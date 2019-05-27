Viper Energy: A Higher Earnings Strike Is On The Horizon

Viper Energy (VNOM) just issued shares to finance more royalty acquisitions. The 9.5 million share sale in February paid down long-term debt. The company has a pattern of acquiring royalty interests and then issuing shares to in effect pay for those acquired interest.

So far, the market has accommodated this strategy. Should the market force a change in strategy as it has with many midstream companies, the Permian location and the Eagle Ford diversification should assure continued production growth to assure a bright shareholder future. In the meantime, shareholders can enjoy the currently successful strategy for as long as it lasts.

Viper Energy Partners is a public subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG) partners. Viper Energy Partners has royalty interests in substantial amounts of Diamondback Energy acreage as a result. Therefore, the growth of the partnership is substantially influenced by the growth of Diamondback Energy.

Reaffirmation

The recent reaffirmation of the guidance given by Diamondback Energy (now integrating the merger with Energen) is very important to the growth plans of the partnership. Basically, the partnership can continue its rapid growth into the foreseeable future.

Source: Viper Energy May 2019, Investor Presentation

Clearly, the production growth is slowing some as the company becomes larger. But the continued growth rate in excess of 20% for the foreseeable future appears assured. This company invests in some very low production cost acreage. The list of customers included in the latest presentation reads like a "Who's Who" of the oil industry.

Plus the Permian itself has a reputation as one of the lowest cost basins in the world. This has enabled Permian production growth despite some challenges. The continued growth of the Permian makes news headlines constantly. Many of the operators listed by the company can grow during some extreme industry conditions.

Even if oil pricing was to sustain a severe and protracted price decline, this company would collect on production already in place until industry conditions cyclically improved. That does make this a variable income vehicle. It should definitely be watched for signs of oil price weakness and oversupply. However, the current rising oil prices portend very well for continuing rising distributions.

Long term the rapid growth shown above will form major downside protection in the event of low oil pricing. Compounded 20% growth means that oil production will double every three years. If there was a cyclical downturn three years from now, then receipts would decline on a production level that is double the current level. That is the kind of event that limits the downside risk long term of an equity like this one.

Therefore, a buy and hold investor that can withstand the volatility of the oil and gas industry may want to consider this variable distribution vehicle. Currently, the world demand for oil appears to be increasing at a decent rate. So oil prices are likely to remain strong for a while. The Permian itself appears to have at least a decade of production growth. The unconventional industry is very young and oil production innovations are still routine. In short, the limits of this new industry are not yet on the horizon. That could change at any time though.

High Yield Investors

The current 6% yield may not seem like a lot compared to other income vehicles. Then again a royalty company makes its money off the top without the risk of exploration failures. There are some costs removed from the proceeds. However, a great deal of money goes to the bottom line as free cash flow available to distribute to investors or to reinvest in still more royalty companies.

Fast growing royalty companies are not that common. The idea that production would double every three years at current growth rates would mean that the current yield presumably would double within three years. That would provide a yield competitive with many high yield investments. However, the continued growth prospects of this royalty company would give the investment a substantial advantage over many competitive income alternatives. The trade-off would be that the income is not assured and would be cut during any oil price downturn.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2019, Investor Presentation

Notice at the beginning of 2016 that distributions did drop about 50%. Now if something like that happened in the future, the rapid production growth would cushion the decrease when compared to the current distribution.

Notice also that the growth of the underlying acreage already owned plus the acquisitions continue to fuel a robust acquisition program financed by periodic stock sales. This market loves a growth story and this royalty company happily provides the needed growth story combined with a bright future.

Source: Viper Energy May 2019, Investor Presentation

Cash flow growth does happen in lumps. This company is relatively small compared to the producers it invests in. Therefore, investment openings during times of stock weaknesses or pullbacks usually occur in-between those lumps of growth. Mr. Market incessantly worries that the quarter before that is the last quarter of growth ever. So the stock price usually wobbles somewhat until the next quarter of robust growth is reported.

In this case, the fourth quarter saw an oil price pullback along with a corresponding oil industry slowdown that resulted in fewer completions. The current oil price rally has probably reversed that scenario. But the stock price has yet to respond appropriately. Hence, there is probably an investing entry point at the current time.

The assertion by management that they have purchased superior acreage is verified by the production growth that exceeds the Permian average. Since superior acreage assertion probably will not change anytime soon, investors can assume that the above average production growth shown above will continue to some extent into the future.

Conclusion

This company has some of the best and diversified Permian prospects without the usual exploration risks. It is a great way for income investors to participate in the prospects of Diamondback Energy and other Permian operators without the full effect of the boom-bust energy cycle and the risk of dry wells or other exploration failures.

The company does pay production costs and some other minor costs. If the company were to cease the purchase of new royalty interests, the current acreage has growth prospects for the foreseeable future. The diversification into the Eagle Ford is a farsighted move that will pay dividends on the day that the Permian ceases to be a major production growth vehicle. Investors should count on this management to continue to expand (conservatively) the diversification strategy in the future.

The variable income vehicle has the income protection afforded to long term investors by the rapid production growth. It would take a major depression or a sustained severe economic recession for distributions to be cut entirely. The growth and the generous distribution should appeal to a wide range of investors. The royalty company adds a measure of safety seldom seen in the oil and gas exploration industry.

The continuing production growth should at least enable these shares to conservatively double every 5 years in value. Oil pricing will be volatile so the distributions will vary. But the clear trend of the distributions is sharply upward. That is very rare for an income vehicle. The return here is likely to exceed 20% annually in the future.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Viper Energy in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG VNOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.