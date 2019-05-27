Cree: The Future Is Pricey

Cree shares have departed too far from the fundamentals, and with plenty of risks ahead, we think the stock might be a good short candidate.

We think the shift is positive, but not as positive as the current stock price implies.

Cree (CREE) announced it would sell its Lighting Product business to IDEAL Industries for a cash consideration of $310 million. Proceeds from the sale will be channeled into a five-year $1 billion investment program aimed at ramping up Cree's Silicon Carbide & GaN business.

Since the new CEO Gregg Lowe took over and announced his turnaround strategy, Cree share prices are up by 110%. We think the change in investor sentiment reflects improved profitability and growth potential from its exposure to the silicon carbide market, as well as the possibility of an M&A transaction. We acknowledge that the bullish sentiment on the stock is warranted but may have been overplayed. We think the market is ignoring several risks and concerns that the company faces going forward.

That said, we think Cree is a short candidate, and a share price pullback is likely with various downside risks on the horizon.

Lighting Product Sale…

Cree disclosed earlier this month that it had signed a definitive agreement to sell its Lighting Product segment to IDEAL Industries for a cash consideration of approximately $310 million. The company will receive $225 million upfront payment and the remaining $85 million from a targeted earn-out arrangement calculated on adjusted future EBITDA. The deal will be finalized in the June quarter, and the segment will be reported as discontinued operations until the deal closes.

The sale of the lighting product segment is part of Cree's overall turnaround strategy. Following Gregg Lowe’s installation as the new CEO in 2017, the company pivoted to Wolfspeed as the main engine of its future growth. Wolfspeed is the segment that houses the technology related to the compound semiconductor business such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN).

These compound semiconductors are poised to become the front-runners to replace silicon in applications involving high power or high frequencies. According to market studies, the SiC and GaN market is projected to grow from $320 million in 2018 to $3.08 billion in 2025, a 7-year 33% CAGR based on expectations that the industry is moving towards a tipping point of the beginning of SiC and GaN adoption from recent developments in the electric vehicles, renewable energy, and 5G wireless base stations.

In contrast, the lighting business has historically faced intense competition. For the past three years, revenues from the lighting product segment have declined at a CAGR of 13% from FY15 to FY18, with gross margins contracting from 26% in FY15 to 19% in FY18. Several factors have affected the segment, including subdued demand in the North American commercial lighting market and the impact of quality issues.

On the other hand, Cree did not channel many resources into the lighting business, relying mostly on cost reduction efforts to keep it afloat. Having said this, we agree with the company that a shift in focus toward value-added segments should enhance shareholder value over time.

Turnarounds take time, but the market might be getting ahead…

We agree that the turnaround plan is promising, but the company faces various obstacles in the coming years ahead, and they are as follows:

High Inventory Levels: One of our key concerns on Cree is the relatively high inventory levels, which increased from $285 million in 2014 to $296 million in 2018, or an inventory turnover of 85 days in 2014 to 98 days in 2018. Given the risk of inventory obsolescence, the company should focus on reducing its inventory to manageable levels. Amid continued market softness, this might result in further gross margins contraction in the future years, notwithstanding that gross margins have seen a steady decline from 38% in 2014 to 30% in 2018.

The adoption rate of Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride might be slower than expected: The availability of silicon carbide wafers seems to be a bottleneck given that many tools are developed in-house with lead times as long as 9-12 months. In addition, silicon carbide is costly relative to silicon, which represents yet another obstacle in the mass adoption prospects of the semiconductor.

Free cash flows remain strained: The company earlier announced a $1 billion investment to expand the Wolfspeed business for the next five years.

The investment will involve:

$450 million for the construction of a materials mega fab and the conversion of a smaller fab into a second crystal-growth factory; $450 million construction of an automobile-qualified 200 mm-capable wafers fab from an existing building; and $100 million for incremental investment to further increase capacity.

As mentioned above, the company needs to substantially invest to add new industry capacity, with the main objective being to reduce the price of these compound silicon to push for massive adoption. However, these investments are substantial and will take a toll on the company’s free cash flow moving forward.

Uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariffs: The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China should adversely impact the demand and/or increase in the cost of Cree’s products. According to management guidance, the net effect will have a reduction in EPS by c -$0.02. Further negative developments in the trade war could derail the company’s turnaround plan.

Competition could intensify: At present, Cree enjoys a strong market position given the limited number of Silicon Carbide Substrate suppliers in the market. Going forward, we think that the company's market position could erode as more suppliers enter the market. We think this scenario is plausible considering both the long-term size and growth potential of the market as well as the existing supply constraints within the space.

Turnaround Story Fully Priced In

Since the appointment of the new CEO, Cree shares have gone up as much as 110%. However, we think the recent rally is mostly driven by a major short squeeze rather than fundamentals - short interest has decreased from as high as 16% in 2016 to ~10% currently.

At the current price of $57.22 per share, forward EV/EBITDA is pegged at ~26X - substantially more than the average industry peers median EV/EBITDA of ~12X.

We think the premium valuation reflects excessively bullish sentiment following the installation of the new CEO, as well as the shift in strategy and its subsequent turnaround prospects. Additionally, the share price might also embed the speculative possibility of Cree as a potential takeover candidate by a strategic within the semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

We agree with Cree CEO Gregg Lowe that the company’s future growth and profitability hinge on the market potential of the silicon carbide market. In the case of Cree, the shift in strategy did not go unnoticed with the share price doubling within a short period of time. However, as investors, we think the market has priced in too much too soon - turnarounds take time, and there are plenty of risks ahead before the strategy shift is fully reflected in the company's bottom line figures. Overall, we feel Cree is a short candidate - the stock has risen too far, too fast and simply does not match its fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.