HTD: An Undervalued Income CEF From A Trusted Name

One of the most common investing strategies used by people seeking a combination of income and growth is investing in dividend-paying stocks. Unfortunately though, the yields of many dividend-paying stocks are quite low, which is emblematic of the low interest rate environment that most of the developed world has been mired in for the past decade or so. One solution to this is investing in closed-end funds, which are able to use leverage, options, and a variety of other strategies to enhance the income yield produced by an ordinary dividend income strategy. One such fund that comes from a respected name in the industry is the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a goal of producing a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this goal, HTD invests 80% of its assets into dividend-paying stocks. This clearly differs from something like the S&P 500 (SPY), which contains both dividend and non-dividend paying stocks.

The fund invests the lion's share of its assets (50-60%) into the utilities sector. This makes a lot of sense, as the utilities sector is usually one of the highest-yielding ones in the market, and unlike the real estate sector, utilities pay dividends that are considered qualified for tax purposes. This is in line with the fund's goal of minimizing the tax burden on its investors.

The large exposure to utilities also brings a second advantage to the fund. This is the fact that utilities are considered a defensive sector. After all, even in difficult economic times, people will usually do everything that they can to pay the utilities bill. There are other things that people that are struggling with money will cut out before they allow their electricity or gas to be cut off. There is an increasing amount of uncertainty in the market today over concerns like the trade tensions with China and some signs of a slowing domestic economy, so having exposure to a sector that is as defensive as the utilities sector is may help reduce the risk of your overall stock portfolio.

A closer look at the fund's ten largest holdings reveals that there are indeed a lot of utilities contained within HTD's portfolio:

Source: Fund web site

We can see a variety of utility companies here, including electric utilities, pipeline companies, gas utilities, and even an energy supermajor, BP plc (BP). One thing that we do not see here though is any particular holding occupying an outsized position in the fund. As my regular readers likely know, I generally do not like to see any individual holding occupy more than a 5% weighting in a fund, because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. As no individual asset has a particularly high weighting, we can conclude that this risk is effectively diversified away and we do not really need to worry about anything in this regard.

Perhaps the biggest problem with utility companies is that growth potential is relatively small. Think about it: other than signing up new homes or businesses that are constructed, how much growth is there really? Thus, the growth potential of an electric or gas utility is not much beyond population growth. This is one of the reasons why these companies tend to pay out a sizable percentage of their profits to investors in the form of dividends, as the returns from actual growth is somewhat limited. Therefore, HTD will have to rely on the non-utility companies in its portfolio to deliver the capital appreciation that it seeks for its investors.

Performance

The fund itself has actually delivered remarkably strong performance over the years, particularly given that half of its assets are invested in very low-growth sectors:

Source: Fund web page

As we can see, the fund has pretty handedly beaten the blended benchmark index, which is a 55/45 mix of the Merrill Lynch Preferred Stock index and the S&P Utilities Sector index. Several months ago, my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Nick Ackerman pointed out that HTD has also managed to produce very similar total returns to the S&P 500, but it did it with a much higher yield, which easily is appealing to income investors that do not want to sacrifice market returns for the sake of income.

Distributions

As the focus of HTD is investing in dividend-paying stocks, one might expect that it would boast a fairly high distribution yield. This is indeed the case, as the fund makes a monthly distribution of $0.138 to its investors, which works out to $1.656 annually. At the current price of $24.89 per share, the fund has a distribution yield of 6.65%.

One thing that will likely be appealing to investors is that relatively few of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Return of capital has something of a mixed reputation among closed-end fund investors. This is because it can be an indication that a fund is not generating enough investment returns to cover its distribution, so it is essentially giving an investor their own money back. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. For example, it can be a tax-advantaged way to hand out unrealized capital gains to investors. As we can see though, for the most part the fund's distributions are coming from dividend income and long-term capital gains.

Leverage

I am sure that some readers will point out that the fund's distribution yield is quite a bit higher than what most utility stocks or anything else yields. One strategy that the fund uses to overcome this problem is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money in order to buy dividend-paying stocks. As long as the interest rate that the fund pays is less than the dividend yield on the stocks that it buys, the strategy works to boost the yield on the overall portfolio. As HTD is able to borrow at institutional rates, this is generally the case. Currently, the fund's portfolio value is 131.93% of the value that it would have without leverage.

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword. While it boosts returns in rising markets, it also amplifies losses in weak markets. Thus, if we see the market turn sharply downward, we could see this fund hand investors worse performance than the market as a whole. Fortunately though, the fact that the fund is invested heavily in defensive stocks could help here. This actually happened last year, as the fund only lost 3.56% compared to the S&P 500 at 6.2%, which shows us that its generally defensive portfolio should hold up fine in a weak market.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio, and this includes shares of HTD. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like HTD, the usual way to value it by using a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the securities held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when we can get it at a price below net asset value. This is because such a scenario means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than it is actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of May 24, 2019 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), HTD has a net asset value of $25.95 per share but trades at $24.89 per share. This is a 4.08% discount to net asset value, which is a reasonably appealing level at which to acquire the shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a solid income fund from a trusted name in the industry. The fund maintains a fairly defensive portfolio, which should help it weather potential volatility from the trade war or other economic concerns. It will also make it easier for investors in the fund to sleep at night. Fortunately too, we do not have to sacrifice returns to get these good things. As the fund trades at a discount, the price is also right. Overall, the fund may be worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.