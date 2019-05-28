Retirement Advisor: The Commencement Message Grads Don't Get (Podcast)

Summary

I’m not so naïve as to believe that encouraging grads to start saving for their retirement would work as a commencement speech.

But it’s worthwhile noting that the freedom and choices typically emphasized in commencement addresses are made possible by financial independence, something grads would like to hear about.

Oprah Winfrey did a nice job of framing her own success in life, including her fabulous wealth, in a commencement address last week.