Retirement Advisor: The Commencement Message Grads Don't Get (Podcast)

Commencement speeches tend to emphasize the advantages of grads’ newfound freedom and choices, but neglect to explain how they can access those benefits.
This brief podcast (4:44) argues that achieving financial independence provides such a path, and that the discipline and effort required is the sort that really anybody can achieve. Moreover, financial advisors may be more effective at conveying this message than most commencement speakers.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).