4.2

NA

109

Federal

Realty

Investment

Trust

(FRT)

NA

NA

Wide

A–

84

65

0

4.2

NA

127

Host

Hotels

&

Resorts

(HST)

3

B+

Narrow

BB+

59

54

12

2.4

NA

144

Crown

Castle

Intl.

(CCI)

3

B+

Narrow

BBB–

61

78

NA

3.8

NA

167

Public

Storage

(PSA)

1

A+

None

A

91

81

12

3.8

NA

173

Realty

Income

(O)

NA

NA

Wide

A–

80

83

3

4.0

NA

I own three of these Real Estate sector stocks, only three of which are trading below fair value.

None of the stocks I don't own impress me, so again I need to look for a lower ranked stock:

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

192

Tanger

Factory

Outlet

Centers

(SKT)

NA

NA

None

BBB

72

63

4

1.8

NA

I already own SKT and there are some concerns about the REIT's future, but I believe my investment will be fine in the long run. SKT has a strong management team and it is built on sustainable sources of revenue.

For REITs, I look at the correlation between price and P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). SKT's price line is well below the normal P/AFFO line and also below the primary valuation line. Therefore, SKT seems to be trading below fair value.

An investment in SKT in January 2019 would have returned 4.1% (distributions included) versus 10.1% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

11. Utilities

Rank

Company

(Ticker)

VL

Safety

Rank

VL

Fin.

Stren.

M*

Econ.

Moat

S&P

Credit

Rating

SSD

Divi.

Safety

SSD

Payout

Ratio

AIP

Earn.

Qual.

Dcom

DARS

Rating

RS

DIV-

CON

27

Dominion

Energy

(D)

2

B++

Wide

BBB+

75

86

2

3.8

3

33

Southern

(SO)

2

A

Narrow

A–

65

83

3

3.8

3

38

Consolidated

Edison

(ED)

1

A+

Narrow

A–

92

66

3

4.2

3

39

Duke

Energy

(DUK)

2

A

Narrow

A–

80

79

3

4.0

3

45

Entergy

(ETR)

3

B++

Narrow

BBB+

74

52

3

3.2

2

46

PPL

(PPL)

2

B++

Narrow

A–

75

70

0

3.0

3

57

Exelon

(EXC)

2

B++

Narrow

BBB+

61

46

NA

3.6

2

I own only one of these Utilities sector stocks and only one other stock is trading below fair value, namely PPL. However, I prefer ED's ratings, so that's the stock we'll consider.

ED's price line is above the primary valuation line and also above the stock's normal P/E ratio line. The stock is trading above fair value, which confirms Morningstar's valuation. An investment in ED in January 2009 would have returned 10.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

I'd be interested in buying shares of ED, but only if the stock trades below $65 a share.

Concluding Remarks

Analyzing the holdings of dividend ETFs helps me to identify quality dividend growth stocks I don't yet own. Looking at the top-ranked stocks by GICS sector provides additional insight, especially since I want to improve my portfolio's diversification.

This article showcased the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key ratings and metrics. I presented F.A.S.T. Graphs charts for a selection of stocks I consider worthy of further analysis and possible investment.

As always, I'm not recommending any of the stocks mentioned in this article. Please do your own due diligence before investing in any of these stocks.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolio is public and available here: divgro.blogspot.com/...