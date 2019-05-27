Principal Financial Group Is Still Investable

I show you why I believe you may still invest in this company, or at the very least, keep the stock on your permanent watch list.

The stock has recently appreciated somewhat, and the yield is now down, with valuations going up slightly.

Principal Financial Group has been one of my go-to American insurance investments for a long time due to its undervaluation.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) has been part of my portfolio for some time now. In fact, it's my largest non-Scandinavian insurance holding, at almost a 0.7% portfolio allocation (behind only Scandinavian giant Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY)). In this article, I'll try to show you, firstly, why PFG is my largest non-Scandinavian insurance position, and secondly, whether you should buy and how you can think about the stock.

Financials still represent my largest portfolio sector at about 16.8% allocation, but with quality names like PFG, I'm not really worried about the size of the allocation - in the stock or in the sector.

Let me show you why that is.

(Source: Forbes)

Principal Financial Group - A long tradition of insurance

The company has been around for roughly 140 years and has been offering insurance for most of that time. From the company's own annual report, we can read:

"Over 140 years, Principal has endured war, depression, recession, volatility, and disruption. Edward Temple had already rebounded from more than one financial panic when, on June 25, 1879, he established Bankers Life, offering Midwestern bankers the security of life insurance. His company would grow and thrive to become Principal Financial Group." (Source: Principal Financial Group 2018 Annual Report)

Segment/Business-wise, the company is active in the following four areas.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

So, as we can see, the company provides the customer of both individual and corporate nature with:

Retirement Savings/Solutions

Asset Management

Insurance

Split into 4 areas, the company is led by a management team with an average industry experience of more than 30 years. Only 2 people on the current team have less than 30 years of industry experience.

The company is well-capitalized, and has a diverse base of incomes where none are truly overtaking the company income or profit to a relevant degree.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

By that, I refer to the fact that no sector/segment accounts for more than a third of annual company profits. Important to note, however, is that the above numbers are non-GAAP earnings.

International market

The company has an international customer base despite its strong American roots and is represented in over 80 countries.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

Most of the company's international customer base can be found in China, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, but the company is developing international markets further (though some may suffer from the escalating trade war and tariffs, such as China).

However, during 2013-2018, the company's international operations have grown at an impressive 13% CAGR (Source: Principal Financial Group), and international company operations, which have previously been heavily Latin-America focused, are growing more diverse with customers in China and other parts of Asia.

The company expects global assets to grow even further going forward.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

The company's international operations are made even better by strong local partnerships in key areas, and the company has already established a strong market presence in key non-US areas. I believe this to be key due to home markets not having the same growth potential as emerging markets.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

This makes these numbers both impressive, and a catalyst for future growth.

Home market

The trends and numbers in the USA are no less impressive.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

Transfer deposits continue the strong trend the company has been seeing for years in terms of sales and profits.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

The company has a very diversified customer base for its products and services, as previously shown by the company segments. In terms of its investment and management services, more than 80% of the company's actively managed funds score between 4-5 Morningstar ratings.

The company's customers are of all sizes, from individuals to institutions. While the company doesn't exactly grow organically to any meaningful degree, rather it focuses on inorganic growth through the use of M&As, targeting companies in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, I do believe what needs to be said regarding their operations is rather simple.

The company is a clear market leader in many different areas.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

Providing any sort of meaningful moat in this business area can be tricky, but I do believe that the company, over its 140-year history, has proved itself an insurance stalwart with well-run operations and the ability to withstand time.

Finances

Speaking about numbers, let's dig deeper here. Because this is a financial company, let's begin with some basic current ratings, indicative of just how the market and rating agencies view this company.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, Investor Presentation May 2019)

The market says "yes". These strong ratings showcase the company's quality and safety relative to other companies currently and going forward. In terms of earnings growth, history and margins, very little needs to be said to show the company's strong fundamentals and growth/profit tendencies over time. These things are better shown through infographics.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

This sort of earnings growth can barely be provided by some of my more conservative Swedish/Scandinavian stocks. Similar tendencies can be seen in other key metrics.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

While showing less growth (and understandably so, this sort of metric can't climb much above current levels given the company size and industry), these numbers are excellent in terms of industry comparison. It shows that PFG is excellent at generating profit.

Dividend growth metrics are excellent as well. Since the financial crisis in 2008/2009, the company has grown the dividend at an average of 17% annually, much above average. Last year alone it grew by 12%. Yet despite this growth in shareholder returns, the company's payout ratio remains modest for a financial company - especially in comparison to international peers.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

While the payout ratio has climbed in recent years, it remains firmly within acceptable margins for safety and will remain so even if the company grows the dividend further. I do, however, feel it necessary to point out that future dividend growth will likely be less, as the company at some point will target a specific payout ratio (likely no more than 50%).

Debt & Looking forward

So, in terms of debt, we have no significant maturities until 2022. The company has $1B in available cash in its holding companies, $400M in subsidiaries and no real major financial risks insofar as the company specifics go. This means that the debt situation is well in hand, explaining the following numbers.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

With these basic numbers, I hope it's not difficult to understand why I like the stock. These sort of fundamentals aren't exactly common in companies of this size, nor is the international (and growing) character of the business.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, 1Q19 Report)

1Q19 results were excellent. Of course, the AUM was no doubt affected by the overall strong Q1 the stock market experienced across the globe, but the fact remains that the company recorded record sales and higher performances more or less across the board, and provided us with a dividend increase of 4% compared to the last one.

