Stop Worrying About The Yield Curve: Bank Of America Is A Strong Buy

BAC has strengthened their balance sheet which allows them to return all of net income back to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

The flattening yield curve in theory hurts interest margins, but BAC is able to counter with growing deposits and low deposit interest costs.

Bank of America (BAC) is a controversial stock which on one hand is touted by bulls for its low valuation and large shareholder yield, but on the other hand, bears cite the flattening yield curve as a killer for profit margins. I explain in this article how BAC may successfully operate in spite of the flattening yield curve. I rate shares a strong buy for the long term.

Fight Against The Yield Curve

Banks borrow at short-term rates and lend at long-term rates, right? This means that bank investors should watch the “yield spread” (the difference between long-term rates and short-term rates) like a hawk. As we see below, the US Treasury 10- and 2-year yield spread has compressed significantly over the past few years:

(FRED Economic Data)

Yet, in clear defiance, BAC continues to increase their net interest yield:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

How is this possible?

As we can see below, BAC has been able to consistently increase their deposit base year after year:

(2019 Annual Meeting)

These deposits carry interest rates near 0%. This helps to keep their average yield on interest expenses lower in spite of rising interest expense from their short-term liabilities. We can see an illustrative breakdown below:

(Chart by Author, data from 2018 BAC 10-K)

There’s a couple of ways to interpret this chart - a bear might point out that since deposits have such a low interest rate, a tiny increase in deposit interest rates from 0.23% to 0.51% led to a more than doubling increase in deposit interest expense (factoring in growth in deposits). However, I think a more telling picture is that due to growth in deposits, BAC is able to issue more interest-earning assets. These earn much higher yields at 3.4% (an increase over the 3% in 2017), meaning that BAC is able to more than offset the increasing interest expenses with an increase in interest income. Growing low-interest deposits counteract a flattening yield curve, in spite of growing deposit costs.

A reasonable follow-up question might be: why am I so confident that BAC can both continue to grow their deposit base and maintain low interest rates on them?

BAC has their “preferred rewards program” which rewards BAC members for having greater amounts of assets (including cash and stock) at BAC. They have three tiers, ranging from a minimum of $20K to $100K and more. BAC offers rewards in the form of greater credit card earn rates, discounts on mortgage origination fees and loans, as well as commission free trading through their Merrill Edge brokerage platform. The more assets one has, the more rewarding it is. The end result is that at the highest “platinum tier,” one could have credit cards which earn among the highest, if not the highest, cash back as compared to any other credit card on categories like dining, travel, groceries, gas, online shopping and more. When I was looking for highly rewarding credit cards, I remember thinking that this was a steal for the consumer and a well kept secret.

The reality is that from BAC’s perspective, paying more on credit card rewards is a no brainer because the amount one spends is trivial to the amount of assets they would have at BAC. Furthermore, because other credit card companies do not have well known brokerage services, if any, it is difficult for other credit card companies to compete. This is a “win-win” from both the perspective of the consumer as well as BAC.

This is anecdotal but as a “credit card aficionado” I can attest that the BAC preferred rewards program is still not all that well known, leading me to anticipate greater acceptance moving forward leading to continued growth in consumer deposits. I see this rewards program driving strong deposit growth for BAC for the long term, and this should help their fight against a flattening yield curve.

Balance Sheet

BAC reported a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (‘CET1’) Ratio of 11.6% this past quarter, much higher than the 9.5% regulatory minimum. The strong balance sheet not only allows BAC to return cash to shareholders but it also means that BAC is strongly positioned to handle most, if not all, economic downturns. While the strict regulations placed on BAC following the financial crisis have indeed restricted their ability to grow as fast or return as much cash to shareholders, on the flip side, it has helped to greatly reduce their risk level in the case of another economic crisis.

Shareholder Yield Machine

BAC proved once again that it can be viewed as a “shareholder yield” stock, a term which refers to the amount of cash that is returned to shareholder via dividends and share repurchases.

In the first quarter of 2019, BAC returned 112% of net income to shareholders through $6.3 billion in share repurchases and $1.5 billion in dividends.

Shares outstanding has been declining in the 3% range over the past couple years and even accelerated to 7% last year as BAC is returning more and more cash to shareholders:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

BAC also pays a $0.60 annual dividend for a yield of 2.1%. This dividend reflects a very low 22% payout ratio, suggesting that not only is it very safe but it also has plenty of room to grow. In the near term, I hope BAC actually grows the dividend more slowly and prioritizes share repurchases due to the low valuation of the stock. Doing this would make the dividend even more safe longer term due to the drastic reduction in shares outstanding.

As we can see below, the percentage of earnings being returned to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends (‘net payout ratio’) has increased in line with their improvement of their balance sheet:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

Whereas shareholders from several years ago had to wait patiently for the balance sheet transformation to complete prior to being rewarded with share repurchases and dividends, current and new shareholders can immediately enjoy what I like to call “raining cash.”

Valuation And Price Target

BAC trades around 10.5 times trailing earnings of $2.69 per share. For a company with organic growth and returning all cash to shareholders, this feels too cheap.

My 12-month price target for BAC is $35, or 13 times earnings. I derived this earnings multiple from assuming 5-10% organic earnings growth in the medium term and 3% long-term growth. This does not take into account any share repurchases. This reflects total return upside of over 25%, not factoring in any organic earnings growth.

Risks

I laid out one of the big bearish thesis in this article already, depending on how you look at it. Their low cost deposits may prove to be their demise should they be unable to maintain low interest rates. Considering the low starting point for interest rates on their deposits, this would suggest that they would have to either allow an exponential expansion in deposit interest expenses, or risk secular decreases in their deposit base. I, however, see no evidence yet if this happening and continue to believe that BAC can use its competitive advantage to keep costs low. If I’m wrong, though, then BAC would have potentially a very large downside. It remains unclear if consumers will prioritize high interest accounts over greater credit card rewards.

In an economic recession, I expect BAC to see increasing credit losses. That said, BAC has been reducing their net charge-offs and have seen significant progress since 2010:

(2019 Annual Meeting)

Let’s Not Forget About Warren Buffett

I can’t write an article about BAC without mentioning that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns a large position in their shares. In my view, BAC checks off all the boxes for a Warren Buffett investment in that they have a strong business model, strong balance sheet, trade at a cheap valuation, pay a growing dividend, and buy back lots of shares. BAC has great resemblance in these regards to many of their other large holdings such as Apple (AAPL), which is also proving to be a shareholder yield story. While not a guaranteed recipe for success, I view a high shareholder yield as lending itself to market outperformance especially in longer-term periods as shares outstanding keeps dropping and the dividend keeps rising.

Conclusion

BAC has proven resilient in light of a flattening yield curve. I especially like their ability to use all of net income to buy back shares and pay a growing dividend. Shares are a strong buy for the long term.

(Tipranks: Buy BAC)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, AAPL, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.