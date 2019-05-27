Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings

BBX Capital Corporation decided to not proceed with its previously announced merger with Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced, two pending deals closing and one deal terminated.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 82 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 34 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 64 Total Deal Size $916.73 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation for $393.11 million or $121.40 per share in cash. The acquisition of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) by NASCAR Holdings for $2 billion or $45.00 per share in cash. We added ISCA as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on November 9, 2018 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $39.06. The acquisition of Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) by Natura Cosméticos S.A. (OTC:NUACF) for $3.7 billion in an all-stock deal. As part of this transaction, a new Brazilian holding company, Natura Holding S.A., has been created. Under the terms of the agreement, Avon shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.300 Natura Holding shares for each share of Avon common stock. Upon closing, Natura Holding S.A.s’ stock will be listed on B3 with a 55% public float and it will also have ADRs listed on the NYSE. Avon shareholders will have the option to receive ADRs traded on the NYSE or shares listed on B3.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $0.5 08/05/2019 344.00% 1793.71% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.22 06/30/2019 68.63% 736.80% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. $4.36 $3.7 01/31/2020 17.95% 26.31% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $6.8 06/30/2019 17.65% 189.45% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $49.96 $42.81 06/30/2019 16.70% 179.33% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $109.75 12/31/2019 13.90% 23.26% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation $312.22 $275.53 06/30/2020 13.32% 12.15% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. $7.92 $7.16 07/29/2019 10.68% 61.89% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $5.79 $5.34 06/30/2019 8.50% 91.22% ZAYO 05/08/2019 affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and EQT Infrastructure IV fund (N/A) $35.00 $32.62 06/30/2020 7.30% 6.66%

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.