Most every business segment in the company, excepting RIS fees and Principal Global Investors, posted excellent sales growth/profit.

(Source: Principal Financial Group, 1Q19 Report)

The company is ahead in terms of its capital deployment plans, and for the time being has suspended its share buybacks. However, the history as far as share buybacks go is very strong regardless.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Since the financial crisis ended roughly in 2010, the company's shares outstanding have been reduced by almost 12%, an excellent achievement in my eyes.

In short, looking at all the fundamental finances and numbers, this is an excellent company with impressive growth, future potential and a very stable current base of customers, both domestically and internationally.

What are some risks?

Key Risks

Passive investing/index investing has long been heralded to become the end of asset management/investment services. Of course, Principal Financial Group at its core is much more than an asset management/investment services company. Given that the company does have a significant amount of its business here, however, this needs to be mentioned. The rise of passive investing has impacted asset management firms globally - not just in the USA, but in Europe as well. Also, we can only expect what will happen going forward, as I don't believe that we'll see any sort of decline in passive investing.

In addition to the associated risk with index investing here, we also have FX and geopolitical risks due to the company's international profile. With trade conflicts with China on the rise, this showcases some of the risks a company like this may face. Due to the company's focus on inorganic, international (and domestic) growth, these risks are, once again, unlikely to become smaller in any way.

Given the company's financial strength, however, these are the risks I see here that are company-specific.

Valuation

With that out of the way, we look at the company valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As we can see, the market has a tendency to undervalue or put a discount on this company in relations to actual earnings potential. What this means is we need to evaluate the company's current valuation relative to this discount, as opposed to actual potential, as the stock price is unlikely to stay there (looking at historical values).

Luckily for us, the company still shows tendencies of undervaluation. My own position was bought at various times, at valuations of blended P/E of 8.2-9.0. The current company valuation is a conservative 9.7. What does this give us, looking forward?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thankfully, it actually gives us some impressive potential returns. While good potential RoRs aren't unusual in the financial sector, we're looking at an extremely good company here in terms of fundamentals - and that may be considered somewhat rare.

A ~20.5% annual rate of return is not only market-beating, but it's also a fairly safe bet going by company fundamentals and results here. We could look at a more positive estimation and go by the company's actual growth potential, which would yield us annual returns of almost 30%. However, I don't think we should apply a forward valuation that the company has rarely seen on the market for the past 20 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

FactSet analysts are pretty good at predicting company results as well, giving us a 20%/30% failure rate on a 1Y/2Y basis, respectively, going by a 10% margin of error. Even looking at that, however, one must admit that even when analysts fail at their forecasts, they're rarely off by a large amount (>20%).

Again, the margins of safety are present here, going by historical results and current valuation compared to results.

Simply put, while one could wait for a more appealing valuation and we may see it, due to a potential recession or results misses, the company is appealingly valued in terms of future results based on historical profits/results.

Thesis/Wrapping Up

Principal Financial Group is a grade-A insurance, retirement, and asset management company. It's profitable, it's survived every financial crisis and happenstance known to modern man, and as it happens, it's somewhat on sale at a moderately discounted valuation.

Critics may point to portions of the company business declining, but they would miss the fact that the company AUM is growing, not declining. If PFG was liable to lose major portions of the business to passive investing here, the AUM would show signs of flattening or declining, not growing. As passive investing grows more popular, the weak companies are likely to be pushed out of the margins. Principal Financial Group, however, seems anything but a weak company in the eyes of their customers.

Beyond the company's asset management services and investment segments, the company is active in far more important areas - namely retirement and insurances, both of which provide PFG with growth opportunities to offset a potential future drop-off in asset management/investment business areas. As the middle class of the world grows, it's more than likely that we'll see insurance and retirement plans growing as well. PFG has seen this, and their international footprint, both current and future, represents the company's intent to capitalize on this change.

Unlike other companies in the sector, PFG intends to do this through inorganic growth, through the purchasing of existing companies that are already an established brand in home markets, and then expanding these companies within the PFG "family." I believe this to be a far superior strategy compared to trying to break into foreign markets as a complete "greenhorn" - and the company's results on the international arena showcase this success.

(Source: Principal Financial Group 101)

So - in short, this excellent insurance company is on sale. I believe we're looking at a true example of quality, long-term profitability, and growth. They're offering a 20% annual rate of return at today's valuation viewed historically, and they're paying a ~4.0% dividend to tide you over while the company returns to historical P/E values.

It is my firm belief that this company should be a part of anyone's and everyone's retirement and dividend growth portfolio unless you're seriously overexposed to financial firms and stocks, in which case I'd recommend lowering exposure in another to get yourself some PFG now, or at a better valuation going forward.

Thank you for reading.

My recommendation

At today's valuation, I consider Principal Financial Group a "BUY", with a target stock price of roughly ~$54. Lower valuations are not unheard of, so one could wait, but regardless of your current stance, I believe this company warrants a place on your permanent watch list. If we do enter a recession, this is a company you should load up to position limit in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFG, SAXPF, SAXPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.