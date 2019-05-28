Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: The Commencement Message Grads Don't Get (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

I’m not so naïve as to believe that encouraging grads to start saving for their retirement would work as a commencement speech.

But it’s worthwhile noting that the freedom and choices typically emphasized in commencement addresses are made possible by financial independence, something grads would like to hear about.

Oprah Winfrey did a nice job of framing her own success in life, including her fabulous wealth, in a commencement address last week.

Commencement speeches tend to emphasize the advantages of grads’ newfound freedom and choices, but neglect to explain how they can access those benefits.

This brief podcast (4:44) argues that achieving financial independence provides such a path, and that the discipline and effort required is the sort that really anybody can achieve. Moreover, financial advisors may be more effective at conveying this message than most commencement speakers.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by